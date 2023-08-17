230819-newslocal-oldnewsphotonewconcrete.jpg

In this view looking south along Wenatchee Avenue from Kittitas Street, a new concrete surface was big news for subscribers of The Wenatchee Daily World newspaper on Aug. 14, 1923. That's the Columbia Storage company building at left. Many other businesses were also listed in the caption.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

A camp of Spanish-American War veterans has been organized in Wenatchee to be known as Col. John M. Stoltzen-berg Post No. 12. Officers elected are A.A. Bousquet, commander; C.E. Owens, senior vice commander; C.H. Armstrong, junior vice commander; Fred J. Hamilton, adjutant; R.W. Woodruff, quartermaster; J.E. Throw, officer of the day; and C.F. Eggiman, officer of the guard. Trustees are W.A. Grimshaw, Owens and Armstrong.



