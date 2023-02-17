115 years ago—1908
Fred Simpich, former editor of The Daily World, has been selected for an examination for consular service. Simpich has lived in Japan and China and was manager of The Manila Times.
Malaga residents feel they deserve a railroad station and better facilities and have engaged the services of Corbin, Ludington & Kemp to present their case to the state railroad commission.
Discovery of a rare stone, believed to be a diamond, near Ellensburg has revived hopes these precious stones are present in this area. About 30 years ago, Frank Wilkeson from New York, found a diamond near Wenatchee which was appraised by Tiffany's at $900. Wilkeson spent the winter here with John Freer and Sam Miller.
William T. Robertson, of Hammond Milling Co. in Waterville, says there are 275,000 bushels of wheat left at the head of the tramway and that sales are slow. The present price is 58 cents a bushel.
The Loomis Prospector reports that a contractor on the H.L. Coe property near Loomis encountered a ledge of gold-bearing quartz in a well he was sinking. Coe is said to be having the ore examined; it's not certain if he will turn the hole into a mine shaft or use it as a well.
Petitions are now being circulated requesting an election to determine if city limits should be extended north to include parts of Suburban Home, Second Suburban Home and Garden Home additions. The area is between Fifth Street to the south, Ninth Street to the north, Miller Street to the west and the Columbia River to the east.
Marriage licenses have been issued by the county auditor to George W. Edmund of Orondo and Clara A. Thomp-son of Wenatchee; N.A. Ander-son and Effie Chase, both of Wenatchee; and Gustave Grose and Tilbie Smith, both of Quincy.
65 years ago — 1958
The man who brought Wenatchee its first professional baseball championship last year is coming back. Bert Haas, manager of the Wenatchee Chiefs, turned in his signed contract to Chief President Bob Tyler.
A Wenatchee chapter of the Washington Children's Home Society has been organized. Officers are Mrs. H.B. Hanna, president; Mrs. Earnest Movius, vice president; Mrs. Stanley Wood, secretary; and Mrs. Stewart Courtney, treasurer.
Five of the top contenders in Leavenworth's 27th annual ski jumping tournament Sunday will be Odd Westgaard, Arnfinn Karlstad, Viggo Frieling, Arne Larsen, Hilmar Lunde and Tor Aaberg.
Jo Ann Burgess, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Burgess, graduated from nurses' training at Sonoma County Hospital in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Douglas County PUD commissioners decided at a meeting last night to proceed with plans to build Wells Dam. Guy Myers has been hired as fiscal agent. PUD Manager Bill Nordeen said that if all goes well, actual dam construction could begin a year or two from now.
One absentee vote has passed the Rock Island town annexation measure. The vote permits the town to annex the Keokuk plant, Douglas County's only industry, along with a land area more than twice the size of the present town.
Myrtle Titchenal was chosen queen of National Beauty Salon Week at a meeting here of the Apple Capital Beauticians Association Unit 11.
The 621-car apple shipment last week from Wenatchee leaves 7,994 cars still in storage. A year ago only 4,394 cars remained in storage.
W. Neil Farquhar has been elected president of United Good Neighbors. Other new officers are Don Kirby, vice president; and Walt Riesen, secretary-treasurer.
40 years ago — 1983
Terry Stuller was elected this year's United Way president, replacing Steve Brady. Other officers are Marc Dailey, vice president; and Gary Mertes, secretary-treasurer.
The Independent Truckers Association today called off its strike that has interrupted some freight traffic and been marred by incidents of violence.
Five girls are in the running for Manson Apple Blossom Queen, to be chosen Feb. 12. They are Janelle Griffith, Mandy Sackett, Reggie Sherman, Annette Smith and Liesa Tackitt.
The W-I Forest Products mill in Cashmere has resumed full operations, with 50 workers returning Feb. 9. The mill had been shut down since October.
Andy Lolos, Bert Schell, Cal Bauer and Tom Ashton were named outstanding volunteers for 1982 at the 27th annual meeting of the YWCA. New officers elected were Mary Jo Milne, president; Geraldine Ashton, first vice president; Peachy Long, second vice president; Sandi Harrison, secretary; and Beulah Friedrich, treasurer.
Tamara Gaukroger, a senior at Wenatchee High School, is one of 40 nominees of Sen. Henry M. Jackson for appointment to the Naval and Merchant Marine academies.
It was the end of an era last night for Peshastin-Dryden High School basketball. The boys' and girls' teams played Kittitas in their final home appearance in a game within the confines of the P-D gym. The district will merge with Leavenworth.
Joanne Pom-Arleau of Wenatchee will serve as the new secretary-administrator for the North Central Washington Development Council.
Students named to Pioneer Junior High School's honor roll with 4.0 grade point averages are Carole Grubb, Elizabeth Heiter, Rob Hughes, Julie Johnson, Erika Larson, Amy Moore, Amanda Warren, Jan Butcherite, Lawrence Deal, Denise Dodge, Michelle Foland, Janina Galloway, Jef Michel, Patty Simpson, Jeff Smith, Nathaniel Hampson, Julie Koch, David McKee, Alicia Moffat and Julie Ostenson.