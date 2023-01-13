115 years ago—1908
Otto T. Hoag and Grace Boyles were married New Year's Day at the home of the groom's parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Hoag of Chelan. The bride is the daughter of F.M. Boyles, of Howard Flat.
The C & O Steamboat Co. has suspended running larger boats up the Columbia River due to low water levels. Only the North Star and other shal-low draft boats will operate.
Residents of School District No. 58 formally dedicated their new school building, located between Monitor and Beacon Hill.
A new motion picture machine has been installed at the Wenatchee Theater and manager Ed Ferguson has announced a regular schedule of shows with admission prices of 20 cents for adults and 10 cents for children. Faun Wells, a popular local singer, will also perform.
The Wenatchee Milling Co. during the past year has shipped 450 cars of flour, representing 300,000 bushels of wheat.
P.P. Holcomb has sold Pearl Grocery to C.M. Burdick.
The Wenatchee Poultry Association's fourth annual show opened this morning.
The city clerk's report for 1907 shows the water system paid the city $10,300 and $5,500 was received from liquor licenses.
Chelan County commissioners have decided to build a 217-foot long bridge to span Dry Gulch south of Wenatchee.
R.F. Holm sold his Orondo property to L.C. Ross, who recently moved to the area. The sale, which closed at $11,000, included 21 acres of which 12 acres are in bearing orchard.
65 years ago — 1958
The market for Extra Fancy Red Delicious apples ranges from $3-$4 while Common Delicious are from $1.90-$2.75.
The dream of many Oroville residents of having a public library is now taking shape with the construction of an addition to the Civic Library building. Volunteers are building the addition with H.W. Holden as supervisor.
Vernard Marion Eller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Eller of Wenatchee, is being ordained as full elder at the Church of the Brethren in Oakland, Calif.
Jolly Ann Sachs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Morris A. Sachs of East Wenatchee, and Alvin J. Seyster, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Seyster of Wenatchee, were married Jan. 4 at the Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church. The bride was the 1956 Apple Blossom queen.
Agriculture will be emphasized by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce during the coming year. New President O.F. Wisemore said he hopes to work toward progress in the Howard Flat irrigation project this year as he took the gavel Friday from Rev. Riley Johnson, retiring president.
A $49,000 permit was issued to The Daily World for second-floor remodeling and installation of an elevator.
The successful conclusion of the financing for Rocky Reach Dam was announced today. The Chelan County PUD received the money from sale of $250 million in revenue bonds, the last step in the negotiations for construction of the dam.
Suzann Speer will reign over the 27th annual Leavenworth Ski Jumping Tournament Feb. 9. Her princesses are Dorothy Steele and Bobbie Stanaway, all seniors at Leavenworth High School.
The entire Willis Carey collection, comprising thousands of Indian artifacts and historical antiques, has been moved to the Willis Carey Historical Museum in Cashmere.
Pioneer Waterville resident Marjory E. Stanley died Monday at the age of 100. The Stanley family resided in Montana before coming to Waterville where they established a hardware and implement business in 1888.
Junior Red Cross gift boxes from Wenatchee will soon be on their way to children in foreign countries. Shown with the gifts are Karen Shurtleff, Jack McKloy, Carroll O'Neill and Karen Hallow. Dorotha Clay is the Chelan County chairman for the organization.
Jim Arnsberg and Gary Dasso led Wenatchee to its ninth consecutive victory, a 60-47 verdict over Cashmere in a North Central League game Tuesday.
A group of Wenatchee, Okanogan and Yakima fruit growers met Tuesday to plan for a new method of handling fruit — bulk bins. Bulk bin interest has swept across the state in recent months winning more recommendations as a way of saving box handling costs.
40 years ago — 1983
Dan Firth, manager of Gordon's Foods, is the new president of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Other officers to be installed Jan. 19 are John Reichmann, vice president; and Brenda Wills, treasurer.
Edward J. Johnson, a Wilbur wheat grower, began a three-year term on the Washington Wheat Commission.
Sambo's Restaurant, at 1014 N. Wenatchee Ave., has been renamed Season's. After four days of remodeling, it reopened under the new name Friday.
Violent winds with gusts of more than 60 mph tore through North Central Washington Jan. 8-9, overturning mobile homes, sending trees crashing into houses, littering streets with debris and leaving hundreds of people without electricity.
Bruce Wilson, a three-term Democratic senator from the 7th District who stepped down at the end of the year, was presented a plaque at the Omak Chamber of Commerce banquet Saturday proclaiming the naming of a star in his honor.
The Wenatchee British Brass Band staged its first concert Sunday night with a program that included city dignitaries, a storyteller and sporadic lighting. The lights went out several times during the concert due to a windstorm.
Ralph Lindahl is pictured at his shortwave radio-teletype machine, a means of communicating with amateur radio operators all over the world. Lindahl has conversed over the air with other hams for about 65 years.
Rep. Clyde Ballard was one of 44 newly elected members of the state House of Representatives taking the oath of office Jan. 10 in Olympia.
Residents of the Peshastin-Dryden School District turned out in force Tuesday night to tell the Chelan County Committee on School District organization they want to consolidate with Leavenworth. The committee then voted unanimously to recommend to the state Board of Education that the two districts consolidate.
Robert J. Nelson of East Wenatchee was appointed to the Douglas County Port District Commission.
Bill Dorris of the Mission Ridge Ski Racing team finished third in a U.S. Ski Association western regional giant slalom event in Park City, Utah.