115 years ago—1908
Employees of Farmers Telephone Co. central office will go on a sleigh ride tonight as guests of the Eagle Livery & Transfer Co. Following the ride, they will be treated to supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Scaman.
W.J. Dotson of Sunnyslope has sold his fruit ranch to S.C. Gockley for $10,000.
Louis Michel has opened the Horseshoe Theater at 112 N. Wenatchee Ave., offering motion pictures every night with two illustrated songs by local singer Helen Scanland.
The Wenatchee High School debate team lost to Spokane last night. Fred Willis and Lyman Shotwell represented WHS and were accompanied on the trip by Henry Hartman, Leo Fish, Roy Smith, Clifford Knowles, John Brisky, Roy Morrison, John Deitch, George Collier, Steve Knowles and Paul Garret.
Jack O'Connor drove the first team across the new wagon bridge spanning the Columbia River. In the rig with him were Judge R.S. Steiner, John Gerrick, J.M. Duffy and A.A. Fuller. O'Connor constructed the second building in the new townsite of Wenatchee.
The new two-story Cashmere school building is being rushed to completion. Plasterers are starting their work with plans to have the building ready by Feb. 15. I. J. Bailey & Co. is the general contractor and established a brick yard to make their own brick. The building will cost $30,000, with eight rooms and a basement with a modern steam heating plant.
Dr. A.T. Kaupp, city health officer, says Wenatchee's sanitary facilities have not kept pace with the growth of the town and the utmost vigilance is required to prevent an epidemic of smallpox or typhoid.
Wenatchee post office receipts from the past year totalled $14,511, an increase of nearly 23 percent from the pervious year, according to Postmaster L.M. Hull.
65 years ago — 1958
The Eastmont School Board Monday accepted the architect's final plans and specifications on the new elementary school to be built in the Kenroy District.
Robert Derry, Douglas County fire district chief and incumbent councilman, and Albert Sandhop, also an incumbent councilman, have filed for mayor of East Wenatchee.
Tony Harle was elected president of the Wenatchee Contractors Association. Other officers are Earl Cusick, vice president; and Jack Barclay, secretary-treasurer.
New officers of the Wenatchee Valley Sportsmen Association are George Krakowka, president; Kyle Younker, vice president; Herb Clark, secretary; and Fred Mintzer, treasurer.
Gary Dasso and Doug Black of Wenatchee were named to the Eastern Washington squad for the annual East-West All-State football game to be held this summer.
A party was held Sunday for Gary Pallas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Pallas of Wenatchee, in honor of his birthday. Guests included Karen Stine, Gregg Stine, Ronnie Stine, Janice Nicholson, Patty Nicholson, Sheila Nicholson, Terry Trueson, Carol Templeton and Charles Templeton.
Quincy's new high school building was dedicated this week.
The Twisp-Wagner Lumber Co. has changed its name. The firm and its compan-ion corporation, E. Wagner and Son, will now be known as the Wagner Lumber Products Co.
The first float entered in this year's Apple Blossom Festival is that of the Lions Club. It will be designed by Walter Graham and built under the direction of Don Lowe.
Charles D. Flanigan, a longtime Wenatchee businessman, died Thursday in Seattle. He was 74. Flanigan was one of the owners of Flanigan-Libke and Jones.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Posse Monday re-elected Sheriff Dick Nickell as commander. Other officers are Frank Crill, captain; Jay Allen, first lieutenant; Ray Cloke, second lieutenant; Sam Violett, secretary; and George Snow, treasurer.
General Telephone is planning a $1 million expansion in its operations in the Wenatchee area during the next few years, according to company officials.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Hander of Wenatchee recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
40 years ago — 1983
Eastmont County Park will soon supplement its basic park fare of tennis courts, swimming pool, grass and trees with the newest sensation in water sports — bumper boats. Douglas County Commission Chairman Bill Schmidtman said the county plans to enter into a contract with Aquatic Technical systems of Bellevue to operate the concession business at the park this summer.
Lou Dryden was named Citizen of the Year and Kristi Biornstad was named Business Person of the Year at the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet.
John McDonald has again been elected president of the Chelan County Museum Board. He served for 12 of the Chelan County Historical Society's 25 years.
Gerald S. "Jerry" Robertson, a counselor at Eastmont High School, was honored as Citizen of the Year at the East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Walter Riesen, retired president of Columbia Federal Savings and Loan Association, has been elected chairman of the board.
John H. Ellis has purchased Pioneer National Title Insurance Co., changing the name to Pioneer Title Co. of Chelan-Douglas Co., Inc. Ellis has been with Pioneer for 18 years, the last 10 in Wenatchee.
Chuck St. John of Wenatchee has joined the staff of the Washington State Apple Commission as public relations manager.
Buffy Querin, a sophomore at Manson High School, has been selected Girl of the Month for January.
The Wenatchee Eagles Aerie will honor one of its own Feb. 2 when it plays host to Ben Packard, international president of the Eagles organization. Packard, a dual member of aeries in Wenatchee and Bend, Ore., served as secretary at the Wenatchee lodge for 16 years.
Douglas County PUD Commissioner Howard Prey presented Wells Dam chief engineer John Gregg with a 20-year service pin.
The Alcoa Foundation today awarded a $92,000 grant to Central Washington Hospital for its expansion project. The money will finance construction of a day surgery unit.
The top 10 Apple Blossom Festival royalty have been announced. They are Becky Shae, Cassie Reeves, Laura Davis, Erin McMonigle and Shelly Sylvester, all of Wenatchee, and Susy Babcock, Karyn Birmingham, Kathy Birmingham, Trina Rank and Jill Boon, all of East Wenatchee.