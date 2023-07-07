230708-newslocal-oldnewsphotoaltalake.jpg

A photograph of Alta Lake looking north appeared in The Wenatchee Daily World on July 13, 1923. Located near Pateros, it was named after a miner's daughter, Alta Heinz around 1900. Alta Lake State Park was established in 1951 after being given the land by Pateros.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

The new pump ordered for Wenatchee Vineyards has arrived and will be installed a few miles north of Wenatchee on the Columbia River. It is a double-acting triplex and will furnish water for 80 acres of orchard.