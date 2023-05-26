230527-newslocal-oldnewsphotomoonshiner.jpg

Moonshining was a thing 100 years ago and in the May 19, 1923, Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph of an operation and the Douglas County police officers who confiscated it in East Wenatchee was published.

 Original photo by The Wenatchee Daily World

115 years ago—1908

The Ellis-Forde Co. is offering 16 pounds of sugar for a dollar.