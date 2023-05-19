230520-newslocal-oldnewsphotobabies.jpg

Under the headline, "Baby Show Draws Huge Crowds; 54 Examined," was a story and photograph in the May 18, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. The 54 babies were brought to the Powell & Company department store at 6 South Wenatchee Ave. where Dr. F. E. Culp examined them. "Each mother who took her baby to the clinic will receive a chart showing how her baby compares with the standard of perfection," the article states. The photograph was taken in the store's front window.

 Original photo by The Wenatchee Daily World

115 years ago—1908

W.R. Prowell was the only engineer in Wenatchee four years ago. With advances in community development, there are now 11 engineers in addition to Prowell. They are F.A. Warren, S.B. Littleton, C.C. Ward, F.M. Berry, J.W. Sussex, I.A. Navarre, Roy Kahren, Claude Hurlbutt, W.T. Tolch, W.E. Harry, and A.H. Sylvester.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?