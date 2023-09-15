115 years ago—1908
A new schoolhouse is scheduled to be built on Wenatchee Heights starting this week.
Wenatchee Business College will be located on the second floor of the Griggs block this year.
Ethel Peterson, of Seattle’s Sherman, Clay & Co. store, has been transferred to the company’s Wenatchee store. She will be an assistant to Lem Ward, manager.
Dr. F.H. Brand has located his practice in the upstairs of the Columbia Valley Bank building. He specializes in care of the eye, ear, nose and throat.
This year’s teachers for Wenatchee schools includes Cora M. Colton, Olga Todd, Eunice Engeland, Nellie Jones, Mayme Lucas, Leslie S. Rosser, Nona E. Williams, C.W. Moore, Carrie Hoffman, Pearl Hasness, Gertrude Walsh, Bertha Golding, Mabel Woods, Christine Murray, Elizabeth Hill, Amanda Palmquist, Mary McDonald, Maude Frisbie, Carrie Davis, Esta Milner, Katheryn Whitehead, Jessie Wenner, Viletta Guthrie and Myrtle Hill. Principals will be F.C. Lemon, F.B. Nance, W.H. Hall and J.H. McGohan.
Election results show William A. Grimshaw in the lead for Chelan County Superior Court judge. Other winning candidates include J.E. Ferguson, sheriff; J.L. Campbell, clerk; E.G. Spencer, auditor; M.P. Spencer, treasurer; R.C. Osborn, assessor; E. Bowersox, superintendent of schools; H.A. Saunders, coroner; Alex Pitcher, county commissioner in the 1st District; H.W. Otis, county commissioner in the 2nd District; and C.J. Trow, county commissioner in the 3rd District.
H.L. Wiester Department Store offers a new fall inventory of coats for women and children. Women’s styles range from $5-$30 with fur coats from $2-$40. Children’s styles range from $1.50-$15.
W.B. Estes, Moro Clark and F.W. Bromiley make up the board of directors of Southside School District No. 49.
Attorney O.P. Barrows of Bicknel, Ind., will begin practice here.
About $500 has so far been raised for the purchase of a new team for the Wenatchee Fire Department.
65 years ago—1958
Keokuk Electro-Metals Co. will resume operations next week with 120 men returning to the payroll.
The Douglas County Planning Commission granted a permit to General Telephone Co. of the Northwest to construct a new facility in East Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Valley College officially opens next week. President Dr. James Starr expects the enrollment to exceed last year's 400 students.
Mrs. George D. Miller hosted a group of relatives in honor of her daughter, Pamelia, on her birthday Monday. Four generations were present, including Mr. and Mrs. James Mosier, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Davenport and son, Tommy, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Davenport, and Mr. and Mrs. Don Miller, all of Wenatchee, and Mr. and Mrs. Verne Cummings of Redfield, Iowa.
Former University of Washington baseball star Larry Watson has been signed to coach the Wenatchee Valley College basketball team.
Phillip McLean of the St. Andrews 4-H Club won the grand champion’s ribbon for his steer at the North Central Washington District Fair at Waterville.
Oroville Police Chief Russell Will has resigned to concentrate on his campaign for the position of Okanogan County sheriff.
Chelan County PUD commissioners approved another major section of high-way and railroad relocation above Rocky Reach. A $3.8 million contract was awarded to Donald M. Drake Co. of Portland to build the new nine miles of highway and 11 miles of railroad.
Don King led the shooting in the Kiwanis Club’s annual hole-in-one contest Monday. King’s best shot stopped within three inches of the cup. Second was Sam Violett and third was Art Rose. Donna Elmer won the daily prize in the women’s division with Mrs. Les Arnold, second.
40 years ago—1983
Logger Earl Marcellus of Plain came home from the Pacific Northwest Exhibition's World Championship Loggers Relay with a first-place gold medal won in competition over the Labor Day weekend in Vancouver, B.C.
Former Republican Gov. Dan Evans is reported to be Gov. John Spellman's appointee to succeed Henry M. Jackson in the U.S. Senate. Jackson died earlier this month.
Longtime Wenatchee Kiwanis Club leader Dick Bell has been installed as Pacific Northwest District governor of the organization. He is a 37-year member of the Wenatchee club.
Deena Vaughn of Chelan, Sherry Larkin of Cashmere and Misti Berdan of Wenatchee are co-queens of this year’s Chelan County Fair.
The newly formed Conservative Baptist Church will hold its first Sunday service at the Four Seasons Inn.
George Davis has been named interim superintendent for Colville Confederated Tribes’ reservation agency at Nespelem.
Dr. Stan Hoyt, superintendent of the WSU Tree Fruit Research Center here, will serve as chairman of the Community Resource Center board for the coming year.
A new single by a group that includes two former East Wenatchee brothers is moving up the rock charts in Seattle. The group is Meredith and the Movers and the former Eastsiders are Bob and Bill Burns.
John Nederhiser has been hired to take over executive duties in the Okanogan and Chelan districts of the North Central Washington Boy Scout Council.
Huber Realtors and Davenport, Inc., have joined forces on the second phase of the 45-home Cherry Pines development at the corner of Cherry and Stewart streets in Wenatchee. Fourteen new homes will be built in this phase of construction.
The Washington Newspaper Publishers Association will meet next week at the Thunderbird Motor Inn. Miles Turnbull, publisher of the Leavenworth Echo, is outgoing president. William L. Honeysett, former Wenatchee resident and current president and chief executive officer of Tribune Publishing Co. in Tacoma, will be a guest speaker.