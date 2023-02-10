115 years ago—1908
Louis Hill, president of the Great Northern Railway, passed through Wenatchee yesterday. He was presented with apples and was so impressed with the local fruit that he almost missed his train.
Local plumbers have been busy thawing residential water pipes due to recent cold temperatures.
D.W. Jones, who recently bought the S.W. Phillips ranch, today arrived from Seattle and is making arrangements to move his family here. His brother-in-law is J.T. Ajax, a well-known local rancher.
Plans are in the works to open the Colville Indian Reservation next year, according to the Interior Department.
Steamboat travel between Wenatchee and the upper country is closed down due to floating ice on the river. Stages have been put on the run between Wenatchee and upriver.
Interest in opening the Columbia River to navigation has been revived by the recent visit of Army engineers to the upper river, and communities from Bridgeport north have taken the matter up with enthusiasm. Local officials have also become interested with the possibility of a dam and locks and Rock Island to permit navigation as far as Priest Rapids.
Alex Cyrril and J. Keegan of Seattle have completed a contract on the Golden String Mine up No. 1 Canyon. They have finished a tunnel of 40 feet and report soft rock the entire distance containing some free gold.
Feb. 19 is the date set for instituting a statewide fight against tuberculosis by providing facilities for prevention and relief of the disease.
At the last meeting of the Southside Farmers Club, sentiment was strong for handling next year's wheat crop in bulk. It was also advocated that farmers pool their grain to secure a more favorable price margin between the farm and terminal.
65 years ago — 1958
Wenatchee's Jamie Parker placed third in the 100-yard backstroke finals in the Pacific Northwest Association Invitational swimming meet held in Seattle.
One absentee vote will decide the fate of the Rock Island annexation proposal voted on Tuesday. The unofficial count was a 2-2 tie. The ballot will be opened after Feb. 17 to decide the issue.
The Wenatchee Valley College ski team returned home Monday from Banff, Alberta, Canada, where they won the International Intercollegiate Ski Championships. Team members, coached by Bob Johnson, are Hallvard Grosvold, Dag Helgestad and Larry Simoneau.
Paul Davies of Brewster was re-elected president of Northwest Wholesale Inc. Denton Copple of Okanogan was elected to succeed Grant Scofield of Entiat as vice president. Ross Heminger was re-elected to the board. Len Wooten was elected to fill the vacancy of director Lee Young of Peshastin, whose term had expired, and Barclay Brauns of Entiat is the new director-at-large.
The 25 girls who will compete for the 1958 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were selected today. They are Ann Albert-son, Margaret Babbitt, Carole Bertram, Joanne Cicchetti, Pam Cederwall, Carol Sue Conway, Sandra Crandell, Tamra Crum, Roberta Elmore, Bernadine Forney, Tonee Hansen, Joan Harper, Gail Hedges, LaNelle Hona-ker, Judy Kanz, Judy Kelly, Kay Lundberg, Marilyn Mehl, Marguerite Miller, Marshal Miller, Joan Sanderson, Sandra Scofield, Cris Whiteman, Judy Wile and Linda Young.
Congressman Walt Horan announced today that Secretary of Commerce Sinclair Weeks has approved establishing an air traffic communication and weather station here.
Judy England will reign over the 38th annual Manson Apple Blossom Festival April 26. Princesses are Joyce Bell and Judy Morical. Parents of the girls are Mr. and Mrs. Leo England, Mr. and Mrs. E.S. Bell and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Morical.
40 years ago — 1983
Tempest Rebekah Lodge No. 114 and Prosperity Lodge No. 301 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows held a joint installation ceremony Jan. 23. Mary Fowler and Charles Goll were elected noble grands and Edith McGehee and Steve Kramer are vice grands.
U.S. Rep. Rod Chandler, from the 8th Congressional District, will be the featured speaker at the Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day dinner Feb. 12.
Five young women from North Central Washington are among 48 high school seniors taking part in the Washington Junior Miss selection this weekend. NCW contestants are Mary Roys of Cashmere, Deona Panerio of Ephrata, Suzie Parton of Leavenworth, Susi Lewis of Soap Lake and Wendi Jensen of Quincy.
Dr. Tom Malpass has joined the Wenatchee Valley Clinic as a specialist in hematology and oncology.
Dawson Photography has opened a second studio in the Northway Home Center on North Wenatchee Avenue. Photographers Randy Dawson and Theresa Stotko have operated a studio outside Leavenworth for about two years.
The Golden Nugget Restaurant in Chelan is now the Lake Garden Restaurant. The business has been remodeled and the menu revamped with both Asian and American cuisine.
Three members of the Growers Credit Corp. board of directors were re-elected at the cooperative's annual meeting Feb. 1. They are H.G. Tad Foyle of Brewster, Ralph Longanecker of Tonasket, and Ronald E. Thompson of Oroville.
Wenatchee apple dealers Dalton Thomas and Bill Hartmann have been nominated for the Washington State Apple Commission.
Steve Still has purchased the Arista Cut Styling Center at Valley North Shopping Center.
Judy Spoelstra of Oregon State University has been nominated for the Wade Trophy, the premier prize in women's collegiate basketball. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Spoelstra of Wenatchee.