115 years ago — 1907
The Wenatchee Development Co. has put nine warehouse lots up for sale. The lots are near the railroad track facing Columbia Street and were purchased at $500 each. New owners are Jack Connors, two lots; Courtway & Reed, two lots; O.B. Fuller, two lots; Louis Crollard, two lots; and Johnnie Miller, one lot.
G.W. Sheriff of Millerdale this morning hauled into town what he thought was a Green Gage plum, but it was later determined to be an immature pumpkin.
Capt. C.E. Hanson is preparing to blast rocks out of the Columbia River at the Methow rapids which will improve steamer navigation.
The Wenatchee City Council is enacting an ordinance requiring all electric service wires entering buildings be run underground.
A marriage license was issued Monday to Oscar Blankenship and Teresa Anderson, both of Chelan.
Len R. Foley, who has been postal clerk on the steamer Selkirk between Brewster and Wenatchee for the last two years, has moved to Seattle. His job has been assumed by Dave Varrey of Spokane.
Wenatchee Avenue will be brightened up by the installation of 20 new arc lamps of 2,000 candlepower each, it was decided last night by the City Council.
A group of Seattle men, including L.C. Gilman, Alex Stewart, C.W. Coulter and Elmer Richen bach, have incorporated Columbia River Fruit Co. and have acquired the 180-acre tract known as the Roy Pullen place. The tract will be set to assorted trees this fall and a ranch will be established.
Jack O'Connor will begin work this week on his contract to excavate the site for the new Miller-Schmidt building downtown.
Wenatchee may get a new high school building. School directors have selected a site of 10 lots owned by the Wenatchee Realty Co. in the Fairview addition near the residence of M.O. Tibbits. The sale price is $4,000 but it is understood the company will donate an additional tract of land for park purposes. Arthur Gunn has also offered the board 12 lots immediately opposite the tract for $5,500. An election will be called so voters can choose between the tracts, if they also vote to build the school.
65 years ago — 1957
Charlie Thiot, manager of United Good Neighbors, and Roger Wallace look over the accommodations atop a 30-foot pole in the Daily World's parking lot. Wallace is scheduled to spend three weeks there as part of the UGN campaign.
Plans for the November dedication of the new Janis bridge on Highway 97 are being made by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce and city officials. The $350,000 bridge, located about six miles south of Tonasket, is a major link in the new highway construction which will replace a section of the old route that curves its way through rolling terrain. Gov. Albert D. Rosellini will be invited to the ceremony, according to Tonasket Mayor A.J. Callison.
Former Wenatchee newspaperman John Richardson has been appointed state supervisor of reclamation, it was announced this week by Earl Coe, director of the state Department of Conservation.
Dr. F.F. Radloff, Dr. Orville M. Herr and Dr. Arthur L. Ludwick will attend the Washington State Heart Association's ninth annual symposium on heart disease in Seattle.
Another step in the program to provide Alcoa's Wenatchee Works with a dependable supply of electric power has been taken. A contract was signed between the Chelan County PUD and Alcoa for 10,000 kilowatts of power. The 20-year contract will begin next September.
A city building permit was issued to A.J. Splett for a $12,000 house at 1422 Oak St.
40 years ago — 1982
Members of Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently elected officers for the coming year. They are Jeanne Miller of Pateros, president; Carol Anderson of Omak, first vice president; Billie Rappe of Okanogan, second vice president; Colleen Pock of Okanogan, recording secretary; Janice Wells of Omak, corresponding secretary; and Penny Garrison of Okanogan, treasurer.
Sherin Brown is this semester's student body president at Orchard Junior High School. Other officers are Gregg Fletcher, vice president; Mike Hatmaker, secretary; and Jennifer Bockemohle, treasurer.
Construction began this week on an Arby's restaurant at 1121 N. Mission St. Owners are Walt and Dick Hardy of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Modern West, a country-western styled restaurant, has opened at 210 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Bill Wilson, manager of Pay Less Drug, is the new president of the Valley North Trade Association. Other officers elected this month are Kris Headley, vice president, owner of The Tree House; and Bev Lawrence, secretary-treasurer, owner of World Treasures.
Jim Telford, director general of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, has appointed Connie Van Well as royalty chaperone for two years. She joins senior chaperone Barbara Ogan.
Bill Yager has been elected president of the Eastmont High School student body for the fall semester. Other officers are Lu Ann Ewing, vice president; Jennifer Lowe, secretary; and Julie Marsell, treasurer.