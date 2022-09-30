221001-newslocal-localaviator.jpg
A photograph of Gerald Smith and family appeared in the October 5, 1922, edition of The Wenatchee Daily World along with a story about the aviator’s experiences flying in Alaska. Smith grew up in Wenatchee, graduated from Wenatchee High School, and enlisted in the Army, going into the air service at the start of World War I. He and pilot Roy Jones of Bellingham were noted as making the first airplane expedition into the interior of Alaska in July, 1922, frontrunners of current bush pilots.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

Mrs. William Goggins has returned from a visit with her husband, who is operating the steamer St. Paul from Trinidad down the Columbia River.