115 years ago—1908
Few people in Wenatchee realize how the community is growing. On the Douglas County side, which has been made a part of Wenatchee by completion of the new bridge, can be seen 50 new homes which have just been completed or are in the process of construction.
L.H. and C.P. Wallace are here today from Seattle to close a deal for the purchase of the Jerome Morris place up the Squilchuck for $8,500.
Dr. L.B. Manchester has opened a dental office in the Columbia Valley Bank building.
Walter M. Olive returned from a visit to Yakima and reports that the town has grown to 12,500 and has an electric car line running into the valley.
Judge Steiner announced he will move from Waterville to Okanogan where he plans to announce his candidacy for the new judicial district of Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Two large pipelines are being built, one on each side of the new Columbia River bridge, to carry irrigation water for land in East Wenatchee. The eastside ditch should be completed soon.
Plans are in the works for a water plant on the Wenatchee River west of Cashmere through a firm headed by W.T. Clark and F.M. Scheble. The plant will furnish light and power to Cashmere with a line possibly extended to Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee City Council has set May 9 for an election to validate a bond issue of $65,000 to provide the city with an adequate water supply.
John A. Gellatly says he will not be a candidate for the Legislature this fall. Gellatly cites personal business, his duties as mayor and a member of the school board as taking up most of his spare time.
65 years ago—1958
Douglas County Treasurer Merle Tanner announced her retirement. She has been treasurer for 16 years.
Chelan County building permits were issued to the Sunnyslope School District for the construction of a $170,000 elementary school.
Karen Toftey was chosen Miss Ephrata this week. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Holgar A. Toftey.
Wenatchee coach Harry Zier is shown in today's paper briefing Jim DeShazo, high jumper, and Jim Parker and Bob Danielson, hurdlers, as they prepare for an upcoming invitational track and field meet to be held at the Apple Bowl.
At least 11 hydroplanes are expected to compete for $3,800 in prize money in the second running of the Apple Cup on Lake Chelan next month.
A piece of Wenatchee Valley history was erased this week, when a bulldozer took out over 20 acres of pear trees. The land, part of the orchards developed by the late Conrad Rose, will be a residential development.
A building permit has been issued to Allen O. Parks for construction of a $10,000 house at 947 Vassar St.
The Quincy First Presbyterian Church, organized in 1905, will dedicate its new $56,000 building Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Sheldon O. Price, pastor of the Wenatchee church.
State Sen. Wilbur Hallauer of Oroville has purchased the 14-story Olive Tower apartment building in Seattle for $500,000..
Four Wenatchee Daily World writers and photographers won awards in an Allied Daily Newspaper competition. They are Dick Larsen, Hu Blonk, George Richardson and Roger Simpson, summer intern reporter.
One of the largest caravans ever to be organized on this continent may wind through the Okanogan Valley in 1960 to publicize Highway 97 as the shortest route to Alaska. Plans are for the caravan to start in California with about 200 cars and to increase to about 1,000 by the time it reaches Fairbanks.
Congressman Walt Horan was the principal speaker when Twisp dedicated its new post office.
40 years ago—1983
The Oroville train depot, which was moved to its new site at 12th and Ironwood, will be used as a community center and museum.
Kimberly Jacobs and Erik Carlson, seniors at Wenatchee High School, have been awarded this year's Alcoa Foundation scholarships.
Lester Dilley of Cashmere met with Chelan County Development Corp. commissioners to discuss building a new sawmill somewhere in Chelan County.
William L. Honeysett, president and publisher of The San Bernardino (Calif.) Sun, was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Tribune Publishing Co. in Tacoma. Honeysett, a Wenatchee native, began his newspaper career at The Wenatchee Daily World in 1955.
The Rev. James E. Caulkins, chaplain at Central Washington Hospital, was certified as a professional chaplain by the College of Chaplains at its convention in San Diego.
Pernecia Lisenbey, a senior at Brewster High School was crowned Miss Brewster.
Wenatchee Park Board members reacted favorably to plans for the city's new Riverfront Park after Jim Pope of the Chelan County PUD gave them a sneak preview at their noon meeting April 20.
Wenatchee's Short Shakespeareans will be featured on next month's segment of "Kids- world" on Spokane's KHQ-TV. Erin Henderson, a four-year member of the troupe, suggested the idea to the station and will write the story and be featured as a news reporter.
Wood & Things Furniture Co. will move to 23 S. Mission St. on May 1. The shop is moving from 240 N. Wenatchee Ave. into the space formerly occupied by Johnson's Office Supply.
Jon Sjolander and Ron Seibel will become the new owners of the Cashmere Cafe on May 1.
Seattle-First National Bank, Washington's largest bank with branches throughout North Central Washington has accounced that it would merge with BankAmerica Corp.
Harold Copple, apple industry executive, was honored as the outstanding apple citizen by the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.