115 years ago—1908
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Case will host members of the B.P. Club tonight at their home on Chelan Avenue.
John Mahoney is in Quincy to plant wheat and potatoes on his land.
Mrs. J.H. Blake hosted the Ladies Methodist Aid at her home on Chelan Avenue.
One of the largest land deals in Wenatchee's history was completed Saturday by the Wenatchee Realty and Development Co. About 150 acres of tillable land, including Miller's home place, the balance of the original Millerdale tract and 80 acres of orchard, mostly in bearing trees near the Conrad Rose home and the William Turner ranch, was sold for $90,000 and is to be marketed. The best tracts will probably sell for about $1,200 an acre.
The Will McKittrick ranch west of town has been sold to C.A. Hawley for $7,500.
Attorney Fred Kemp of the law firm of Corbin, Luding- ton & Kemp, has been appointed a federal commissioner, succeeding A.N. Corbin.
Ben E. Thomas is build-ing a 16-room hotel in Soap Lake scheduled to open next month.
Members of the Tourist Club will hold their next meet at the home of Mrs. O.E. Loving on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The Wenatchee Electric Co. has tried out its new power plant with success. It will turn on the new arc lamps for street illumination for the first time.
Fifty-six applications for membership were submitted during last night's meeting of the Wenatchee Commercial Club. Dan Beal and W.O. Parr were elected to the board of trustees.
The ladies of St. Luke's Guild met Wednesday at the home of Mrs. O.B. Fuller.
65 years ago — 1958
President Dwight Eisenhower sent to the Senate the nomination of Josiah F. Lester as postmaster of Wenatchee.
Lloyd R. Olson, supervisor of the Wenatchee National Forest from 1945 to 1950, is being promoted and transferred to the Washington office of the Forest Service as assistant director in the division of fire control.
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival tour committee inspected the new car which will transport this year's festival royalty. The group includes Harry Harn, Jack Watkins, Larry Carlson, Reid Knauss, Ed Engst, Don Kirby, Vern France, Jim O'Connor, Charles Thiot, Jerry Hanna, Jack Bills, Howard Strating and Bill McHaney.
Miss Burien, the unlimited hydroplane formerly known as Miss Bardahl, is scheduled to be in the Lake Chelan Apple Cup race this spring. The community of Burien formed a non-profit organization to sponsor the craft.
Ione Goetz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ewalt Goetz of Wenatchee, became the first girl to win the Bausch and Lomb honorary science award at Wenatchee High School.
Production of fiber trays at the Friday Pack Co. plant in Wenatchee may be greatly increased this summer as a result of an expansion project currently in the works, according to John C. Higgins, president of the firm.
Okanogan High School senior forward Tom Payne was named to the Class A All-State team.
A day camp area at Squilchuck State Park was assured Thursday when Bud Weeks, park manager, told the recreation development committee of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce he would see that proper facilities were installed.
Ed Kenoyer, a Monitor junior high student, won this year's North Central Washington hoop shoot contest sponsored by the Exchange Club of Wenatchee.
John A. "Jack" Goodfellow, a well-known contract-or and former city official, died Sunday in Seattle. With his two brothers, Jim and George, Goodfellow organized Goodfellow Brothers Inc., which built many of highways in this area and throughout the Northwest.
Three Bridgeport High School seniors were announced this week as academic honor winners. They are Raedell Warner, valedictorian, and Judy Morris and Elinor Umberger, co-salutatorians.
Jane Bagwell has been chosen to represent Chelan at this year's Apple Blossom Festival.
40 years ago — 1983
Software Etc., a new business at 29 S. Wenatchee Ave., has opened. Owner Courtney Cox says home computer programs, magazines, books and manuals will be sold.
Kelly Richardson was selected as Miss Lake Chelan. Her attendants are Jeri Byrd and Melissa Lundberg.
Vicki Turner has been named clubwoman of the year for the Omak Junior Civic League of the General Federation of Women's Clubs.
Omak Alternative High School opened its doors last week with 23 students enrolled. Dave Whitehall is the instructor.
Organizer of a German tricentennial celebration have asked Washington Gov. John Spellman to proclaim Leavenworth as the state's official site for a 300th anniversary party this fall.
The National Park Service's lodge at Stehekin will be open year-round under terms of a new contract.
The Capital Merchants picked up their 20th win and clinched the league champion-ship by downing C.C. Mini Mart, 5-0, in the final broomball game of the season Tuesday night. Mark Preston, Larry Fulbright, Chuck Fenton, Brooks Davenport and Jon Porter accounted for the game's scoring.
A 911 emergency system is almost a reality in Chelan County. That word came yesterday from Chelan County commissioners and Sheriff Joe Collins. An order for the system was sent to General Telephone Co. this week with plans for the service to go into operation when the new law and justice center opens this fall.
Alcoa's Wenatchee Works plans to call back about 130 laid-off workers and restart two potlines shut down since the fall of 1981.
The Wenatchee Eagles are once more looking for a new place to light. After six years of applying for and being turned down for conditional use permits by city and county officials, the club has once more targeted a possible new location in the 1500 block of Ninth Street. The proposal will be considered by the Chelan County Board of Adjustment next week.