115 Years ago — 1907
Carl Christensen has sold his residence on Mission Street to George Hauber for $3,000. Christensen will move to Seattle where he has purchased an interest in a hotel.
Local pianist Lillian Belle Vaughan has moved her music studio from her home to the Mitchell building. She now has 130 students.
The City Council last night awarded a contract for grading and surfacing Chelan Avenue to J.J. O'Connor and the Eagle Livery & Transfer Co., on a joint bid of $14,999.
The largest farm in the state is located near Quincy and is owned and operated by Mr. Parker and Mr. Peer of Tacoma. The land, covering an area of 15,000 acres, is being turned over by a steam gang plow at the rate of 35 acres a day and being planted to wheat. J.G. Vaughn, who operates a dairy on the Mad River above Entiat, brought 100 pounds of butter to the local market.
A.N. Corbin, senior partner of the law firm of Corbin & Kemp, is the choice of the Republican members of the local bar for the office of superior court judge of Chelan County at the next election.
J.A. Wilburn has disposed of his extensive land holdings near Quincy to J.W. Shedd of Adrian for $15,000. Wilburn came to Washington state with his wife and two children in 1894, when wheat selling at 22 cents a bushel. He homesteaded at Quincy six years ago.
The annual district assembly of Rebekah lodges was recently held in Cashmere. Officers elected were Mrs. Beal, president; Mrs. Watson, vice president; Mrs. Holm, secretary; and Mrs. Shelton, treasurer.
Mrs. Percy Scheble hosted a birthday party in honor of Jessie Wilson. Guests include Bernice Thompson, Mollie Morrison, Madge Cushing, Grace Reid and Helen Farrar.
Mrs. C.E. Buttles and Mrs. R.F. Holm hosted more than 60 women at the Eagles club rooms Saturday afternoon. The group played cards with Mrs. John Gellatly and Mrs. Sam Sumner winning top honors.
Yakima's first electric street cars are scheduled to begin running on Christmas.
65 years ago — 1957
E.T. Pybus Co. has taken over control of Burbank-Thomson Supply Co. at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Wenatchee High School's Panthers, the top-ranked team in the state, continued their winning streak defeating Yakima, 20-0, in the Apple Bowl.
A city building permit was issued to Chelan County for construction of a $61,027 two-story addition to the county's annex building.
Frank Sonntag was issued a building permit for the construction of an $8,000 house near Lake Chelan. Colleen Whyatt of Entiat took first place in this year's Rotary-sponsored apple pie baking contest for Chelan County high school girls.
Heading the H.B. Ellison Junior High School Girls' Club are Cheryl Tedford, Laurie Cooper, Polly Mohler, Karen Cooper and Sue Davis. Representing the three grades in the club are Virginia Lodge, Karen Peart, Ann Nicholson, Mary Radewan, Pam Pinker-ton and Barbara Goodsir.
Wilda Tidricks has bought the Elkhorn Cafe on the Chelan Highway. It was previously owned by H.E. Chadsey.
Judy Hull and Eddie Harvill were named homecoming queen and king of Quincy High School. Paul Furgeson, superintendent of Wenatchee schools, was elected vice president of the Washington School Superintendents' Association.
Plans for a new air strip at the head of Lake Chelan are nearing completion.
Dick Dourte is acting town marshal for the city of East Wenatchee pending permanent appointment of an officer, according to Mayor Gerald Ramaker.
East Wenatchee's town council Monday passed a curfew law. It prohibits anyone under 18 from being in a public place after 10:30 p.m., any night unless accompanied by an adult.
Mayor E. "Si" Simenson today announced that he does not intend to run for a third term. He was first elected mayor in 1953 and then again in 1956
Delvin Schorzman of Quincy has returned from the Future Farmers of America national meeting in Kansas City.
A permit was issued to Earl Goodman of Royal Tire Service for construction of a $35,000 concrete block building.
The Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce aviation committee has proposed developing a 3,000-foot landing strip along the Columbia River between Orondo Avenue and Fifth Street.
40 years ago — 1982
Friends of Physical Therapy's four guilds are marking their 30th anniversary.
In the fall of 1952, eight women formed Guild A, which volunteered its services to polio patients. Membership is between 70 and 80.
More than 300 children were recently treated to a free ride on Nile Saunders' miniature steam train at his Peshastin orchard.
The fossil collection of William C. and Louise Brandt will be dedicated during a public event at the North Central Washington Museum. The exhibit was donated by Dick and Betty Bell, the Brandts' daughter and son-in-law.
Thora Dick is the newly elected master of East Wenatchee Grange No. 1012.
The Little Bavarians' sparkling apple cider is now on the shelves in 46 outlets in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan, Cashmere, Leavenworth and Quincy. The cider is produced by Washington State Fruit Products Inc., of Leavenworth.
Nelson and Sarah Hall of East Wenatchee have purchased the Owl Cafe at 630 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Pateros, Cashmere and Bridgeport topped the field of 10 Central Washington high school teams at the annual state apple-judging contest, sponsored by the Future Farmers of America.
Lake Roosevelt's Mike Desautel and Cashmere's Lisa Braun successfully defended their championships in the Caribou Trail League-North Central District cross country meet at Oroville.
A final tally of absentee ballots has spelled defeated for a crucial school bond issue in the Peshastin-Dryden School District. School board members voted last month to dissolve the district if the bond issue failed but they may be asked to reconsider.
Wenatchee High School's Golden Apple Band has been invited to represent Washington state in a Fourth of July parade in Washington, D.C., next year, according to director Gene Huber.
E. Earl Black is the new master of Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 112.
Suzanne Gaukroger has been named the new director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Dr. Malcolm Bulmer has been appointed to a two-year term on the Washington State Board of Health.
Lee West is the new president of Leavenworth's Autumn Leaf Festival Association.
John L. McMahan is the new manager of the Grant County PUD.
With all absentee ballots counted, Jim Wall of Chelan has been named the winner in the race for the at-large seat on the Chelan County PUD Commission.