221119-newslocal-scouts.jpg
Three Boy Scouts and Wenatchee Chief of Police C.T. Peterson were pictured in the November 16, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World. From left are Donald Beatty, Nolan Barron, Chief Peterson, and Hartley Malone. For three hours each Saturday night for six weeks, the Scouts were traffic police at the corners of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse, Orondo, and First streets.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1907

The City Council accepted the deed to four lots in the Grandview Addition from Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Chase and Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Clark. The lots were set aside when the addition was platted with the stipulation they be used for park purposes.