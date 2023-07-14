115 years ago—1908
The fourth annual meeting of the Wenatchee High School Alumni Association was held at Stevens School last night with 40 members present. Officers elected were Clifford Godfrey, president; Walter Thomas, vice president; Ann Sumner, secretary; and Helen Collier, treasurer. After the business meeting, a banquet was served.
The newly organized Entiat Commercial Club sponsored the town's Fourth of July celebration at the Crystal Spring ranch.
Wenatchee school directors are advertising for bids on 100 tons of coal and 150 cords of wood, to be delivered this summer at the Lewis and Clark, Whitman and Stevens school buildings.
A new school district has been established at the head of Chumstick Creek, 10 miles north of Leavenworth. Directors are Cal Young, J.B. Cahill and William Douglas.
The Baptist Sunday school will hold a picnic supper tomorrow up Squilchuck Creek.
Nat Ament, former editor of The Daily World, and Nell Ping of Wenatchee were married July 2 in Seattle. They will make their home in Hood River, Ore., where Ament is in the real estate business.
C.R. Browne has been developing a gypsum deposit on Saddle Mountain for the last month. His associates expect to install a plant for the manufacture of plaster of Paris, employing 75 to 100 men.
Trains will be running on the Milwaukee between Lind and Beverly by July 15, according to William Goggins, who is up from Vulcan today.
65 years ago—1958
Susan Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Little of Lakeside, has been offered a chance to train for the U.S. Olympic swim team.
Okanogan Elementary School Principal Eugene Elledge has resigned to accept a similar post in the Cashmere School District.
Mariella Maas and Sharon Damian were named princesses of the Brewster Flat dedication ceremonies.
Safeway was issued a permit for $22,00 in remodeling of the building at 708 S. Wenatchee Ave.
A Senate subcommittee approved a $60,000 appropriation for the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation Project.
The U.S. Senate voted 64-20 to admit Alaska as the nation's 49th state.
A cabin dedicated to the late Barbara Toevs Myers at Camp Zanika Lache was presented to the North Central Camp Fire Council in memorial ceremonies conducted by the Rev. Edgar Toevs of Moses Lake.
An Ephrata playfield will be named after Arba Walters, a 76-year-old Grant County pioneer. Walters has been a custodian in the Ephrata school system for 26 years.
The Senate confirmed President Eisenhower's nomination of Josiah F. Lester as Wenatchee postmaster.
Ten-row Big cherries on the New York auction brought a range from $7.15 to $8.4
40 years ago—1983
Rev. Leslie Krober is the new senior pastor of the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church.
Longtime restaurateurs Richard and Ruth Kyle have sold their interest in the Chieftain Restaurant to Dennis and Marcia Gambill and Roger and Marsha Clute. The Kyles had been with the Chieftain since it opened in 1960.
Derek and Marge Brine, owners of the Squirrel Tree restaurant, motel and service station, have sold the business to Robert Dow of Bellevue.
Sakie Hollingworth, of Sakie's Coiffure Center in East Wenatchee, has been named cosmetologist of the year by members of the Apple Valley Cosmetologists, Affiliate No. 11.
Three scientists are finalists for superintendent at Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research Center. They are Dr. Cecil Stushnoff of Saskatchewan; Dr. Ray Lukins of Richmond, Calif.; and Dr. Stan Hoyt, entomologist and researcher at the Wenatchee station.
Helen Anderson of the West Wenatchee Grange received first place for her rolls in a bake-off during the 94th annual convention of the Washington State Grange held late last month in Everett.
Bill Monnette, of Wenatchee, made a hole-in-one on No. 11 at Three Lakes Golf Course.
East Wenatchee's first annual Fun Festival will be July 29-31.
Chelan County PUD power rates will go up an average of 13 percent this month.
Paige Fulleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Fulleton of Wenatchee, left today for a six-week summer session with the San Francisco Ballet School. Fulleton was one of 120 dancers picked from 2,000 that auditioned last year.
Matt Gonder is currently one of the most popular new singers in France. The 1976 Wenatchee High School graduate released "Der Kommissar" while appearing in a musical in Paris.
Betty Shreve and Margie Jones returned last weekend from the national convention of the American Association of University Women held in San Francisco.
Lincoln Resources Inc., a Canadian mining investment firm, will start exploratory work on more than 3,000 acres of land on Burch Mountain.
The Rev. Vernon Scott, pastor of the Community Baptist Church in Florence, Ore., for the last eight and a half years, is forming a new Conservative Baptist Church in the Wenatchee Valley.
Emergency 911 service goes into effect this month in the East Wenatchee, Orondo and Waterville areas.
Former Wenatchee resident Ted Otto is announcing car races on ESPN. Otto, former host of Spokane's televised amateur talent show "Starlet Stairway," began his career at a radio station while attending Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College.