115 years ago —1908
Cashmere schools will move into new quarters next week.
M.O. Merrill is in Seattle to place an order for painting supplies.
The Wenatchee Valley & Northern Railroad is in the process of laying track near Leavenworth.
Former Wenatchee residents Mr. and Mrs. Guy C. Browne arrived here last night from Spokane. They will visit friends.
William Ragless of Quincy sold his fruit ranch on the Columbia River near Brays to Clark McGinnis. The 280-acre property sold for $2,500.
F. Ells has purchased 10 acres from Frank Hoffman for $6,500.
Marriage licenses have been issued to Robert E. Humphrey and Flora E. Horton, both of Chelan, and to J.E. Copperberg and Mabel Hewlett, both of Leavenworth
Elmer Richenbach of Seattle, vice president and manager of the Columbia River Fruit Co., is in Wenatchee on business. He reports that 12,000 apple, peach and apricot trees will soon be planted on company property across the river.
Tom Bollman of Cashmere, chairman of the Republican county committee, was in town to meet with party officials.
Orondo area fruit growers have formed an association with William Edmund as president. The organization will promote the area's horticultural industry.
The Palmer Mountain Tunnel and Power Co.'s mining operations at Loomis have resumed.
A dance was held at the home of Mrs. Walter M. Olive. Among those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Scaman, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Browne, Mr. and Mrs. Owen, Mr. and Mrs. Downing, Mrs. Clifford Griggs, Mr. and Mrs. Thayer and Mr. and Mrs. Parshall,
Two houses and a small orchard on 160 acres of shoreland at Chelan sold for $13,000.
A Taft Club was recently organized by Leavenworth Republicans. Deed H. Mayer, editor of the Leavenworth Echo, was elected president.
65 years ago—1958
Gail Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Moore, was named Princess Leavenworth.
Roger Simpson of East Wenatchee, a summer employee of The Daily World, this week was named managing editor of the University of Washington Daily. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Simpson.
A neighborhood project put 11 telephones with connecting lines into service at Plain. The work was done by volunteers headed by Robert Pitcher. On the party line besides Pitcher were Carl Parsons, Walt Hall, Galen Pobst, O.M. Pobst, Elroy Fritz, Lloyd Norris, Clyde Allen, Sid Fritz, Warren Crandall and Ralph Newell.
W.E. Johnson has been elected president of the Quincy Port District, making Johnson the first head of the first port district formed on the Columbia River above Pasco.
Retiring state Game Department employee Mary Brazzell will be honored by friends and co-workers today.
Roy E. Downey, division manager for General Telephone Co., today announced that Knowles Construction Co. of Wenatchee has been awarded a $50,000 contract to build an underground conduit system north on Chelan Avenue.
Vying for the Ephrata Sun Festival crown are Carol Shanklin, Karen Toftoy, Patty McDonald, Louise Hudson and Barbara Grubb. The queen will be named April 9.
Pvt. Elvis Presley has been assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he will take eight weeks of basic combat training.
Services of the Columbia River Regional Library were officially launched Thursday by Washington State Librarian Maryan Reynolds.
Lucerne Park will be operated this year as a summer resort on Lake Chelan, according to owner Hazel Lindstrom.
40 years ago—1983
Shannon Bainard, a student at Rock Island Elementary School, has been selected as the Eastmont Education Association's Student of the Month.
Chelan County PUD commissioners previewed the master plan for the proposed Chelan Riverfront Park.
The Cashmere Senior Center held a grand opening of its newly remodeled facility.
The Tonasket Rodeo is going professional this year, it was announced Tuesday. For the first time ever, the Pacific Rodeo Cowboys Association is sanctioning the event to be held May 21-22.
Joeliene Canterbury will reign over the Manson Junior Rodeo May 14 at the Lazy HK Ranch of Harlan and Shirley Knowles. The event is part of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival.
The Wenatchee Valley Christian Women's Club will celebrate its 14th anniversary April 13.
Boy Scout Ken Creameans advanced to the top rank of Eagle last week at a court of honor ceremony held by East Wenatchee Troop No. 89. He is the son of Troy and Barbara Creameans of East Wenatchee.
Architectural plans for the proposed Grant County Law and Justice Center are nearing completion. The jail design is meant to reduce vandalism within cells.
The Friendship Community Church of Winthrop will hold the first service in its new log building this Sunday.
The refiring of one of two downed potlines at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works begins tomorrow.
Cashmere Rotary Club members and other volunteers have begun assembling the first of three pioneer cabins to be added to the Chelan County Museum's Pioneer Village. Work will also be done by the Cashmere Kiwanis Club and the Cashmere and Leavenworth Lions clubs.
Audree Scott and John Ayres were installed worthy matron and patron of the Methow Valley Eastern Star.
State Reps. Earl Tilly and Clyde Ballard were among the more than 300 people attending yesterday's dedication of the remodeled Cashmere Senior Center.
Challenger soared into orbit today as the second ship in America's shuttle fleet. The $1.2 billion craft carried four astronauts who are to deploy the world's largest communications satellite and execute the first U.S. space walk in nearly a decade.