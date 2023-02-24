115 years ago—1908
Arthur Gunn, president of the Wenatchee Electric Co., has presented a new proposal to furnish the city with power to pump water from the Columbia River. The rate from April to October would be $3 per horsepower a month, based on a consumption of 75-125 hp a month, which they believe would reduce the city's power bill to as low as $2,700 a year.
R.F. Lillis has opened a cigar and confectionery store.
George R. Fisher was elected president of the Wenatchee Commercial Club at the group's annual meeting last night. Other officers are J.A. Scaman, vice president; D.N. Gellatly, secretary; and W.A. Thompson, treasurer.
Most Wenatchee stores have agreed to close at 9 p.m. Saturday to allow everyone to attend the high school musical.
George J. Miller this week turned over his 538-acre ranch near Malaga to Joseph Allen, M.D. Haynes and J.H. Richardson, who will subdivide the property into home orchard tracts. Miller has homesteaded there for the past 28 years.
Joe Edwards and E.H. Miller have been in business with Wenatchee Plumbing and Heating for only a year but the volume of their business is for-cing them to seek larger quarters.
J.F. Penford yesterday closed a deal for the sale of his five-acre tract on Washington Avenue.
Mildred Wyman yesterday afternoon hosted a party in honor of her grandmother, Mrs. H.A. Wallace of Kansas, who is spending the winter here. Among those attending were Mrs. H.R. Stearns, Mrs. Sam Merriam, Mrs. J.H. Culp, Dora Jones, Mrs. J.F. Chase and Mrs. John Godfrey.
65 years ago — 1958
Judy Auvil, Ed Barnhart, Mel Hotchkiss, Janet Walker, Judy Secrest and Carol Brenner will represent Eastmont High School at the all-state band and chorus event in Yakima.
Gene Koch is the new chairman of the lay advisory board of St. Anthony's Hospital. Bernard Droz is vice chairman and Paul Thrush is secretary-treasurer.
Keokuk Electro Metals Co. announced it will reduce its Rock Island operations to two furnaces resulting in a layoff of 48 workers.
Eva Anderson's book "Chief Seattle," has been selected by the U.S. Department of Interior as one of the top 25 books on Native Americans. Anderson wrote the book to be used in secondary schools.
A name for East Wenatchee's new elementary school will be picked Monday by the Eastmont School Board. It is being built in the Kenroy district.
Jack Schneider will succeed Dr. Ronald Miller as president of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce. Rev. Clinton Aiton is the new vice president.
Wenatchee Valley College students qualifying for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, national honorary for junior colleges, are Gordon Mende of Marlin, Jill Robson of Manson, Judith Viebrock and Noreen Wilkin-son, both of Waterville, Anne Winslow of Tonasket, and Merril Busch, Francis Jensen, Lois Ross, Lowell Sever, San-dra Sloane, Marilyn Sterley and Raydene Taylor, all of Wenatchee.
Wenatchee High School students Bob Sanderson, Gene Hipskind, Verla Matson, Helen Pyle, Norma Haring, Myrna Dellwo and Charles Skaggs were selected to participate in an all-state band, orchestra and chorus event to be held in Yakima.
40 years ago — 1983
Ron Riesterer was elected overseer of Bee Hive Grange. Other officers are Cecil Hurd, steward; Shirley Lindell, lecturer; Cletus Crone, Flora; and Linda Riesterer, Pomona.
Plans for a $1.7 million water slide amusement park in Chelan were approved by the City Council this week. Developers hope to construct the project in time for the summer tourist season.
Residents of Peshastin-Dryden and Leavenworth school districts will vote on a merger April 5.
Cashmere High School coach Jack Collins was named Washington state high school coach of the year in football for 1982. Collins, who has been head coach at Cashmere for 18 years, directed last year's Bulldogs to an 11-1 record.
Preliminary action came yesterday on a $4 million issue of industrial revenue bonds to construct a new Wenatchee Beebe fruit storage and packing facility near Chelan Falls.
Jim Sherod was named citizen of the year at the annual banquet of the Waterville Chamber of Commerce.
Longtime orchardist and community leader Ivan D. Morse of Manson was named man of the year by the Manson Kiwanis Club.
Actress Stella Stevens will be at Valley Care Center to help promote the nursing home's "Rock 'n' Roll Jamboree." The fundraiser will benefit the American Heart Association of Washington.
Wenatchee Park Board members recommended use of Recreation Park on June 19 for what would be the city's first pro baseball game in many years. Businessman Jim Corcoran is promoting the exhibition game between the Bellingham Mariners and the Tri-Cities Triplets.
Margaret Dent was re-elected president of Zenobia Club of El Karnak Temple No. 6, Daughters of the Nile.
The new $5.7 million Okanogan Junior and Senior High School complex opened for classes this week.
Groundbreaking on the addition to Regency Manor Nursing Home is expected by April 1, according to manager David Rogge.
Marlene Schlittler, a newcomer from Western Washington, is renovating a large, 80-year-old home into Chelan's first bed and breakfast lodging spot. She and her son, Craig, plan to open for business this spring as Em's Bed & Breakfast Inn.