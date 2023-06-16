230617-newslocal-oldnewsphotocattle.jpg

Mr. Van Tassell's cows that he raised on Springwater Avenue in Wenatchee were photographed and published as part of a full page spread in the June 11, 1923, edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. The caption describes the workings of the dairy and states the output at 60 gallons of milk each day.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago — 1908

The Wenatchee Commercial Club has decided to forego a Fourth of July celebration this year and give neighboring communities an opportunity to entertain the crowds. The decision was reached after members can- vassed businesses along Wen-atchee Avenue.