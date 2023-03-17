230318-newslocal-oldnewsrufus 01.jpg

What publisher Rufus Woods did and who he ran into sometimes made it into the newspaper pages. In the March 22, 1923 edition, a photograph of Rufus, at left, and his high school classmate Charley Burky appeared in The Wenatchee Daily World. The meeting was in Oroville and the first time they had seen each other since graduating from high school in Ulysses, Nebraska 25 years earlier.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Case will host members of the B.P. Club tonight at their home on Chelan Avenue.