115 years ago — 1907
Mrs. B.E. Lowe will open a kindergarten at her home next Monday. It's said to be a “first of its kind“ venture in Wenatchee.
Howard Thomas has added a music department to his jewelry store, carrying a supply of small instruments and accessories.
Construction on a building for the new gas plant is under way. It is presumed the Wenatchee Electric Co. will apply for the franchise.
The Great Northern Railway has this past week been securing ground and yards for a new station to be established between Cashmere and Peshastin.
The city's new governmental quarters in the Daily World building (formerly the Columbia Valley Bank building) are being renovated, according to City Clerk Sam Sumner.
65 years ago — 1957
A special program will be held Sunday in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Omak First Presbyterian Church. Among those participating will be David Brown III, Mrs. Milo Carter, William Featherly Sr., Donald Dodge, Russell Minnich, Mrs. E.E. Copple, Mrs. Ralph Breshears, George Ladd, Frank Hendrick and Kathleen Pugh.
Jackson was the main speaker at banquet meeting of the Okanogan Cariboo Trail Association.
Clary Wright of Spokane has been named as the new physical director at the YMCA. Wright's appointment was announced by Frank Taylor Jr., president of the Y board of directors.
The Wenatchee Chiefs rebounded from a 3-0 deficit to overcome the Eugene Emeralds, 6-3, and capture the city's first baseball pennant since 1946 in a spectacular wind-up to one of the best seasons in the club's 21-year history. A near capacity crowd of over 2,000 fans jammed into Recreation Park for the season's finale Monday night.
Cashmere's Mission Masonic Lodge will observe it's 50th anniversary Saturday. The lodge was instituted Sept. 13, 1907 with J. Leigh Campbell as worshipful master. Among its past masters are B.F. Tosch, Fred N. Mintzer, L.A. Bland, Lloyd R. Frease, Harry F. Stowell, Ernest J. Uecker, R.E. Thulean, Charles F. Cochrane, Walter H. Thornbrue, C. Otis Shoun, Carroll P. Rank, Richard A. McKellar, E.A. Barnes, Melvin Babcock, Paul Kyner and Victor E. Richardson.
Eastmont Rainbow Girls Assembly will be instituted by the order's grand officers Saturday at Eastmont High School. Leading the new organization will be Sandra Whitley, worthy advisor; Barbara Bartram, worthy associate advisor; Ruth Woolett, charity; Pat Lindell, hope; Sue Insell, faith; Susan Larue, recorder; and Barbara Allen, treasurer.
Grady Auvil of Orondo was elected president of the Columbia River Development League, a pioneer resource-developing organization formed in the pre-Grand Coulee days.
Jack Rose was installed as the new president of the North Central Area Council of Square Dancers. Serving with him will be Lawrence Wilcox, vice president; Mrs. Lawrence McCurry, secretary; and Varnum Fletcher, treasurer.
Mrs. Ted Zacher is president of the H.B. Ellison Junior High School Parents-Teachers Association.
40 years ago — 1982
The selection of two new Apple Blossom Festival assistant director generals was today announced by Wenatchee Area Chamber of Commerce President Joe Evans and Jim Telford, director general of next year's festival. They are Donna Scheumann, in charge of programs, and Gus Noyd, who will be in charge of finances.
Kim Stallings has been named as the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's new youth director.
Sandra Garrett has been elected president of the Entiat Federated Women's Club for the coming year. Other officers are Paula Brock, vice president; Charlotte Woods, secretary; and Gerri Small, treasurer.
Three bridges in Chelan County have been named to the National Register of Historic Places. They are the old Columbia River Bridge, which was built in 1906-07 and now carries irrigation water; the Penstock Bridge north of Leavenworth, which was built by the Great Northern Railroad in 1909 and originally carried water for the Tumwater hydroelectric plant; and the west Monitor Bridge, which was built in 1907.
Columbia River Orchards, with 700 acres, is the largest corporate gift to higher education in state history. Leaders from the fruit industry, Washington State University and corporate donor Alcoa, gathered Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the land transfer. Alcoa commemorated the occasion by donating another 30 acres of land to WSU.
Staff members at Cascade Elementary School look on as former Principal Gene Anderson prepares to plant a red maple tree donated to the school in his honor. Anderson was Cascade's first principal, serving 11 years, before becoming principal at Sterling Middle School, where he remained until his retirement from the district this spring.
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 10 recently held their first meeting of the new season. Chairwomen announced by President Irene Ferguson are Lennie Burgess and Aletha Wells, community service; Donna Uecker and Laura McNeil, Girls State; Barbara Rutherford, rehabilitation; Virginia Dallam, legislative; Loretta Bush, Donna Uecker and Jean Wilson, finance; Heather Dunoskovic and Jody Dillard, children and youth; and Norma Smith, scholarship.