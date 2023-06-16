115 years ago — 1908
The Wenatchee Commercial Club has decided to forego a Fourth of July celebration this year and give neighboring communities an opportunity to entertain the crowds. The decision was reached after members can- vassed businesses along Wen-atchee Avenue.
Mrs. John D. Atkins, wife of the state attorney general, Mrs. Ross, wife of the state land commissioner, and Mrs. J.E. Frost, wife of the state tax commissioner, are taking in the sights of Lake Chelan while their husbands attend the state land sale at Conconully.
Petitions have been circulating throughout Okanogan County to change the county seat from Conconully to Riverside. The city on the river contends that since it is in the center of the county and at the head of river navigation, citizens should not be subjected to the extra stage trip to Conconully.
A new city ambulance arrived today for E.F. Sprague, the local undertaker. It is said to be completely up to date and equipped with rubber tires and cushion springs.
Many Wenatchee residents will make Lake Wenatchee their summer home, according to H.R. Parshall and Jack Scaman, who have recently platted a tract on the lake. Those buying are expected to build cottages and spend much of the summer there. The promise of transportation with the railroad line now building up the Chumstick makes this "beauty spot" more attractive than ever.
Residents of Moses Coulee are conferring with officials of the Farmers Telephone Co. in hopes of getting a connection with the Wenatchee exchange.
Road work is progressing on both ends of the Columbia River Bridge. On the Douglas County side, a new road is being built up the canyon to connect with the Badger Mountain road.
Adelyne Gourdoux of Wenatchee and Oscar D. McCoy were married Sunday morning at the Catholic church.
E.J. Crum is in town from Entiat, where he is in charge of production at the gold mine being developed. He reports the tunnel is in 150 feet and gold is being recovered in small quantities by means of a stamp mill. F.M. Scheble, M.P. Spencer, Bert Courtway, Jack Lillis, Thomas McGough, Jesse Bonar and Crum are the principal stockholders.
Wenatchee's ball team lost to Wilson Creek Sunday, 8-9, but the local boys came back Monday to win, 10-3.
65 years ago — 1958
Mrs. L.E. Hildebrand took medalist honors with a net 73 in the handicap championship qualifying round at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Jay Hamilton, valedictorian of the first graduating class of Eastmont High School, today was named winner of a $6,000 college scholarship for further study in the aviation field.
Enrollment at Wenatchee Valley College hit a record high of 1,721 during the past year.
Official Babe Ruth League rosters were announced today by league statistician Wally Collyer. Coaches are Pete Erickson, Stub Petersen, Cecil Lee, Bob Morrison, Ed Hoover, Bud Preston, Harlan Honeysett, Forrest Stallings and Ike Isringhaus.
First fruit damage of the season in North Central Washington occurred in a pair of spot hailstorms. Pellets hit orchards in the Malaga district and parts of the Lake Chelan district.
Bill Forrest, new conservationist for the East Wenatchee Soil Conservation District, is shown in today's paper examining a map of the 113,900-acre area he will serve beginning July 1. With him are Herb Gaines, conservationist for three years, who leaves for a similar post in Chehalis, and Walter McLean, chairman of the board of supervisors for the East Wenatchee district.
About 15,000 people attended the annual Air Fair at Pangborn Field, sponsored by the aviation committee of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.
40 years ago — 1983
The last senior class of Leavenworth High School graduated Friday. Marianne Motteler was valedictorian. LHS will merge with Peshastin-Dryden High School this fall.
Home Service pins were awarded to Irene Ferguson, Gertrude Kane, Leola Ken-ton, Laura McNeil, Barbara Rutherford and Aletha Wells at a recent meeting of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 10.
Mike Doneen, a 1958 graduate of Wenatchee Valley College, was honored during the college's graduation ceremonies as outstanding alumnus of the year.
Stemilt Growers held its annual picnic over the weekend and announced this year's cherry, apple and pear awards. Named as the top growers of the year were Mike and Judi Scott of Rock Island for cherries, Dick and Betty Lutz of East Wenatchee for apples, and Atwood Orchards of Wenatchee for pears.
Jim Hannah, assistant football coach at Eastmont High School since 1977, has been named head coach. He replaces Sam Beesley who resigned last month.
Harold Weed and Lila Gault, longtime Malaga community leaders, were honored as citizens of the year at the second annual Malaga-Colockum community picnic.
East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Manager Chan Bailey is the state's liaison for the Columbia Basin Project. He will represent the state in formulating a plan acceptable to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, irrigation districts and farmers for development of the project's second half.
Wenatchee Mayor Jim Lynch met with directors of the Wenatchee Reclamation District to discuss opening the old Columbia River pipeline bridge to foot and bicycle traffic.
The Training Station, a fitness workout facility, has opened in the basement of the old Cascadian Garage. The large room has been filled with training equipment for all types of athletes, said co-owner Blair McHaney.