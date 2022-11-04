115 years ago — 1907
The Cashmere warehouse of Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers Association is busy with a crew of eight packers preparing apples for shipment. A carload of apples is being shipped each day and Manager Tibbits predicts 20,000 boxes will be handled from this warehouse during the season.
The Fanning-Howard stock company will appear next week at the Wenatchee Theater presenting a different play each night. Leading man Frank Fanning appeared with the Mack Swain company several seasons ago.
Samuel G. Cosgrove of Pomeroy is campaigning for governor. He is currently visiting Stevens and Ferry counties and will soon be in Wenatchee.
Many residents of the Puget Sound area are moving to Wenatchee, on the advice of physicians, to escape the damp winter climate there.
William Dahling has gone to the Okanogan country and will later move his family up there for the winter. He has land on Pogue Flat and also on the Cherokee Strip.
Ferguson and Michel will present their first program of motion pictures Thursday afternoon at the Wenatchee Theater. An added attraction will be performances by local residents Faun Wells, Fannie Davies and Howard Patience.
The first of a large shipment of cattle from the Okanogan country was made this week from Coulee City by R.L. Wright, Grant Elgin and John F. Duley. The cattle were trailed to Coulee though Wild Goose Bill's ferry and are being sold to the Stanton Packing Co. in Spokane. The men sold 700 head in all.
Chairman Sanders of the board of county commissioners today returned from an inspection of the Red Mountain road. Mary Morse and Madge Cushing hosted a Halloween party for 36 friends at the Cushing home on Pennsylvania Avenue.
A school district election will be held tomorrow at the Doneen house in Southside for the purpose of bonding District No. 147 for $1,000 to build a new school.
F.M. Lucavish has sold his five-acre tract in Millerdale to Albert Palm of California for $4,500. Lucavish has moved into town and will be employed in the express business.
Mark Fuller of Malaga raised 400 pounds of tobacco on an experimental plot this year. He believes it can be made into a profitable crop in the area.
Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Vaughn have sent out invitations to the wedding of their daughter, Ruby, to Dr. Frank E. Culp, which will take place Nov. 28 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
R.A. Jones of Spokane is negotiating for a tract of land near Brewster as a site for his new nursery to serve the Okanogan country.
A dispatch from St. Paul, Minn., states the Great Northern Railroad plans next spring to build their line up the Columbia River as far as Chelan Falls.
65 years ago — 1957
This year's Chelan High School student body officers are Ron Camp, president; Joanne Davis, vice president; Corinne Little, secretary; and Jane Bagwell, treasurer.
Okanogan County flier Herm Gallaher today signed a 20-year contract to operate city facilities at Pangborn Field. He will be in partnership with his brother, John, also of Okanogan.
North Central Washington's Scout population has reached an all-time high of 5,252 boys and adults in Cub Packs, Scout Troops and Explorer Units.
Wenatchee's first city-sponsored teenage club has drawn more than 300 members. Sparkie Larson is president.
Gwen Zediker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Zediker of Cashmere, was named a homecoming princess at Washington State College.
Audrey Schroeder was selected queen of Bridgeport High School's first homecoming football game. Her princesses were Kay Coleman, Verlee Hunt and Lois Kleinsasser.
The need for forming a port district here and navigation is emphasized in an editorial in today's paper, written in connection with a hearing being held here by the Corps of Engineers. Engineers will reveal the corps' plans for complete development of the Columbia River.
A navigation expert today testified that the population of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties will increase by 136.8 percent by 1975.
George, the Columbia Basin's newest town, will get its first commercial building. Charles Brown, founder, announced plans to build a service station, restaurant and grocery store.
The first step toward diverting the Columbia River across the concrete behind the existing cofferdam and enclosing the opposite Chelan County bank for construction of the Rocky Reach powerhouse is under way.
The first issue of Soap Lake High School's student paper, Eagle's Chant, is off the press. Karen Jackson is the editor. Wenatchee High School graduate Larry Carlson has returned here to practice law. He will be associated with Edson Dow in the Doneen building.
Kenneth Hilson of Grand Coulee and Ron Mills of Pateros have been named editor and assistant editor of Wenatchee Valley College's Knight Edition newspaper.
40 years ago — 1982
Mission Vista Group Home in East Wenatchee is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
A new business, Mama's Take Home Pizza, has opened at 232 S. Mission St.
Eldora Ray is the new president of the Wenatchee Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers.
Tim Flood was named Citizen of the Year and Irene McGuire was honored as Senior Citizen of the Year at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Helicopter skiing is about to get off the ground in the Okanogan and Wenatchee national forests. Liberty Bell Alpine Tours of Mazama will be granted a permit to fly skiers into remote areas of the Methow Valley. Eric Sanford, managing partner for the business, hopes to start the service this year.
Lana Valentine is homecoming queen at Peshastin-Dryden High School.
Lisa Magnuson was named homecoming queen at Eastmont High School.
Gordon Martin of Cashmere has been named chairman of the board of the Washington State Food Dealers Association. Martin is the owner of 10 grocery stores in Central Washington.
Amtrak has resumed passenger train service to Ephrata.
Cecil C. Young, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5926 in Ephrata, was recently appointed a national deputy chief of staff for the organization. Joe Evans is the new president of the Greater Wenatchee Area Chamber of Commerce.
— World staff