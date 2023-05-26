115 years ago—1908
The Ellis-Forde Co. is offering 16 pounds of sugar for a dollar.
A power plant capable of producing 12,000 horsepower is planned by the Wenatchee Electric Co. on Icicle Creek west of Leavenworth. Arthur Gunn, president of the company, says survey work has been in progress for the past year and they have determined this power will be the least expensive to develop in the district, with the exception of Chelan Falls. The local plant is delivering to Wenatchee users its maximum of 300 horsepower.
E.T. Juvenal, of the firm of Juvenal & Parker, has arrived in Quincy from Connell and will begin farming a 7,800-acre tract of wheatland recently purchased from Peer and Parker of Tacoma. The land was purchased six years ago for $13,650; the new owners paid $156,000.
Max Lebeck and Will Leonardy received the highest grades in the examination for mail carriers and will assume their duties when delivery service starts next month.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Lumsden, former proprietors of a cafe here and most recently with the steamboat company at Vulcan, are making preparations for a summer trip to Denver and Yellowstone Park on horseback.
Residents of Riverside have ambitious plans to move the Okanogan County seat from Conconully to the head of river navigation. Thousands of circulars have been distributed and boosters of Riverside have raised $10,000 to build a courthouse and jail should voters approve the proposition. The issue is expected to go to ballot this fall but is anticipated to meet with some opposition.
Great Northern Railway agent A.A. Piper has notified officials that 10,000 cars will be needed to haul fruit from the Wenatchee Valley within the next five years.
Jack O'Connor has been awarded the contract for improving South Wenatchee Avenue.
What is now Sunnyslope was a barren land covered with sagebrush just five years ago. The Highline ditch was being built and the Rev. A.B. Peters saw in this land a future Eden and was the first to buy a tract. Soon A.D. Bowman moved in followed by several others. There are currently about 75 families in the immediate area.
D.D. Johnson, principal of the Lakeside school, has been elected to a position in the Wenatchee schools.
65 years ago—1958
Cashmere's "Honey of the Valley" float won the grand sweepstakes award Saturday in Bellingham's Northwest Blossomtime Parade.
The Wayne Stoddard-Chud Wendle cattle ranch in the Loomis Valley has been sold to B.T. Henry of Colfax. The $350,000 transaction includes 6,000 deeded acres, and 6,000 additional acres under lease.
Former Wenatchee resident Dr. Glen Usher is one of three U.S. doctors fighting a cholera and smallpox epidemic that has caused 15,000 deaths in Pakistan in the last month and a half.
Ernest R. Fox will become Cashmere's superintendent of schools. Fox has operated an auto dealership in Waterville for the last three years. Before that, he had been superintendent at Okanogan for six years.
Edwin Smith of Wenatchee has been re-elected president of the North Central Washington Council of Boy Scouts of America.
Gary C. Hendricks has been hired to replace Mrs. Cecile Nickell as elementary school principal at Twisp. Nickell is retiring after teaching 31 years, 16 of them in Twisp.
Candidates for Miss Waterville has been announced. They are Mary Kay Wilson, Joyce Bisbee, Marcia Carroll, Yvonne Cover, Marilyn Gollehon and Marvel Payne.
Milford T. Crowley has been named superintendent of schools at Tonasket. He will succeed C. McNurlin, who will become a superintendent in the Seattle area.
Unofficial preliminary figures of the state census board reports Wenatchee's population at 16,700.
Roger Simpson of East Wenatchee has been named editor of the University of Washington Daily newspaper.
Jim Spence will be president of the Quincy High School student body next year. Dave Martin will be vice president.
40 years ago—1983
Retiring Wenatchee School District Superintendent Jack Hill kept a roomful of Wenatchee Education Association members chuckling as he bid the teachers a fond farewell at their spring banquet.
Community groups are pitching in to refurbish a home at 20 Adams St. that will soon become the Women's Resource Center shelter for women and children.
Bob Janes, son of Gary Montague, has been elected vice president of the Washington State Arts Commission.
The first commencement exercises for Heritage College's Omak campus were held May 12.
Sterling and Mary McKenzie were introduced as next year's state presidents at the May 9 meeting of the North Central Square Dance Council.
Construction will start soon on a new "Fantasy Land" of castle-like storefronts in Dryden.
Former Wenatchee resident Doug Ramsey has joined the Foundation for American Communications as vice president and director of its journalism education programs.
Davis Furniture will double its display space with a move into the Sportcaster Mountain Products clothing building next door.
Karla Roles and Bob Mead were named bowlers of the year when the men's and women's city bowling associations handed out their annual awards May 13.
Dianne Cook was named president of the Sunnyside-Up Toastmistress Club. Other officers are Doris Robson, vice president; Pat Burge, secretary; Norma Glover, treasurer; and Jerry Jones and Linda Riesterer, council representatives.
Members of Stemilt Hill Grange honored Adelaide Mathison for her 65 years of community service and for her 50 years as a grange member.