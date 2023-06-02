115 years ago—1908
The Ellis-Forde Co. is offering $6 for the first crate of homegrown strawberries delivered to their store.
Residents of the Peachey and Belmont additions are appreciative of the fact they can now get city water instead of having to depend on their daily supply from the water wagon hauling from the river. Superintendent Pat Sherburne and his crew have almost completed laying the mains for this area.
Forty-six young people from throughout Chelan County are assembled at the courthouse for a two-day examination for teachers' certificates.
Dave Stein made some cash on 160 acres of Squilchuck land, six acres of which is in orchard. Last week he bought the property from August Ruf for $12,000 and today sold it to G.H. Moore of Leavenworth for $15,000.
H.H. Banks, of the Lamb-Davis Lumber Co. in Leavenworth, took a crew of 60 men to the headwaters of the Wenatchee River and its two tributaries to prepare for a log drive. The company has 20 million feet of logs along the banks.
Area residents attending the state Democratic convention today in Spokane are R.W. Starr, J.G. Fritz, C.F. Smith, David Treadwell, L.J. Nelson, Dan Chaser, Fred Reeves, L.W. Smith, J.T. Compton, D.N. Payton and A.H. Blake.
A new bridge across the Wenatchee River at Estes Valley Orchards has been approved by county commissioners and bids will be sought. The bridge will bring the Estes tracts in direct contact with the main Peshastin orchard district and eliminate need for travel on the hill on the south side of the river.
Tuesday's city election to validate a bond issue to provide a new water system for Wenatchee was approved by a margain of 139-7.
Chelan County Assessor M.P. Spencer has announced his candidacy for re-election.
65 years ago—1958
Kelly Clinton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Clinton of Wenatchee, won first place in the Veterans of Foreign War's all-city marble tournament. His brother, John, placed second. Third place went to Larry Bartram, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Bartram of Wenatchee.
Catherine Monroe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred D. Monroe of Wenatchee, was named one of 52 outstanding seniors at Washington State College last week.
Two retiring teachers, Mrs. Harold Simonds and Mrs. Stanley G. Vaughn, were honored by the Wenatchee Education Association Wednesday.
Eric Dolge and Roberta Elmore were named outstanding boy and girl of the year Thursday at the YMCA senior recognition dinner.
Verla Matson will present her senior violin recital Monday. Matson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Matson of Wenatchee.
Mary L. Schreck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schreck of Waterville, has been presented her silver wings as a United Air Lines stewardess.
Wenatchee coach Harry Zier handed the North Central District track and field championship trophy to Moses Lake coach Eric Beardsley after the Chiefs nipped the Panthers Saturday. Wenatchee had held the title since 1951.
New Wenatchee and Eastmont High School principals were named Monday. Donald R. Brown, principal of Ephrata High School, was named to the post at WHS and Rudolph P. Johnson, Benton City High School principal, will assume the job at Eastmont.
Omak's defending district marble champ, Ronnie Davis, 14, retained his district title in the Veterans of Foreign War's tournament in Omak Saturday. Doug Haeberle of Omak placed second, and John Clin-ton of Wenatchee was third.
Entiat Women's Club was presented the $300 sweepstakes award at the state convention of the Washington State Federation of Women's Clubs.
Mary Kay Wilson was named Miss Waterville.
40 years ago—1983
Panthers on Parade marched closer to its goal of raising $105,000 for a trip to the nation's capital, pulling in over $14,000 from a rummage sale and march-a-thon this past weekend. This raises the total amount collected to $84,000.
John A. Brown of Wenatchee and Robert H. Ruby of Moses Lake, author of "Indians of the Pacific Northwest: A History," are among 14 authors to receive awards from the 18th annual Governor's Writers Day competition sponsored by the state library.
Cashmere Middle School Principal Randy Hauff has been chosen as the school district's new superintendent. He will replace Dick Johnson, who was selected to fill the same post in the Wenatchee School District.
John Garmany is the new administrator of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The North Central Washington Museum came within $200 of its goal for financing a new elevator after receiving the first installment of a $10,000 Alcoa Foundation grant.
Bill Steward of the North Central Washington Museum was elected to a second two-year term as president of the Washington Museum Association.
Apple Valley Educational Office Personnel presented Hazel Boys, Lewis and Clark School secretary, with the Golden Apple Award for outstanding contributions in the last school year.
Lip Sync VIII, June 4 at the Wenatchee Center, will mark the second anniversary of the contests sponsored by The Jazz Movement dance company.
Marvin White has been elected to a third consecutive term as president of the North Central Washington Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
"Wenatchee Day" was held at Seattle's Kingdome May 22 when the Seattle Mariners played the Milwaukee Brewers.
Friends of Wenatchee Valley College presented leadership awards May 20. Those honored were Jim Hepler, faculty award; Jill Kuntz, community service; John Kageorge, student award; and Bill McKenna, advisory award.