230603-newslocal-oldnewsphotograduates.jpg

A group photograph of East Wenatchee students who graduated from the 8th grade appeared in the May 31, 1923, Wenatchee Daily World newspaper. At the time and for another 30 years, Wenatchee High School was the only secondary school available to children in the valley and East Wenatchee students would walk across what is now the Pedestrian Bridge to attend high school.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago—1908

The Ellis-Forde Co. is offering $6 for the first crate of homegrown strawberries delivered to their store.



