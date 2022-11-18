115 years ago—1907
The City Council accepted the deed to four lots in the Grandview Addition from Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Chase and Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Clark. The lots were set aside when the addition was platted with the stipulation they be used for park purposes.
The City Council voted to purchase seven acres of fairground tract from E.A. Wyman for $5,000, for a playground.
Wenatchee and Waterville high schools will hold their annual debate Friday night at the Wenatchee Theater. Local participants are Fred Ellis, Lyman Shotwell and Harry McCardell.
L.O. Hall and R.T. Woodruff have dissolved their partnership known as the Wenatchee Blacksmith Co.
I.A. Navarre has returned from attending the annual convention of the Washington State Good Roads Association in Bellingham. While there, Navarre was elected president of the newly formed state association of county engineers.
C.C. Ledbetter, Quincy, is the first in the district to experiment with deep well irrigation.
K.C. Card of Orondo is in town, displaying a photograph of a two-foot apple tree on his ranch which produced three large Spitzenbergs.
The Lyric Stock Company opened a week’s engagement at the Wenatchee Theater.
Florence Lawrence will be honored with a “fruit shower” at tomorrow’s meeting of the Presbyterian Ladies Aid. Guests are asked to bring their best jars of fruit, jelly or pickles
Opal Kenney and Everett Lessinger of Cashmere were married Sunday at the home of C.A. Stocker.
In yesterday’s primary election, John A. Gellatly won his bid for mayor defeating F.M. Scheble and O.B. Fuller.
The Peshastin ditch is being repaired and enlarged for a distance of 13 miles. New flumes will be put in and new lateral extensions made.
65 years ago — 1957
The Wenatchee Panthers still lead the Associated Press state high school football poll.
Candidates for Wenatchee Valley College homecoming royalty are Diane Lampson, Connie Novotny, Marcu Browne, Koula Lolos, Meleta Johnson, Lora Lee Wallace, Judy Viebrock and Carol Stephens.
John R. Vanderzicht, director of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, told the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce that motel and lodge facilities on a concession bases at Sun Lakes State Park are a possibility.
Herb Lowers, Don Paton Jr., O.O. Griffiths and Harry Kerr are in charge of arrangements for the 36th annual turkey shoot, sponsored by the Cashmere Sportsmen’s Association.
Bill Schmidtman of Waterville was re-elected president of the Douglas County Wheat Growers’ Association.
Max Bloom of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is the new manager of the Montgomery Ward & Co. store here.
The Waterville Commercial Club honored two Douglas County farm families: Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Schick and Mr. and Mrs. Del Schick, the Conservation Farm Family of the Year for the Douglas Soil Conservation District.
The Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corp. has withdrawn from participation in Douglas County PUD’s proposed Wells Dam.
Ann Albertson has been chosen DeMolay sweetheart by the Wenatchee chapter.
Mrs. Richard Jeffers is the new president of the women’s division of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club. Other officers are Mrs. Jack Emmons, vice president; Mrs. Edward Cairns, secretary; and Mrs. Harold Copple, treasurer.
Abandoned North Central Washington highways should be made into emergency landing strips for aircraft, according to Leo Antles, local businessman-pilot. Antles has promoted the idea to county and state officials.
40 years ago — 1982
Joanne Hanson was named Alpha Gamma sorority’s Woman of the Year at the 22nd Founder’s Day celebration of Phi Sigma Alpha.
Hundreds of Washington lottery sales agents are planning Sunday midnight “lottery parties” to sell the state’s first lottery tickets this weekend.
Karl Doering was named to the Omak Stampede and Suicide Race Hall of Fame.
Larry C. Anderson of Moses Lake, Melvin L. Lobe of Cashmere and Jerilyn Lyon of Wenatchee were presented the national Silver Beaver award at the annual banquet of the North Central Washington Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
This year’s Washington State Apple Blossom Festival souvenir program won an award for best festival program at the annual convention of the Northwest Festival Association.
Wenatchee city commissioners tentatively approved a new, one-year business and occupation tax despite objections by several of those who would pay it.
Cass Gebbers carried off trophies for scholarship and most valuable player at the Wenatchee High School football awards banquet.
The Greater Wenatchee area’s newest 300 Club member is Mike Abhold. Abhold recorded his perfect game, 12 consecutive strikes, during a tournament at Eastmont Lanes. His achievement will be recognized by the American Bowling Congress.
Central Washington Bank and First Federal Savings and Loan have jointly announced an agreement in principle for the exchange of their properties on Mission Street. First Federal currently owns the old Whitman School site and Central Washington Bank maintains its home office at the corner of Fifth and Mission streets.
Dr. H. Steven Harvey has purchased the dental practice of Dr. James Cool at 253 N. Chelan Ave.
The Washington State Apple Commission has honored Okanogan County resident H. Rodgers Hamilton with the Golden Apple Award in recognition of his years of service to the fruit industry.
Andrey Inlow of Tonasket is the new president of the Washington State CowBelles.
