230715-newslocal-oldnewsphotograduates.jpg

The graduating class from Malaga was published in The Wenatchee Daily World on July 17, 1923.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago—1908

The fourth annual meeting of the Wenatchee High School Alumni Association was held at Stevens School last night with 40 members present. Officers elected were Clifford Godfrey, president; Walter Thomas, vice president; Ann Sumner, secretary; and Helen Collier, treasurer. After the business meeting, a banquet was served.



