230218-newslocal-oldnewschelanwalnuts 01.jpg

A photograph of a Chelan walnut orchard during harvest was published in the Feb. 19, 1923 The Wenatchee Daily World newspaper. It was a response to an editorial asking for experiences growing walnuts in the valley. Jerome Shephard answered with a photograph and an article describing his operation on the shores of Lake Chelan. In short, he tells about purchasing about 15 acres of orchard in 1905 from William Gibson and in it about 60 walnut trees whose production hasn't disappointed. Free from worms, the walnuts from Chelan have a "more nutty flavor," he says.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

Fred Simpich, former editor of The Daily World, has been selected for an examination for consular service. Simpich has lived in Japan and China and was manager of The Manila Times.