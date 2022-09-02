220903-newslocal-namingcontest 01.jpg
The Sept. 5, 1922, edition of The Wenatchee Daily World announced a newspaper contest to name a scenic spot on the old Blewett Pass Highway that was known to that point as Hairpin Curve just on the south side of the summit. The winner, announced on Sept. 15, was Echo Point, submitted by M.S. Brown of Sulphur Springs near Cle Elum. This section of the roadway to this day is still maintained by the U.S. Forest Service.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

Cigarettes will be banned in Wenatchee beginning Sept. 2.



