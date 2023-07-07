115 years ago—1908
The new pump ordered for Wenatchee Vineyards has arrived and will be installed a few miles north of Wenatchee on the Columbia River. It is a double-acting triplex and will furnish water for 80 acres of orchard.
W.H. Sams is excavating in preparation to building a residence on his property on Walker Street in the Belmont Addition.
C.G. Hall appeared before the City Council last night to request a permit to build a two-story brick building on Mission Street adjoining his present building.
George Cottrell, a boat builder from Lakeside, is considering construction of a 35-foot launch on the Columbia River at Wenatchee.
D.N. Gellatly, secretary of the Wenatchee Commercial Club, returned this morning from Seattle where he went to make arrangements for space for the local exhibit at the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. Wenatchee's space will be the same as that allotted to Walla Walla and Yakima.
The Great Northern Railway is promoting excursion business from Seattle to Lake Chelan with a special round-trip rate of $12.10, which includes the ride from Wenatchee by boat.
A steel drawbridge across the Columbia River at Vancouver has been completed at the cost of $2 million. It is the only bridge across the Columbia between Oregon and Washington.
The county has issued an order for construction of a steel bridge across the Wenatchee River, opposite Scheble and Sherman's mill.
Myrl Higley has sold the Ferry barn and feed stables to A.D. Allen of Chiwaukum. He will move to Lakeside.
Clara A. Fickling and Robert Murray were married last week at the home of the bride's parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Fickling, in Yankton, S.D. The couple will make their home in Wenatchee where he is an orchardist.
65 years ago—1958
Fire which destroyed the Roy England residence along the Wenatchee-Malaga road, quickly spread into sagebrush and grass and raced uncontrolled to the top of Wheeler Hill. At least 100 acres were blackened.
Employment at the Rocky Ream Dam construction project climbed past the 1,000 mark late this week for the first time.
Ed Workosky, a Tonasket banker, was elected treasurer of the Washington Bankers' Association in Victoria, B.C.
Grace Lanphere, one of the first officers of the Wenoka Federation and longtime employee of the Peshastin Fruit Growers Association, has announced her retirement at the end of the month.
Washington cherries on the New York auction brought averages from $5.80 to $7.37.
Clay E. Rule, well-known Wenatchee pharmacist, died Sunday. He was 67. Rule came to Wenatchee in 1920 where he was associated with Byron Hadley in the Owl Drug Co. Rule and his partner, John Watson, purchased the Owl which they operated since.
A fire caused by a lightning strike levelled the 50-year-old Catholic Church at Burke Junction.
Claude L. Taylor, now an Okanogan County deputy sheriff, has been appointed to the post of juvenile probation officer to succeed Robert DeWitt, who is resigning.
Twenty men have been dispatched to help locate a rupture in a natural gas distribution line which has halted delivery of gas to consumers in the Wenatchee area. The break is between Ellensburg and Wenatchee.
A sudden downpour turned many of Wenatchee's streets into small rivers. Three-quarters of an inch of rain fell in the area, most of it in an hour and a half.
Ephrata attorney Nat Washington announced he would seek re-election to the Washington state Senate.
Keokuk Electro-Metals Co. shut down its Rock Island operations July 1 putting 135 men out of work. The complete shutdown is the Keokuk's first since it began local operations in 1949.
40 years ago—1983
Jim Meredith was named the new Wenatchee High School boys' basketball coach.
Debbie Yantis, East Wenatchee was chosen Ms. Rocky Mountain State, Middle-weight Division, during the Rocky Mountain State Bodybuilding Championships in Spokane.
Bryan Hepler of East Wenatchee and Jeff Probst of Wenatchee placed seventh and eight respectively in the PGA-Pacific Northwest Regional Qualifying Junior Golf Tournament.
Bud and Kim Sobotta won the overall low gross title and Mike and Larry Michael earned the overall low net championship in the Father-Son-Daughter golf tournament at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Former Wenatchee High School student Ruth Babcock captured two medals — a gold and a silver — following the Women's Rowing Association national seniors championships in Indianapolis. She is the daughter of Ray and Phyllis Babcock.
Michelle Bialik of Wenatchee has been selected from among 450 applicants to be one of 12 girls to attend a summer camp operated by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission near Auburn.
Members of children's Orthopedic Auxiliary A discussed plans at a recent meeting for a 50th anniversary celebration. Jennie Good is the group's new president.
The Rev. Joyce L. O'Connor is the new pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee. She succeeded the Rev. Paul Bigler.
Van Well Nursery of Wenatchee was one of 20 nursery firms to be honored by the American Association of Nurserymen for their advertising efforts and campaigns, said Pete Van Well.
Longtime Soap Lake postmistress Mary Beth Smits is retiring today after 30 years of handling mail for the community.
Secretary of the Interior James Watt will be the principal speaker at Grand Coulee Dam's 50th anniversary celebration July 15-17, sharing the podium with Elliot Roosevelt, son of the late president who authorized the dam's construction.