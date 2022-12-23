115 years ago—1907

George B. Pratt, formerly of Chiwaukum, is now police judge in Okanogan.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?