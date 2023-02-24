230225-newslocal-oldnewssheep 01.jpg

A photograph of sheep crossing the Entiat River appeared in the Feb. 27, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World newspaper. The sheep were ranged in the Cascade Mountains during the summer and trucked to Yakima for the winter. At the time, there was a movement to keep the sheep locally all year long.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

Arthur Gunn, president of the Wenatchee Electric Co., has presented a new proposal to furnish the city with power to pump water from the Columbia River. The rate from April to October would be $3 per horsepower a month, based on a consumption of 75-125 hp a month, which they believe would reduce the city's power bill to as low as $2,700 a year.



