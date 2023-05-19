115 years ago—1908
W.R. Prowell was the only engineer in Wenatchee four years ago. With advances in community development, there are now 11 engineers in addition to Prowell. They are F.A. Warren, S.B. Littleton, C.C. Ward, F.M. Berry, J.W. Sussex, I.A. Navarre, Roy Kahren, Claude Hurlbutt, W.T. Tolch, W.E. Harry, and A.H. Sylvester.
After a complete overhaul, the Lamb-Davis sawmill at Leavenworth is into full production with two bandsaws in operation. The high water has brought down a large number of logs and there is now sufficient timber on hand to assure a full summer run.
R.F. Holm has announced his candidacy for representative from Chelan County on the Republican ticket.
The Republic Press was sold today to Fred Reeves.
Ellen A. Manchus and Jay C. Proctor were married yesterday at the home of the groom's parents in Wenatchee. The newlyweds will live on Proctor's ranch in East Wen-atchee.
Pat Nolan and Gus Kamholtz have contracted with Guilford Marr for lumber to be used to construct a new schoolhouse on Badger Mountain.
W.H. Sands and Bill Watson are scheduled for a wrestling match Friday night. Sands is a fireman on the switch engine in the yards here, and Watson is from California.
P.H. McDonald recently purchased the cigar stand in the Rosenberg block and has remodeled it and opened an ice cream and confectionery shop. The business is now called The Palmetto.
Dave Stine today purchased the August Ruff place at the mouth of the Squilchuck, consisting of 160 acres for $12,000.
Vida Van Cleave of Wenatchee won the oratorical contest last night in Pullman. She will now compete with the winners of the Seattle contest for state honors.
65 years ago—1958
Robert Kimm will be installed as master councilor of the Wenatchee Order of DeMolay on Monday. His officers will be Dave Handy, senior councilor, and Nick Mirabell, junior councilor.
C.A. Romppel is the new owner of Pete's Body Shop at 604 S. Wenatchee Ave. He purchased the business from the estate of Lawrence A. Peterson.
Monitor residents voted 94-7 to further help Cashmere build a new high school. Monitor's contribution will be almost one-quarter of the estimated cost of the planned school.
Ed Engst was elected chairman of the Wenatchee Planning Commission Wednesday. Chet Peach is vice chairman.
Eileen Wilson and Marc Kampa were presented bowler of the year awards at the annual banquet of the men's and women's bowling associations Wed-nesday night. Odetta Singleton and Jack Graybill won most improved awards.
Mansfield High School students have won the A.K. Oliver award, presented by the Secondary School Principals' Association in Washington, D.C., for its program to provide a $25 scholarship each year to a graduating senior. The students, led by student body president Norman Cavadini, financed the scholarships with work days.
James W. Wallace of Wenatchee has been named U.S. vice president of the Okanogan-Cariboo Trail Association.
The Corral is a new drive-in restaurant on Grant Road opened by Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Brixey.
Water from New York Harbor was sprinkled on a Clyde Pangborn "Spirit of Flight" chrysanthemum planted in the veterans' section of the Wenatchee Cemetery Friday by Lily Reed, aviatrix and friend of Pangborn. At the ceremony memorializing the flier were Wenatchee Mayor Si Simen-son, Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce manager Glenn Woods; and Commander Wally Hill of the American Legion. Last week, Reed planted a "Spirit of Flight" mum at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
40 years ago—1983
Leonard Evans and Vada Meyer have taken over the practice of Olin Sopp, longtime certified public accountant in Cashmere. The business will be known as Meyer & Evans, P.S. Sopp is semi-retiring but will stay on with the firm as a consultant.
Tammy Dunagan, a senior at Eastmont High School, has been named Girl of the Month.
Boy Scout John McDarment of Wenatchee and Cub Scout John Kelly of East Wenatchee are the North Central Washington Boy Scout Council's nominees this year for National Youth Representative.
The new Salvation Army building at 1205 Columbia St. was dedicated May 7. The building cost about $300,000 and is being paid from locally generated funds.
Central Washington Bank's board of directors awarded contracts totaling $1.3 million for the bank's remodeling project at the old Whitman School. Groundbreaking is scheduled for May 20, said Cindy Hughes, marketing director.
Dr. Francis Collins has been hired as the new health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Dick Johnson will end 16 years as Cashmere schools superintendent with a move to the top administrative post at Wenatchee, the Wenatchee School Board announced.
A community Christmas tree for Entiat will be planted in front of City Hall, the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce has decided. President Glenn Underwood says the tree, now 4 feet tall, is a blue spruce.
George Haase and his wife, Harriet, have been named grand marshal and grand lady for the Winthrop 49er Days celebration this weekend.
E.C. "Gene" Erickson, Wenatchee division manager for General Telephone Co., will retire June 7 after 36 years. Ron Rowley is interim manager.
Eastern Washington Savings and Loan has received state approval to open an office in Wenatchee. J. Perrin Cornell is president of the East Wenatchee savings and loan.