115 years ago—1908
A camp of Spanish-American War veterans has been organized in Wenatchee to be known as Col. John M. Stoltzen-berg Post No. 12. Officers elected are A.A. Bousquet, commander; C.E. Owens, senior vice commander; C.H. Armstrong, junior vice commander; Fred J. Hamilton, adjutant; R.W. Woodruff, quartermaster; J.E. Throw, officer of the day; and C.F. Eggiman, officer of the guard. Trustees are W.A. Grimshaw, Owens and Armstrong.
W.E. Flynn, pioneer barber of Ellensburg, has purchased the Palace Barber Shop.
Hal Long has purchased the interest of his partner, A.J. McCullough, in Long's Blacksmith Shop.
Members of the Wenat-chee Volunteer Fire Department are circulating subscription lists asking $10 from each business with the hope of raising $700 for new equipment.
Dr. S. Wilhelmy, who recently moved here from Cincinatti, has purchased the hospital building owned by Dr. W.S. McCoy and will have it remodeled for use with his own medical practice.
A committee made of up I.W. Reeves, C.A. Sterling, A.E. Thompson, R.L. Bartlett and Rufus Woods met last night to plan for the construction of two-story library building on lots owned by the YWCA on Orondo Street. The structure will cost $10,000.
M.O. Tibbitts, president of the Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers Association, says the volume of summer fruit this season has far exceeded any previous year and prospects for the apple crop are similarly optimistic. Prices for soft fruit have been very satisfactory and the outlook for apples is better than last year. The association is using the system of selling by car lots to the highest bidder.
William Jennings Bryan was today notified of his nomination for President of the United States.
A group of farmers has petitioned the Wenatchee Commercial Club asking that merchants keep their stores open until 8 p.m. to accommodate the country folks until harvest is over in mid-October.
65 years ago—1958
The James J. Reed property has been selected as the site of the new Chelan post office.
With many orchards and warehouses converting to the new tote bins for harvest, orchardists are anxious for new methods to raise better fruit and reduce costs, as was evident at the Okanogan County summer horticulture tour Tuesday. There was much interest in a dwarf tree experimental plot.
The Board of Geographical Names of the Department of the Interior has given the Grand Coulee Equalizing Reservoir the name of Banks Lake, naming it after the late Frank A. Banks, who as a Bureau of Reclamation official, supervised construction of Grand Coulee Dam.
The old vista house at Grand Coulee Dam has been sold for $157. The structure has been replaced by a tour center on the opposite side of the Columbia River.
A building permit has been issued to Wally LaFreniere for a $14,000 house at 1117 Wedgewood.
Robert Conyers, Ralph Lyda, Keith Duncan, Harold Van Winkle, Pat Worley and Larry Holcomb were among youngsters who won awards in the Wenatchee city parks recreation program this summer.
Former area resident Richard Hiebert will represent the U.S. as a delegate to the International Conference of Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy in Geneva, Switzerland. Hiebert is a graduate of Quincy High School and Wenatchee Valley College.
Danny Iyall is the new basketball coach at Oroville High School. He was formerly with Coulee City High School.
Leo C. Antles of Wenatchee swam 2 ¼ miles across Lake Chelan Saturday. He was accompanied in a boat by Leonard Edwards and his son, Ronald, T.W. Tucker and Robin Smith.
Representing the Wenatchee district in the Washington State Softball Championships this week will be the Wenatchee Orphans. Team members are Bernie Burke, Ted Files, Ron Duncan, Pat Fogarty, Bob Marvin, Chuck Degman, Bill Kiehn, Jim Fleming, Horace Larson, Vern McGaha, Don Pygott, Joe Schomer and Bob Coles.
Wells Dam is feasible. That good news came to Douglas County PUD commissioners this week when Bechtel Corp, consulting engineers, released the official draft of the engineering report on the project.
Four bids on construction of a new $600,000 Wenatchee Valley Clinic are being reviewed by the architect before announcement of the winning bid is made, according to Win Baker, clinic manager.
40 years ago—1983
A Godfather's Pizza restaurant is moving into the building formerly occupied by Season's and Sambo's restaurants at 1014 N. Wenatchee Ave. It is scheduled to open next month.
The team of Ed Paine and Lew Mullen came in with a 36-hole score of 128 to win the annual Chapman golf tournament at Three Lakes over the weekend.
The coaching staff for this year's Wenatchee-Eastmont alumni footbal game on Aug. 20 includes, for Eastmont, John Murio, Bob West, Lou Boni and Lee Rath Sr., and for Wenatchee, Gene Baker, Max Taylor, Rick Washut and Mark Madland.
Cost estimates for development of the Chelan Riverfront Park, ranging from $1.4 to $4.1 million, were unveiled at this week's Chelan County PUD Commission meeting.
Kirk Vradenburg and David Weber of the Wenatchee Swim and Tennis Club captured the boys' 14 doubles title at the Inland Empire Junior Tennis Championships in Spokane.
The Wenatchee Center Water Theatre recently received a $1,000 gift from Music Theatre of Wenatchee, putting the drive for the $180,000 fountain/theater a step closer to its goal.
Heritage College is preparing to open its North Central campus in Wenatchee on Aug. 28. Director Dr. John A. Chase said the college's administrative offices, classrooms and sem- inar rooms will be located at 323 First St.