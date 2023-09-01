230902-newslocal-oldnewsphotohorancar.jpg

In automotive section of The Wenatchee Daily World, this one on Sept. 1, 1923, prominent Wenatchee people would on occasion be photographed with their new vehicles. It was John Horan's turn in this issue sitting in his 1924 Buick Six with four wheel brakes.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

George Blair has purchased for $16,000 the same property here he sold two years ago for $9,000. The tract includes nearly six acres of orchard east of the Lewis and Clark school building.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?