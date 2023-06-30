115 years ago—1908
Lyman Shotwell and Fred Ellis left Wenatchee on Sunday for an extended trip through southern Washington, Oregon and northern California. They took a pack horse and camping equipment with them.
Southside will hold its own celebration on the Fourth of July at the P.I. Kern place on Beaver Creek. A dance pavilion will be built for the occasion.
H.A. Littlejohn, an employee of the Wenatchee Electric Co., has returned with his family from South Carolina to make Wenatchee their permanent home.
Chelan County's apportionment from the state school fund for the current quarter is $17,682.
Mountaineers returning from Mount Baker report a crater at the summit is spouting gases, smoke and sulphur and has melted much of the snow near the summit.
O.C. McManus, former representative of the Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers Association in Seattle, will open an office in Wenatchee with the Central Produce Co. to represent several Seattle commission firms in purchasing local fruit.
The Anti-Tobacco League will meet at the Central Christian Church.
During the months of July and August, the Baptist and Presbyterian churches will unite so their ministers can take time off. Rev. E.O. Jessup will preach at the Baptist church during July while Rev. J.W. Berger spends the month studying in Seattle. During August, Berger will take over at the Presbyterian church while Jessup spends time on the coast.
Firefighters this morning quickly extinguished a blaze at the Creamery Cafe before much damage was done.
Oliver Bates, owner of the Lake Wenatchee-Chiwaukum stage, says many Wenatchee residents have made the trip to the lake this season and reports in-dicate this will be the best year in the history of the resort location.
65 years ago—1958
A reception honored the Rev. and Mrs. Raymond Pilcher at the Monitor Community Church. The couple are planning to leave for Japan where he will teach English in a mission school.
Harvey Taylor and Roy Duncan, both of Wenatchee, were awarded the silver key of Alpha Kappa Sigma, scholarship honorary, at Seattle Pacific College.
Karen Worthman of Entiat High School has been chosen as a delegate to the Future Homemakers of America national conference in Kansas City.
Wenatchee and Moses Lake Junior Legion baseball teams battled for 16 innings before Dutch Lubking's locals squeezed out a 2-1 win. It was Moses Lake's first loss.
Jim Pounder is the new principal of Ephrata High School, filling the post being vacated by Don Brown. Brown was recently named principal at Wenatchee High School.
Richard Allstot is the new principal of Malaga school.
The Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce merchants committee has decided to hang a "Welcome Canadians" banner over Wenatchee Avenue.
A building permit was issued to Fred Sanders for a $12,000 house at Manson.
Al Mitchell, Wenoka fieldman, is the new president of the East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.
Two local men, Robert M. Scea and Richard E. Braun, were commissioned second lieutenants in the Army on the University of Washington cam-pus. Two other men, Gary T. Fenske of Omak, and David N. Milburn of Chelan, received similar commissions in the Air Force.
Where Great Northern locomotives once chugged down the main line, streams of cars will soon flow. Construction is under way for 1,800 feet of state highway through the heart of Leavenworth.
40 years ago—1983
Mrs. Victor Richardson, past worthy matron and grand Adah of the Grand Chapter of Washington of the Order of the Eastern Star, has been appointed to the press committee of the Grand Chapter.
Sally Ride became the first American woman to fly on a U.S. spaceship today, as the shuttle Challenger departed on a six-day mission.
Dorothy Lynn and Glenda Sweat took top honors in the Leavenworth women's division annual Alpine Invitational this week.
Wenatchee High School band members, marching unit members and chaperones were assured they will be heading for Washington, D.C., July 1 to take part in two Independence Day parades and tour the nation's capital.
Richard Erickson will replace Chan Bailey as manager of the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
Kelly St. Jean was presented the Ruth Johnson Girl Scout Service Award.
Becky Cate will serve as student body president at Entiat High School for the coming year.
Work on a new Milot-Mills Florist and Garden Center is under way and should be completed in September. The new shop will be at 609 Okanogan Ave., to the back of the present shop at 703 Peachey St.
Russ Elliott and Tim Osborn, both of Cashmere, were co-recipients of the male prep athlete of the year award at the North Central Washington Sports Awards Banquet.
Bill Yager was named boy of the year and Laura Lambert was named girl of the year at Eastmont Junior High School.
New officers of the Wenatchee Toastmistress Club were recently installed. They included Mildred Sinclair, president, and Barbara Harris, vice president.
Members of Washington Alpha Nu sorority, a friendship chapter of Alpha Gamma, hosted a brunch at the home of Alta Ritchie in East Wenatchee.
Joan Shelton School of Ballet celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special recital yesterday.
Senior citizens elected officers at the Senior Citizens Hospital Center. They are Bill Andrews president; Grace Clapp, vice president; Wanda Gooch, secretary; and Henry Hodde, treasurer.