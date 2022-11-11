221112-newslocal-packingcrew.jpg
Buy Now

In the November 8, 1922 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph was published of the Wenatchee-Quincy Orchard Company’s packing house staff. They had finished handling a 25,000 box crop of apples. The four shown in the bottom row averaged 252 boxes a piece on an almost 10-hour shift one day.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 Years ago — 1907 

Carl Christensen has sold his residence on Mission Street to George Hauber for $3,000. Christensen will move to Seattle where he has purchased an interest in a hotel.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?