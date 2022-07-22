220723-newslocal-hospital 01.jpg
A photograph of the shell of the new Deaconess Hospital, at left, on Okanogan Street was published on July 27, 1922. The John A. Gellatly home at right was acquired by the Methodist Episcopal Church and became the first Deaconess Hospital then converted to a nurses' home and training school after the new addition was finished in 1923. Additions were added to the building in 1948 and 1963 before the hospital closed in 1978.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

At a meeting of the Wenatchee School Board yesterday, E. Riste was elected principal of Wenatchee High School. He succeeds C.H. Armstrong who recently resigned.



