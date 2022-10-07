221008-newslocal-stanthonyshospital 01.jpg
The newly dedicated St. Anthony’s Hospital was pictured in the Oct. 11, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World. Located at 100 S. Cleveland Ave., the hospital was operated by the sisters of St. Joseph of Peace for 44 years until it became apartments for the elderly. The building now provides apartments for those with medical needs and developmental disabilities.
221008-newslocal-stanthonyshospital 02.jpg
In the Oct. 9, 1922, edition of The Daily World, a photograph appeared of the priests who conducted the dedication of St. Anthony's Hospital.

115 years ago — 1907

The Wenatchee Development Co. has put nine warehouse lots up for sale. The lots are near the railroad track facing Columbia Street and were purchased at $500 each. New owners are Jack Connors, two lots; Courtway & Reed, two lots; O.B. Fuller, two lots; Louis Crollard, two lots; and Johnnie Miller, one lot.