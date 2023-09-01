115 years ago—1908
George Blair has purchased for $16,000 the same property here he sold two years ago for $9,000. The tract includes nearly six acres of orchard east of the Lewis and Clark school building.
Fundraising will begin for the proposed library building to be constructed on Orondo Avenue, between Mission Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
Harry Shotwell and family have been camping at Lake Wenatchee for the last two weeks.
Arthur McGuire, a candidate for superior court judge from Douglas County, is down from Waterville today.
Perry Snyder left Sunday for Portland, Ore., to take a course at the dental college there.
Frank L. Jones has purchased the jewelry store of O.D. Johnson. Jones has been with the business for three years.
A.F. Estes has announced his candidacy for Chelan County commissioner of District 2.
The Ladies' Aid of the Baptist church will meet Wednesday afternoon at the home of Mrs. E.D. Jessup.
Wenatchee schools will open for the fall term on Sept. 14.
Wenatchee Business College will reopen this fall after a vacation of several months. Sixty-five students were enrolled there last year.
Reports compiled by the Spokane Chamber of Commerce show that state orchardists will receive more money for their crops this year than in any previous year. Wholesale prices for winter apples are firm with current prices ranging from $1-$1.50 for a 50-pound box.
Three steam roads and an electric line are racing to gain possession, for traffic purposes, of the Big Bend wheat belt. The Northern Pacific Co. has surveyors at work on both sides of the Columbia River from points on the Spokane, Portland and Seattle road to connect with the Great Northern and northward, while the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul is projecting into the district, and the Spokane, Columbia and Western Railway Co. will build an electric line from Spokane to the confluence of the Spokane and Columbia rivers.
65 years ago—1958
The J.A. Fansler family of Okanogan was in town last week to visit the Lehman family. They were former neighbors here.
Lou Boni of Eastmont High School will serve as president of the Washington High School Coaches' Association next year.
The 30th anniversary of the Y camp at Lake Wenatchee will be observed Sunday with an open house at the campgrounds.
Howard Nessen was named president of the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce. He will be assisted by Dave Haley, first vice president, and Harvey Yager, second vice president.
Harold Bidwell will head next year's United Good Neighbors fund drive. Rollie Day and Howard Chrisco will assist.
Building permits have been issued to Harle Bros. Investments for a $5,000 addition to the Peter Rabbit Variety Store on North Wenatchee Avenue, and to Fay R. Brody for a $16,5000 residence on McKittrick Street.
Dr. E. Movius is the new president of the Community Concert Association. Other officers are George Hutton Jr., vice president; Mrs. Harold Copple, secretary; and Mrs. S.E. Peterson, treasurer.
Voters in Chelan County will decide Nov. 4 on whether a port district will be formed.
Jim Arnsberg led the Wenatchee Junior Legion All-Stars in both hitting and pitching this season.
Jamie Parker of Wenatchee and Joyce Eichhorn of Chelan received the most points in the Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department's invitational swim meet Saturday.
Alaska will become the 49th state of the union.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the new Wenatchee Valley Clinic building at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. Among those participating in the event were Clarence Hummel, Mayor Si Simenson, Dr. L.M. Mares and Dr. Fred Radloff.
40 years ago—1983
The Rev. Steve Pace has joined the First Church of the Nazarene as associate pastor in charge of music and outreach.
Construction of a $2 million replacement for the Wee-man Bridge, located on the North Cascades Highway between Winthrop and Mazama, will begin this week.
The Wenatchee Packers womens' fast-pitch softball team left this week for California, to participate in the Womens' National Class A tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Wenatchee Area Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new logo, redesigned newsletter, new membership programs, plaques and a new sign in front of its offices at 2 S. Chelan Ave. The logo was designed by Rick Conant.
The Victory Free Will Baptist Church in East Wenatchee has named the Rev. Paul Wood as its new pastor.
Gordon's Foods stores in Cashmere, Wenatchee, Quincy and Chelan have changed their names to Gordon's Family Grocers, reflecting an affiliation with a Seattle-based grocery group.
The new Manson General Deli and Drug will hold a grand opening this week, according to Sam Venneberg and Ron Anderson, partners in the business.
The Chelan-Douglas Sub- area Advisory Council, a health care planning board, has changed its name to the Chelan-Douglas Health Planning Council.
Howard Phillippi of Wenatchee and Dollie Lemm of Cashmere were named Pioneers of the Year at the Chelan County Old Timers Picnic Aug. 19.
Roman Dunoskovic is the new commander of American Legion Post No. 10.
The Olympic Torch will pass through Wenatchee next June on its way to the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.