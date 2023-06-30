230701-newslocal-oldnewsphotocampfire.jpg

Campfire Girls gathered at the Memorial Park cannon, the photograph appearing in the June 27, 1923, Wenatchee Daily World newspaper. The cannon had been in place since a dedication on Sept. 11, 1915.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago—1908

Lyman Shotwell and Fred Ellis left Wenatchee on Sunday for an extended trip through southern Washington, Oregon and northern California. They took a pack horse and camping equipment with them.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?