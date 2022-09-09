220910-newslocal-watermellonfeast 01.jpg
A photograph of children eating watermelon near Entiat was featured in the Sept. 15, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World.

115 years ago — 1907

Mayor Scheble and other citizens are concerned over the light registration for the coming bond issue to raise $25,000 for a city hall, police station and fire hall. When the books closed, there were 221 registered voters, about one-third of those eligible. It will require 133 votes to carry the election Saturday.