115 years ago—1908

Orondo area ranchers last night agreed to accept a proposal from the Entiat Power Co. to furnish electricity for pumping purposes at $50 per horsepower for the year.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?