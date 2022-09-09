115 years ago — 1907
Mayor Scheble and other citizens are concerned over the light registration for the coming bond issue to raise $25,000 for a city hall, police station and fire hall. When the books closed, there were 221 registered voters, about one-third of those eligible. It will require 133 votes to carry the election Saturday.
J.B. Valentine, pioneer businessman and politician of Waterville and Bridgeport, came down on the boat this morning with his family and left for Spokane where they have purchased a residence. Valentine will still retain his interest in a number of enterprises in Douglas County and will divide his time between there and Spokane.
Citizens of Wenatchee voted down the $25,000 bond issue Saturday. Although 68 voted for and 47 against the bonds, a three-fifths majority was necessary to provide the money for the new municipal buildings.
Wells & Morris has purchased the stock of the Wenatchee Hardware Co. and will consolidate the two firms. Wells & Morris stock will be moved to the Wenatchee Hardware location, where a long-term lease has been secured.
The new pipeline across Nahahum Canyon, on the opposite side of the Wenatchee River from Cashmere, has been completed and will prove a valuable improvement to the Wenatchee canal system.
Irrigation expert W.P. Epperson and John F. Murray will meet with Quincy area landowners to determine if it is feasible to bring water from the Columbia River to irrigate land there.
Wenatchee jeweler Howard Thomas left last night for Seattle where he will meet representatives of eastern manufacturers to purchase his line of holiday merchandise.
65 years ago — 1957
Grant County PUD Commissioner George Schuster of Moses Lake was elected to the executive committee of the Washington Public Power Supply System.
Former Wenatchee High School teacher Dr. Sylvia Vopni has been elected national president of Pi Lambda Theta, professional association of women in education.
Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps will perform Tuesday at a concert and dance at the D & D Roller Bowl. Tickets are $2 and available at Belmont's.
Dr. Paul L. Aasen of Seattle is the new minister for the Pateros Methodist Church.
The Edsel Ford Motor Co.'s new medium-priced car to be introduced this fall will be sold and serviced through Curry Motors, 625 S. Wenatchee Ave. Plans for a grand opening will be announced soon by partners William K. "Ken" Curry and William H. Curry.
The Douglas County PUD today filed an application for license with the Federal Power Commission to construct the Wells hydroelectric project on the Columbia River.
A Seattle soil mechanic and foundation engineering firm will be hired to study Cashmere school sites. The decision was made at a joint meeting of the Cashmere School Board and Cashmere Planning Commission last night. The purpose of the meeting was to attempt to solve problems that have plagued the site selection for a new high school.
The Northwest League's second-half champion Wenatchee Chiefs meet first-half champion Eugene in a pair of double-headers at Recreation Park Sunday and Monday. Chiefs team members are Bill Tewksbury, Chico Alvarez, Joe Padilla, Luis Zayas, Doug Kassay, Marty Rosell, Pete Carrillo, Gus Carmichael, Jerry Johnston, Roy Parker, Scotty Griesheimer, Jim Bailey, Ernie Sadler, Stu Hanson and Don Lundberg. Manager is Bert Haas.
Wallace Hill was recently installed commander of Wenatchee American Legion Post No. 10. Serving with him are Melvin Clapp, senior vice commander; Dick Penhallegon, junior vice commander; and Bill Kenton , adjutant, finance officer.
Mrs. Howard Kilburn is president of the Apple Capital Chapter of National Secretaries.
40 years ago — 1982
Carolyn Gilbaugh of Wenatchee is retiring after 26 years of working in the Wenatchee Social Security Administration office.
Former Wenatchee Valley College and Soap Lake High School football player Dan Roche is the new head football coach at Peshastin-Dryden High School
Not Guilty, a local band playing Top 40 rock, is playing at Majestos in Cashmere. Members are Steve Sturzl, Scott Lindmeyer, Kevin Ohme, Gary Hohisel and Dave Ryles.
J.J.'s, Rock Island's newest restaurant, is open for business, according to owner Jesse Rose.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held this morning for the Salvation Army's new emergency shelter at 1203 S. Columbia St. Shown wielding the shovel were Major Harold Wells, local commander; Major Al Van Cleef, the Salvation Army's division secretary from Seattle; and Joe Adams, a member of the agency's advisory board and property committee.
The Wenatchee City Commission voted 2-1 to station one engine and fire crew at the county station at Fifth Street and Western Avenue.
The North Cascades Highway is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week.
Gov. John Spellman has appointed Jill Kuntz to the Washington State Council on Voluntary Action.
Glen Reiswig, formerly a district supervisor based in Wenatchee, has been promoted to regional supervisor for the Washington state parks system.