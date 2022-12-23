115 years ago—1907
George B. Pratt, formerly of Chiwaukum, is now police judge in Okanogan.
L.L. Harvey has sold his store in Pateros to Methow resident J.M. Holt, who will continue the business.
Jeweler Howard Thomas offers many gift suggestions for the holiday season. A solid gold ladies Elgin watch with diamonds sells for $45.
E. Gauntt has sold his eight-acre orchard in Sunnyslope to J.C. Gockley of Newberg, Ore., for $5,000.
Former Wenatchee resident Lucien Kellogg is now editor of the Pacific Wave, the official publication of the University of Washington.
Banks of Portland have resumed payment of gold and silver in any quantity desired and it is expected other banks throughout the Northwest will soon be paying out cash on demand.
The majority of residents in the Garden Home, Suburban Home, Second Suburban Home and Smith Park Additions are against the proposal to annex their property into the city.
L.V. Wells, head of the Wenatchee Heights Orchard Co., has announced that an order has been placed for 30,000 trees to be set out in the spring.
President J.F. Littooy presided over the annual convention of the Chelan County Horticultural Association held at the Eagles hall. J.A. Gellatly spoke on behalf of the city of Wenatchee.
A reception was held today at the home of Mrs. Henry Crass in honor of Mildred Wyman, daughter of E.A. Wyman, who will soon become the bride of W. Bates of Lake Wenatchee.
The first automobile passenger and freight stage line in the Pacific Northwest will begin operation next month between Metaline Falls and Colville. The 40-mile trip will take four hours.
65 years ago — 1957
Five new directors have been elected to the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. They are Harold A. Bidwell, Paul Furgeson, R.F. "Dick" Jones, William F. Skillern and William Thoroughman.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Rich held an open house at their home in East Wenatchee on Dec. 1 to honor Mrs. Rich's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sonntag, on their 40th wedding anniversary.
Seven members of the Tawasi Camp Fire group are shown entering the last field of Camp Fire activity, that of torch bearer. They are Christy Hardy, Maribeth Doell, Pauline Fenton, Cathy Doell, Sandy Cockrum, Paula Maguire and Sandra Link.
Kathryn Kendall of Wenatchee is listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She is a senior at Marylhurst College in Oregon.
Crosswalks and a mile of sidewalk have been completed in various improvement districts throughout Wenatchee. Cost of the improvements is $3,177.
"The Alaskan," John Cort's comic opera, will be presented Jan. 6-7 at the Wenatchee Theater.
Marvin Clark, John Witte and L.J. Coonan were elected to the board of directors at the recent meeting of the Southside Farmers Telephone Co. The company's line currently has 15 phones and soon it will be extended to connect with the Wenatchee exchange.
Douglas County commissioners Monday gave approval to an election in which landowners will decide whether the town of Rock Island will annex the Keokuk plant and another block of property.
Carl Burch of Seattle, who as an infant was carried over Colockum Pass into the North Central Washington area, died Dec. 5. Burch was the son of Charles and Ellen Burch, pioneer settlers on Burch Flats.
A.B. "Del" Erken was elected to lead the Okanogan Valley Chamber of Commerce. Wright Champion is the new secretary-treasurer.
W. Clair VanDivort was named president of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. Vice president is Pat O'Halloran.
Henry Jeske was awarded the Kiwanis Club plaque for outstanding community service in development of the Peshastin-Dryden football field and track.
Fred Lieberg is the new president of the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce. Other officers are Mary Caldwell, vice president; Ken Hopp, secretary-treasurer; and M.R. Fallis, of the board of directors.
Apple prices have been holding the last few weeks. Extra Fancy Red Delicious 100-138s are mostly $3.85; and 80-88s are $3.25-$3.40.
K.R. Moore was issued a permit to build a $15,000 house in the Western Home Sites Addition.
Mrs. Jay Eller wrote the script for the Christmas dramatization to be presented Sunday by the Wenatchee Valley Church of the Brethren choir. Warren Eikenberry is directing the event.
The new operator of the air services in Okanogan has taken over the facility and is pushing for completion of a new shop building to replace the one destroyed by fire recently. Gerald Climer has signed a 10-year lease; the operation will be known as Okanogan Air Service.
40 years ago — 1982
Wenatchee is about to have its own brass band. Glenn Kelly, Wenatchee Valley Symphony conductor now on sabbatical, has about $30,000 worth of brass instruments waiting for the 25 musicians who will comprise the Wenatchee British Brass Band.
Wenatchee's Julie Miller is home for the holidays. The singer currently appears at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City and was recently named the city's entertainer of the year.
Jana Page of Walla Walla became the first big Washington State Lottery winner, claiming the $1 million prize Dec. 17.
Gene Walker will be installed president of the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce Jan. 12. Other officers will include Butch Hardy, first vice president; and Len VanDeWege, second vice president.
The Waterville School Board has approved a one-year levy request of $135,000 for next year which, if approved, will be collected at the rate of about $2.30 per $1,000 assessed valuation.
Chelan County PUD commissioners got their first look at revised plans for the long-awaited Riverfront Park along the Columbia River in downtown Wenatchee. Architects DOH and Associates of Wenatchee unveiled three plans for the park, which the PUD must build under provision of its license to operate Rock Island Dam.
Capt. Edward Atkinson, Civil Air Patrol Wenatchee Composite Squadron public affairs officer, recently received state and national recognition for his service.
Nick Grubich, a vocation-al rehabilitation counselor with the Washington State Vocational Rehabilitation division in Wenatchee, has been awarded a 20-year certificate.
Members of the Peshastin-Dryden School Board are moving ahead with plans to consolidate with the Leavenworth district.
Wenatchee High School's Cass Gebbers has been selected to the first unit Class AAA-AA all-state football team.