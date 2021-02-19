From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
- C.A. Reed, who recently returned from the Dakotas, was in Wenatchee Saturday looking up a carload of oats which he intends to ship to his ranch up river.
- J.D. Bonar of Waterville was in Wenatchee Sunday.
- R.L. Bartlett of Seattle was in Wenatchee this week looking over property for a notion store.
- Mrs. George Rawlins of Cashmere is visiting her daughter Mrs. C.C. Griggs.
- Deed H. Mayer, editor of the Leavenworth Echo, traveled to Wenatchee today.
- Grace Shotwell held a sleighing party for several of her friends yesterday afternoon. The guests were driven to the Shotwell ranch on the Wenatchee River. Later in the day they were driven to the family's residence in the city where they were served an oyster supper. Those attending included Dessa Holm, Theresa Nichols, Eneta Treadwell, Mary Rose, Charlotte Groves, Naomi Wilson, Nelle Wilson and Naomi Knowles.
- J. Maag of Seattle was in Wenatchee Thursday scouting a location for a saloon.
- Mr. and Mrs. Z.S. Zibadoss and family, of Post Falls, Idaho, are making their new home on a farm northeast of Rock Island.
- Cashmere businessman John H. Miller spent Monday in Wenatchee.
- Guy C. Browne, of Columbia Valley Bank, is the new president of the Wenatchee Commercial Club. Other newly elected officers are A.Z. Wells, vice president; and J.M. Tompkins, treasurer. Members of the board of trustees are F.D. Case, T.A. Davies, Arthur Gunn and J. Scaman.
65 years ago — 1956
- Harry Barber, superintendent of Rock Island Dam for Puget Sound Power & Light Co., was named superintendent of hydro plants by the Chelan County PUD. Barber will supervise operations at Dryden, Lake Chelan and Rock Island, reporting to Howard Elmore, PUD power supply engineer.
- W. Grant Scofield of Entiat and Paul Davies of Brewster were elected to the board of directors at the annual meeting of Northwest Wholesale, Inc.
- Mrs. Robert Cornehl is the new president of St. Mary's Altar Society in Mansfield.
- Robert Smith Jr. and Mrs. Nancy Lee Dittman were named leaders at the organizational meeting of the Dryden 4-H Club Saturday. This is the first 4-H group in the Dryden district and 20 youngsters enrolled. They included Joy Parkins, Jimmy Parkins, John Milne, Robert Goehner, Mary Miller, Jimmy Miller, Jean Cummins, Roy Kolesnick, Darrel Lippert, Joel Nierman, Susan Carlson, Siri Smith, Barbara McElroy, Thelma McElroy, Leonard Springer, Carol Voss, Tommy Warman, Carol Parker, Linda Dittman and Bruce Warman.
- A proposal to transform the present two-lane Highway 10 highway, from Moses Lake to the Adams County line, into a limited access four-lane freeway was discussed at a hearing Tuesday in Moses Lake by the Washington State Highway Commission.
- Nominees for a mayor and council to govern the newly consolidated towns of Lakeside and Chelan will be chosen at a caucus tonight. An election will take place March 13. James Carroll is the current mayor of Chelan. Councilmen are C.E. McMonagle, H.L. Kingman, Harold Simonsen, L.R. Poley and William Veroske. Lakeside's mayor is Leonard Waddell. Councilmen are Leonard Kibby, Wallace Miller, A.E. Franklin, Ansel Snodgrass and Tom Pattison.
- Financing of 27 new fruit growers in North Central Washington during the past year has boosted the membership of Growers Credit Corp. to 284 or about a sixth of the fruit industry in the district, according to H.W. Schildknecht, corporation manager.
- Women of Trinity Methodist Church in East Wenatchee recently organized a Woman's Society of Christian Service. Officers elected were Mrs. Robert Lee, president; Mrs. LeRoy Rohlman, vice president; and Mrs. Marion Dixon, secretary-treasurer.
40 years ago — 1981
- Columbia Elementary School Principal Steve Brady will be moved to Lincoln School to replace retiring Principal Keith Haskins. Haskins is retiring July 1 after 30 years at Lincoln.
- Larry Brown was named Sportsman of the Year during the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association annual dinner. Ed Dellwo was also honored with a distinguished service award.
- Kesha Cantrell, a sixth-grader at Sunnyslope School, won the Elks-sponsored Wenatchee area hoop shoot and the Northeast District shoot for the second consecutive year.
- Carl Nash has been elected president of the Wenatchee Police Guild. Other officers for the coming year are Don Bush, vice president; Doug Tangen, secretary; and Terry Pippin, treasurer.
- Dave Nierman is the new chairman of the Peshastin-Dryden School Board. Edith Daniels is vice chairwoman.
- Mark and Mitch Evans have purchased three businesses from their father, Norm Evans, including Norm Evans Marina. The marina name has been changed to M and M Marina, according to Mark Evans. Both brothers are also operating the boat repair shop and the Ship and Shore Drive-In formerly owned by their father.