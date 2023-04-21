230422-newslocal-oldnewsphotoqueen.jpg

The photograph of Imogene Carpenter in The Wenatchee Daily World on April 24, 1923, announced her as the newest Apple Blossom Queen. At the time, the queen was chosen by the student body of Wenatchee High School. Imogene was a sophomore in school at the time. This was the fourth year of the festival and the first time her royal court included nine princesses.

 Original photo by Surry

115 years ago—1908

C.G. Benson, a former school teacher here, is back in town doing engineering work for L.V. Wells on Wenatchee Heights.



Tags

