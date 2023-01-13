230114-newslocal-oldnewsfishhaul 01.jpg

In the Jan.19, 1923 Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph of three men hauling fish into the backcountry was published. The caption is a bit garbled but each container they had strapped to their backs contained 10 gallons of water and 5,000 fry. It appears the fish came from the state and county run Leavenworth hatchery.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

Otto T. Hoag and Grace Boyles were married New Year's Day at the home of the groom's parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Hoag of Chelan. The bride is the daughter of F.M. Boyles, of Howard Flat.



