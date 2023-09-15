230916-newslocal-oldnewsphotoutilitycrew.jpg

Over 100 years ago, electricity for the Wenatchee Valley was supplied by the Washington Coast Utilities. In the Sept. 14, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph of the crew working for the organization was published. The caption mentions the death of one of the crew, Bert Burow, who was fatally wounded the previous June. The current provider, the Chelan County Public Utilities District, was created in 1936 and supplied its first electricity to customers in 1947.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

A new schoolhouse is scheduled to be built on Wenatchee Heights starting this week.



