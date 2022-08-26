115 years ago — 1907
A crew of carpenters arrived on the morning train from Seattle to resume construction on the highway bridge across the Columbia River. Due to the high water last spring, work was stopped on the steel construction but continued during the summer on the approach to the Wenatchee end of the bridge.
R.N. Bradford, manager of the canal company ranch up the Columbia River, brought to town Saturday the last load of pears.
A marriage license was issued today to Herbert M. Luttrell of Ellensburg and Gertrude Ethel Thompson of Cashmere.
Recent real estate transactions include O.P. Hollingsworth to John C. Tyrell, two lots in the Peachy addition for $1,153; William E. Johnson to Frank E. Culp, two lots in the Fuller addition, $3,300; and J.B. Fosdick to Henry Schunerman, Chelan Falls, one lot for $150
A castle of the Royal Highlanders is being formed here. Membership in the fraternal insurance organization is open to both men and women.
F.H. Lemon arrived in town from Los Angeles. He will teach science at Wenatchee High School this fall.
Mabel Simmons has won a free trip to the Jamestown exposition.
Frank Whitson, brother of Guy H. Whitson, has moved here from Spokane and will be associated with his brother in the fuel business.
Seven Early Hale peach trees planted two years ago in the J.A. Gellatly orchard yielded 35 boxes of fruit.
Mrs. P.E. Wise yesterday set a record packing 90 boxes of prunes in nine hours.
65 years ago — 1957
Bids for construction of the new St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy have been opened, according to Father John Marasciulo. Construction will start in the next two weeks and be completed by next February.
The East Wenatchee chapter of the Douglas County Red Cross is the newest participating agency of United Good Neighbors. This brings to nine the number of agencies included in the UGN fund.
Five new teachers join the staff at Sunnyslope School this fall. They are Harry Ayers, Barbara Helfrich, Robert Henkel, Robert Jaspers and Janie Bierly. Returning staff members are Beatrice Lapp, Ernestine Beeman, Marie Chittick, Josephine Magary, Bernice Keating, Robert Yetter and George Pennell. Non-certified personnel include Lilah Rehpohl, Ethel Thorne, Orma Winter, Margaret Brodniak, Lee Grubb, Roscoe Hardisty and Dollie Hardisty
Ephrata's Little League All-Stars are headed to the Western regional finals in San Francisco this weekend. Players are Dick Frazer, Denny Tharp, Mickey Taskey, Jimmy Clark, Orie Orian, Steve Hill, Bob Culp, Doug Conklin, Bruce Wing, Art Hunt, Paul Toney, Tommy Tharp, Dick Hokanson, Mike Strathern and Dan Tyler.
Lights will soon be put into the Knapps Hill tunnel on the Wenatchee-Chelan Highway, district highway engineer Ike Munson said this week. Bids on the job will be opened tomorrow with work to begin soon after
"Back to School" will be the theme of a teen dance sponsored by the local Foresteens group. The dance, open to all teens, will be held at the Golden Rooster. Members organizing the event are Ronald Griffith, Carol Shiflett and Donna Yates. The Foresteens are affiliated with the local Cascade Chapter of the Independent Order of Foresters.
Most of the foundations have been poured for the new Lincoln Elementary School.
40 years ago — 1982
Orchard Junior High School cheerleaders returned home with high honors received at a training camp held in July at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. Attending were Tonya Dodge, Louise Novak, Lisa Peterson, Tricia Beam, Stacey Murio and Nanci Corder.
Following the lead of the Federal Aviation Administration, Pangborn Airport will start making room for ultra-light aircraft. Manager Arnie Clarke told the airport board Thursday that two FAA policies prompted his recommendation that the board find a location for the small, motorized hang glider-type planes to land at Pangborn.
Tom and Mae Stewart of Leavenworth are the new owners of The Outlaws Second Hand Store, 871 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
KBI employees helped celebrate the 100th birthday of the company's parent concern, Cabot Corp., last week during a picnic at Entiat Park. The Malaga plant manufactures an aluminum master alloy.
Debbie Adams, owner of the Stork Shoppe in Quincy, announced that Ann Morris has become a partner in her infant and children's clothing store.
Tana Lee Pitts is the Omak Stampede Queen for 1983. She was named Sunday before the final event of the Omak Stampede and Suicide Race.
John Orr and Marlene Dyment of the Rock Island Golf Course were second place finishers in the Eagles State Golf Tournament held Sunday in Cle Elum.
Members of the Eastmont High School Willycats Drill Team returned with several awards from the American Drill Team Association Camp held recently at the University of Puget Sound. Those attending were Molly Doneen, Trina Rank, Shelli Tontz, Paige Nielsen, Susie Smith, Lisa Zodrow, Linda Zodrow, Lesa Magnuson and Keli Conrad.
Boy Scout Rusty Flagel of Cashmere received his Eagle award at a Troop 1 court of honor Sunday. James R. McKellar, Cash-mere's first Eagle Scout and still a local Scouting official, presented Flagel with the honor.