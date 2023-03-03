115 years ago—1908
J.W. Clise of Seattle has submitted plans for a four-story block to be built at the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee avenues at the cost of $50,000.
Matilda Smith and Gus Cross, both of Quincy, were married Sunday at the German Congregational Church.
Under a new plan of assessment in Chelan County, valuations of real property will be doubled and will be assessed at 60 percent of the new valuation.
The Great Northern Railroad has filed an application for right of way across state lands in Douglas County adjacent to Moses Coulee. This action indicated the railroad is ready to proceed with its branch line into the Waterville country.
About 20 young people attended a dance party Saturday at the home of Mrs. E.B. Yocum. Decorations commemorated Washington's birthday and old dances were featured as part of the colonial theme.
Warren and Littleton are offering tracts for sale in Wenatchee Vineyards, four miles north of the ferry terminal on the east side of the river in Douglas County. The price listed is $160 an acre with no sagebrush and a gentle slope for irrigation.
Sam Sumner has been appointed by Gov. Albert Mead to a commission to revise and amend fish and game laws.
Citizens of Stemilt Hill recently held a meeting to promote the establishment of a telephone line to connect with the Farmers' line at the J.R. Albin ranch.
E.L. Wait has purchased two lots in the Belmont addition from Percy Walker for $790. He will soon begin construction of a new house on the property.
65 years ago — 1958
Henry Hagman of Spokane is the apparent low bidder to construct twin bridges across the Wenatchee River at Dryden. His bid was for $306,261.
The envisioned Quincy Port District came a step closer to reality Tuesday with the fixing of boundaries by the Grant County Commission.
Ann Albertson was named queen of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. She is the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. James T. Albertson. Her princesses are Tonee Hansen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hansen, and Kris Whiteman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Whiteman.
Peshastin-Dryden's Cougars captured the Chelan-Douglas League basketball championship. Team members shown in today's paper with coach George Kapral, are Gor-don Miller, Dennis Hauff, Chuck Darlington, Louis Wagoner, Bob Wynne, manager Larry Fox, Fred Smith, Clifford Parker, Joe Samuels, Jerry Franz and Richard Goehner.
Keith Hames of Cashmere was re-elected president of the Chelan County Cattlemen's Association. Other officers are August Stehr of Mala-ga, vice president; and Albert Long of Entiat, secretary-treasurer. President of the Chelan County Cowbells' Association is Mrs. Charles Boning, Leavenworth.
Jimmy Brennan of the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club captured the Canadian Ski Jumping Championship Sunday.
Two young veterans of 4-H Club work named as Washington's "grass roots ambassadors" abroad this year under the International Farm Youth Exchange program are from North Central Washington. They are Dale Grubb of Wenatchee, who will travel to Pakistan, and Ralph Morse of Manson, who will travel to Costa Rica.
Action of the Chelan County Superior court in allowing a Daily World photographer to take photos during a court trial was praised in a scroll accepted by Judge Lawrence Leahy on behalf of the late Judge Jay Adams, who presided at the time the pictures were taken. The scroll was prepared by the National Press Photographers' Association and presented by Genevieve Strand, World reporter who took the pictures.
Finalists vying for the title of Queen Quincy are Lin Fromm, Judy Hull and Beverly McCaig.
40 years ago — 1983
Frank McNeal of East Wenatchee and Jim Fishburn of Wenatchee are vying for a term on the Washington State Apple Commission board.
The Exchange Club of Wenatchee has presented its first youth of the month award to Jill Boon, a senior at Eastmont High School.
Doug Timpe, a junior at Eastmont High School, served as a page for Rep. Clyde Ballard in Olympia. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael Timpe of East Wenatchee.
Rebecca Leighton of Chelan has been elected the first Miss Navy League of the newly formed Wenatchee Council. Bob Davidson is president of the organization.
Trina Rank, a senior at Eastmont High School, was crowned queen of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Local residents will now have access to a computer at Wenatchee Valley College. Sears recently donated a $2,800 Atari 800 computer for public use.
Gary Hagy, of Ephrata Middle School, won the state finals in the 12- to 13-year-old division of the Elks National Hoopshoot competition.
The local rock and roll band Fate is playing at Wenatchee's American Legion Hall this weekend. Band members are Dana Burman, Brian Ohme, Wally Penhallegon and Pat Cutler.
Kenneth Manke will serve as president of the Wenatchee Police Guild for the coming year.
Dr. Robert Isenhart, a Wenatchee veterinarian since 1963, is opening an office in Leavenworth to be called Bavarian Village Veterinarian.
The Rev. Harold N. Jarnagin is the new pastor of the Leavenworth First Baptist Church.
Marilynn Hogrefe, assistant administrator for nursing and patient services at Central Washington Hospital, was re-cently elected secretary of the Association of Washington State Nursing Supervisors.
Kimberly Jacobs of Wenatchee and Randy Theis of Peshastin-Dryden were first place winners in the Wenatchee Elks Lodge scholarship contest. They will receive $300 each.