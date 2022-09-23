220924-newslocal-schoolbus 01.jpg
This photograph published in the Sept. 30, 1922 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World shows a new school bus for the Entiat School District. Wenatchee metal worker E. T. Pybus, the caption says, built the body of the bus on a 2-ton Nash truck, capable of holding 45 school children. Pybus went on to build Pybus Steel; the site became Pybus Public Market in 2013.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

Mrs. B.E. Lowe will open a kindergarten at her home next Monday. It's said to be a “first of its kind“ venture in Wenatchee. 