A new advertisement seen in the Aug. 30, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World proclaims the benefits of buying Wells & Wade fruit elevators and Mathews' gravity conveyors for fruit warehouses. The fruit industry was an important part of the Wenatchee economy, and advertising products from pesticides to ladders was part of the reading experience of the newspaper.

115 years ago — 1907

A crew of carpenters arrived on the morning train from Seattle to resume construction on the highway bridge across the Columbia River. Due to the high water last spring, work was stopped on the steel construction but continued during the summer on the approach to the Wenatchee end of the bridge.