115 years ago — 1907
At a meeting of the Wenatchee School Board yesterday, E. Riste was elected principal of Wenatchee High School. He succeeds C.H. Armstrong who recently resigned.
Friends of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Thompson gathered last night at their home in honor of their 30th wedding anniversary. Those present included Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Palmer, Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Chase, Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Milner, W.A. Grant, Mr. and Mrs. Milo Camp, Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Olds and Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Jessup.
Carl F. Steckelburg, an internationally renowned violinist, will perform Saturday at the Wenatchee Theater.
George R. Wilson has purchased his brother's interest in the lime kiln up the Columbia River.
A fire escape will be installed at Wenatchee High School at the cost of $537.
Secretary of Agriculture James Wilson arrived in Chelan yesterday to look over forest land in the area.
Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Spangenberg are preparing to open their new music store at 26 Wenatchee Ave. Pianos, small instruments and sheet music will be sold. Lessons will also be available on piano, mandolin, guitar, banjo and various band instruments. Spangenberg is also an expert piano tuner and will do repair work.
Nellie Robertson of Spokane will spend six weeks visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Robertson of Wenatchee.
Ephrata sheep rancher T.J. Cook is in Wenatchee today on business.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Ellis left on the afternoon train for Seattle, where they will stay for the rest of the summer. Their son, Fred, will remain in Wenatchee to take care of their home.
George Lessinger, deputy county auditor, returned home from a two-week vacation in the Puget Sound area.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. Richard McRae is the president of Delta Rho Chapter of Alpha Iota, a business college sorority. The local chapter was formed in 1938 by 20 students of Wenatchee Business College, under the direction of Mabel Morton, which is now known as Western College of Commerce.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Pohlman are home from a two-month tour of Europe. During their travels, Pohlman attended a Rotary Club convention in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Air conditioners sell for as low as $189 at Regan Electric Co., 11 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Sunday school officers were elected Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Plain Community Church. Mrs. W.O. Burgess is superintendent with Bob Buntain as assistant and Mrs. Ralph Newell, secretary-treasurer.
Mac N. McCulloch fired a hole-in-one Sunday at the Leavenworth Golf Course.
T-shirts sell for 33 cents and pedal pushers for $1.99 at the Downtown Army-Navy store.
Myrtle Tanneberg is the newly elected president of the Mansfield Legion Auxiliary. Other officers are Marie Wesselman, first vice president; Violet Wyatt, second vice president; Gladys Greninger, chaplain; Luella Greninger, secretary; and Mary Ward, historian.
James Hansen is the new conservationist for the Quincy Soil Conservation District.
North Central Washington television reflector forces are taking their fight against the Federal Communications Commission to the Supreme Court. At a Tuesday meeting in Chelan, the Washington State Television Reflector Association voted to hire Jim Browning, an attorney from Washington D.C., to prepare a petition for a review of the U.S. Court of Appeals decision holding that the FCC had jurisdiction over local television boosters. The local group feels the FCC has no authority to shut down reflectors because they do not transmit signals across state lines.
Facilities for Quincy’s first radio station are being installed at B Street S.E. and First Avenue. KPOR is slated to go on the air at 1,000 watts from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 1. Donald Nelson of Camas is owner and manager.
The Kiwanian Dames will have a picnic this week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gensinger.
Cashmere Fruit Growers Union will become Blue Star Growers, Inc., on Aug. 1.
40 years ago — 1982
School board members in Chelan decided tentatively to commission a study by Washington State University on the idea of consolidating the Chelan and Manson school districts. Details of the proposed study were forwarded to the Manson board for comment before a final decision is made.
The Eastmont Little League All-Stars are shown decked out in new all-star caps as they assembled for practice. Team members are Brad Farmer, Aaron Happer, Eric Blankenship, Chad Hutchins, Andy Culver, Brian Cockrum, Ryan May, Jimmy Botts, Jeff Morse, Keith Raab, Marty Horner, Randy Gordon, Jason Evenhus and Richard Robertson.
The tree growing through the roof at Rooney's Motor Lodge Restaurant on North Wenatchee Avenue was a conversation piece for diners for many years. But the new owners of the restaurant are remodeling and the tree had to go. Ron Carino used a chain saw while Bill Tackitt helped out. Other owners are Dennis Carino, Delores Robinson and Harold Suchan.
Chelan County commissioners Monday awarded N.A. Degerstrom, Inc., a construction firm from Spokane, the contract to build the Cottage Avenue bridge across the Wenatchee River at Cashmere. The project is scheduled to start early next month.
Don Miller Jr. knocked in his tee shot on the 110-yard No. 12 at Rock Island Golf Course Sunday.
Gene Weimerskirch has announced that he will seek his fourth term as a Douglas County commissioner this fall.
James B. Sizemore, Chelan County assessor since 1969, today announced his plans to run for re-election.
The Brothers Four, with member John Paine of Wenatchee High School’s Class of 1955, will perform here Aug. 6.