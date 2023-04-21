115 years ago—1908
C.G. Benson, a former school teacher here, is back in town doing engineering work for L.V. Wells on Wenatchee Heights.
Fruit inspector P.S. Darlington has compiled a report of fruit and produce shipments from Chelan County during the past year. A total of 1,312 carloads were shipped of which 616 were apples and 301 were peaches. Other fruit shipped included plums, pears, apricots, berries, cherries, grapes and melons.
Dan F. Shaser of Cashmere is the first person to file for Chelan County sheriff on the Democratic ticket. He served as deputy sheriff 25 years ago when this area was part of Kittitas County.
The Eagle Livery and Transfer Co. received a carload of households goods from Chicago consigned to several families who recently relocated here. They are C.W. Cobb, J.W. Jones, D.R. Whitbeck, J.H. Raymond, J.R. Haines, W.J. Hawley and L. Davidson, all in Wenatchee; D.W. Mansfield and Henry Freeman, Cashmere; and Mrs. M. Krohn, Wilson Creek.
L.E. Kellogg, founder of the Big Bend Empire at Waterville and former Wenatchee newsman, was in town last night from Seattle.
Samuel Cosgrove, Republican candidate for governor, was in Wenatchee yesterday on his way home from Cashmere where he addressed the encampment of the county Grand Army of the Republic.
"T'riss or Beyond the Rockies" is the title of the drama to be presented tomorrow night by thespians of Cashmere. Cast members include H.A. Hanan, W.G. Torrence, B.S. Wade, A.H. Mohler, John Chalmers, W.B. Phelps, Mrs. C.A. Rehmel, Annabelle Patterson and Mrs. J. Schurle.
The Rev. C.M. Bolen of Wyoming has purchased the V.L. Eighme place of 320 acres at Malaga and will move there soon with his family.
F.A. Huntley, state commissioner of horticulture, estimates the state's fruit crop for last year brought in a return of $50 million.
Theodora Maltbie will represent Waterville High School at the state oratorical competition in Pullman.
65 years ago—1958
Three North Central Washington high schools have been denied State Board of Education accreditation because of decreased enrollment. The schools below the minimum of 36 students each include Hartline, Marlin and Molson.
Dick Nickell retired the Wenatchee Gun Club's perpetual trophy by capturing the club shooting championship for the second time. Runner-up was Hugh Thompson.
Preliminary work on the construction of Sunnyslope Elementary School is under way. The Sunnyslope district voted to consolidate with the Wenatchee district but this will not become official until July.
Mrs. J.C. Ecker was honored Palm Sunday at the Orondo Community Church for her 31 years of service.
The date for the special election to determine the fate of the incorporation proposal for the community of Mattawa has been set for May 26.
Representatives of eastside organizations who this year make up the East Wenatchee Community Council are Ever-ett Gill, Lions; Herb Olive, chamber of commerce; Mrs. Archie Rolfs, garden club; Warren Knapp; Roger Noble, high school student body; George Marker, Grange; Merle Whitaker, Kiwanis; Ken Polson, junior chamber of commerce; and Jerry Nolen, Rotary. The council coordinates the activities of all the groups.
Dennis F. Spaeth, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Spaeth of Palisades, was awarded the State Farmer Degree by the Washington Association of Future Farmers of America.
The resignations of Wenatchee and Eastmont High School principals, Warren Avery and Norbert Baugh, were announced.
Earl Cusick has been named to the sports advisory committee for the Washington State World Fair Corp.
40 years ago—1983
Clark Copple received the Distinguished Service Award at the Pateros Chamber of Commerce annual banquet April 11.
Chelan County Port District commissioners awarded a contract to build the new quarter-mile long Chester Kimm Avenue. The road will provide new access to several areas of the port's Olds Station Industrial Park.
The Crown Zellerbach Foundation has agreed to donate $30,000 toward construction and renovation at Wenatchee Valley College's Omak campus, bringing to $480,000 the total donated for the project so far.
Remodeling is under way to add another 5,000 square feet of space to the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's facility on Orondo Avenue. The project will take advantage of space on the second floor of the old Columbia Building.
About 700 members of Rotary clubs from Washington and British Columbia will be in Wenatchee this weekend for the organization's annual district convention, according to District Governor Ray Shutt of Wenatchee.
Suzan Love, Wendy Corbaley, Annette Limbeck, Sabrina DeLos Santos and Joy Hardgrove will compete this Saturday for the title of Cashmere Junior Miss.
Wenatchee Ladies of Elks will stage a vaudeville show April 20-21. Performers will include ragtime piano player Betty Recchia and Lea Brown, performing a skit.
Eastmont High School's drama department will present "Ladies of the Jury," April 21-22. Playing the lead of Mrs. Living-ston Baldwin Crane is Colleen Bowen.
The Chelan County Cooperative Extension has hired Kerry Retzel as horticultural assistant.
More than 200 residents of Peshastin and Dryden turned out to say "thanks for the memories" to four high school senior girls. The event was the last pageant for choosing a Peshastin-Dryden queen. Kami Smith was awarded that honor.