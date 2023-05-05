115 years ago—1908
Orondo area ranchers last night agreed to accept a proposal from the Entiat Power Co. to furnish electricity for pumping purposes at $50 per horsepower for the year.
Ellis-Forde Co. is selling eggs at 15 cents a dozen.
Farmers Telephone Co. reports that a construction crew and materials are being prepared for the extension of the local telephone system to the Cashmere and Howard Flats areas.
Dick Lillis has ordered an elaborate soda fountain for his confectionery store on Wenatchee Avenue at the cost of $4,500.
Dr. Langley is moving to his country home in Millerdale for the summer.
W.G. Morris and Lena Peterson were married in the parlors of the Chewawa Hotel with the Rev. John W. Berger officiating. Morris runs a store at Pearl in Douglas County.
E.C. Town of Waterville has purchased the livery division of the Eagle Livery & Transfer Co. Jack Scaman will retain the transfer business. Town has lived in Waterville for many years and operated the stage lines between there and Orondo and Wenatchee.
A report from Spokane says A.M. Dewey is negotiating for the sale of $3 million worth of bonds to finance a standard gauge electric line between Nighthawk and Brewster.
The steamer North Star wrecked Sunday morning while attempting to line through Box Canyon. The boat has been brought to Wenatchee for repair.
Seven cars of new equipment have arrived for the new flour mill of the Beal Grain and Milling Co. A crew of 15 men will start installing the machinery with plans to have the facility ready for a trial run in about two months.
65 years ago—1958
Elsie Glessner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Glessner, is Mansfield High School's valedictorian. Barbara Yvonne Glessner and Norman Cavadini are co-salutatorians. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Del Glessner and Mr. and Mrs. Domie Cavadini.
Study is being given to a power development on Railroad Creek on upper Lake Chelan. According to Chelan County PUD officials, some 15,000 kilowatts of power might be developed, using the creek flow and storage at Domke Lake.
The Wenatchee High School Thespians will present the play "Moor Born." Cast members include Carole Bertram, Judy Siegworth, Wanda Ditmore, Carol Sue Conway, Sherry Stockwell, Bob Lodge, Paul Schafer, Karl Stoffel, Jim Rodgers, Beverly Burnham, Pat Rose, Ray Redman, Jeannie Roberts, Joan Sanderson and Gene Lougee.
A firm price of up to $5 now prevails on the apple market, according to reports today as Wenatchee-Okanogan storage holdings are reduced to within 1,000 cars of this same time a year ago.
Roy Keenan, a member of the Cashmere Future Farmers of America, and Dennis Spaeth of Palisades, a member of the Eastmont FFA chapter, were awarded state farmer honors.
Stanley and Tommy Weddell have set out 22 acres of apples on land across the river from Malott that was recently purchased from Jack Hinton.
Point winners for the Wenatchee Valley College Knights at the recent invitational track meet in Yakima were Fred Ekholm, Jack Durrett and John Lands.
Robert Carlton, a teacher and coach at Eastmont High School, was appointed principal Monday of the new Kenroy Elementary School.
Lois Beckman of Chelan was installed president of the Washington State Cosmetologists Association. Anna Belle Henkel of Wenatchee was installed secretary.
40 years ago—1983
Soviet leader Yuri Andropov replied to a letter from 10-year-old American schoolgirl Samantha Smith, promising that his country "will never, but never be the first to use nuclear weapons against any country."
The Chelan County PUD will unveil final plans this week for the long awaited Wenatchee Riverfront Park.
Norbert C. Duttlinger of Cashmere is this year's George C. Marshall Award winner from Gonzaga University. He is one of 300 Army ROTC cadets nationwide to win the award.
Rebecca J. Shae, a senior at Wenatchee Valley College, has received confirmation from 27 football letter-of-intent signees, a group that head coach Sandy Cooprider considers exceptional. The list in-cludes Mark O'Bryan, Mike Strutzel, Robert Abbott and Scott Kenoyer, all of Cashmere.
Mike Lee has been hired as conductor for the Wenatchee Valley Symphony. Lee had been serving as acting conductor following the resignation of Glenn Kelly.
Gregory Flint of Wenatchee recently participated in a taping session of "Coming On," a cable television series set to air on the new Disney Channel.
Entertainer Julie Miller has been chosen to perform for Prince Rainier and other international celebrities at the Grand Prix Awards banquet in Monte Carlo May 15.
The Festival of Gems, sponsored during the Apple Blossom Festival by the Ginkgo Mineral Society, will feature special "rocks" this year, samples of gold ore recently mined in Wenatchee.
Architect Robert R. Burgett, of the East Wenatchee firm Monsey & Burgett, was appointed to the ethics committee for the Seattle chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
Two women's apparel shops owned by Clara Shrader of Wenatchee will open in Leavenworth and Chelan next week, Clara's Fasson Haus and Clara's May through September. Shrader also runs shops in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.