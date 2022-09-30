115 years ago — 1907
Mrs. William Goggins has returned from a visit with her husband, who is operating the steamer St. Paul from Trinidad down the Columbia River.
Citizens of Quincy, after conferring with authorities at Waterville, will make a test case of the state noxious weed law which requires property owners to cut weeds, especially Russian thistles.
E.A. Smith has accepted a job in the dry goods department of Ellis-Forde Co. He was formerly with the Crescent store in Spokane.
A new crew of carpenters arrived this morning from Seattle to resume work on the Columbia River Bridge.
R.N. Bradford, manager of the canal company ranch up the river, has finished marketing the pear crop of 1,150 boxes taken from three acres of trees.
W.H. Rounds has resigned as editor of The Conconully Record and moved to the coast. L.L. Work, president of several banks in Okanogan County, has assumed the editorial job.
The Wenatchee Electric Co., in an attempt to promote more business, is trying to interest local homemakers in the new electric iron.
Fall and winter caps for men and boys have arrived in local stores priced from 35 cents.
J.F. Littooy, associated with J.T. Brown and the Everbest Nursery, has a crew busy budding the seedlings that were planted last year on the 30-acre orchard of W.T. Clark.
The local express office has exceeded last year's fruit shipment receipts by $23,000, with at least another month to go.
H.R. Parshall in June purchased five acres of orchard near Lewis and Clark School for $6,500. He has now sold the property to a Wisconsin party for $7,500 and retains this year's crop, worth about $1,800.
William Little and his family leave tomorrow for a week's vacation at Lake Chelan.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. K.R. Moore is this year's president of the Whitman Preschool. Her officers include Mrs. Lester Fritz, vice president; Mrs. Dale Kohl, secretary; and Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson, treasurer.
Jay Hamilton is the new master councilor of Wenatchee Chapter of DeMolay. Other officers are John Severson, senior councilor, and Greg Landes, junior councilor.
The grand opening of Frank Kent TV Sales & Service is being held this week. The business is located at 14 S. Mission St., across from the Vitaphone. Employees, with owner-manager Frank Kent, include Vern Poff, TV technician, and Everett Henderson, appliance specialist. Grand opening RCA Whirlpool specials include 15-cubic foot freezers for $349, 30-inch ranges for $209, console televisions for $199, and washer-dryer pairs for $279.
Ed Jones is the new president of the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce. Other officers are Robert Baucke, first vice president; Dave Haley, second vice president; and Bernie Myklebust, Harvey Yager, Bob Bjorklund, Dwight Canfield, Art Dazell, Paul White, Elbert Mitchell and Ray Molitor, board members.
Ray Strouf of Stratford was named Grant County Wheat King.
Consolidation of Wenatchee and Sunnyslope school districts was approved Tuesday. Wenatchee voters approved the measure 497-332 while Sunnyslope voters approved it by 241-230.
Mrs. C.C. Clements is president of the Wenatchee Garden Club for the coming year. Assisting her will be Mrs. E.B. Collins, vice president; Mrs. Sterling Carmody, secretary; and Mrs. R.I. Schmitten, treasurer. Pvt. Donald D. Slechta, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward B. Slechta of Cashmere, recently completed the communications center operation course at the Army's Southeastern Signal School at Fort Gordon, Ga. Slechta enlisted last March and completed basic training at Fort Lewis.
40 years ago — 1982
John and Stella Dukes are the new co-presidents of the North Central Area Square Dance Council. Other officers are Frank Blackburn, vice president; Dick and Pat McLaren, co-secretaries; and Ernie and Hazel Elder, co-treasurers.
When “The Best of Friends,“ a Portland-based group, began an engagement at the Thunderbird Motor Inn here this week, it was a homecoming for Mike Cross, the trio's drummer. Cross, a 1966 graduate of Wenatchee High School, is the son of Edward and Marion Cross of East Wenatchee. He has been playing in bands in the Portland area since 1968. Organist Mary Jean Carter and trumpeter Mark Baker will present a recital Sunday at the Wenatchee First United Methodist Church.
Hanna Mining will shut its Rock Island plant Oct. 1. President Robert F. Anderson said that declining demand from the aluminum and steel producers that use silicon metals and ferrosilicon forced the closure.
Doug and Christi Lewis, new owners of R.M. Church Office Supplies, have changed the name of their business to Apple City Office Supply Co.
T.P. and Marie Palmer are the new owners of the Manson delicatessen formerly known as Phil's Meat and Eat. The business has been renamed T.P.'s Beef and Sandwich Shop.
“Amberleaf Makes the Big Time“ appears on the stage of Leavenworth's Osborn Auditorium Thursday night, Amberleaf Theatre's 21st annual Autumn Leaf Festival production. Written by Bea Colvin and directed by Rosemary Pflugrath, the show's cast includes Jim Larson, Pauline Watson, Kiffen Fishburne, Diane Norman, Carolyn Kenoyer, Bridget Rohrbach, Jan Pickett and Matt Turnbull.
Blanche Pickett celebrated her 90th birthday Sept. 18 during an open house reception at the Okanogan Grange Hall.