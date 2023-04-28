230429-newslocal-oldnewsphotoninequeens.jpg

Many of the local organizations were represented by a queen in this photograph from the May 3, 1923, Wenatchee Daily World newspaper. Each queen posed next to a fruit although it appears that Mrs. Kerr's face was cut out of another photograph and pasted on above the cherry.

 Original photo by The Wenatchee Daily World

115 years ago—1908

Few people in Wenatchee realize how the community is growing. On the Douglas County side, which has been made a part of Wenatchee by completion of the new bridge, can be seen 50 new homes which have just been completed or are in the process of construction.



