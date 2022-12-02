115 years ago—1907
J.B. Olinger of the Fruit Growers' Association is in Seattle making arrangements to lease a stall in the Public Market so members may sell their surplus fruit.
D. Gensinger is encouraged over proposed developments near Hanford, where he has taken an agency for tracts. The company has 32,000 acres of land under the present project and is putting in a power plant at Priest Rapids for lighting and power purposes and contemplating an electric line up the river to Wenatchee.
J.H. McGohan has purchased an interest in the Duncan & Graves furniture store located in the Rosenberg building.
At the last meeting of the City Council, L.H. Belser was appointed to fill the unexpired term of O.B. Fuller who resigned.
Mrs. Frank Reeves hosted a dinner in honor of her brother, Frank Culp. The guests included W.S. Steiner, O.B. Fuller, William Grimshaw, Frank Reeves, Rufus Woods, Louis Crollard, Sam and Harvey Mills, C.F. Humphreys, Mike Anderson, J.H. Culp and Fred Simpich.
The Chelan County Horticultural Society will hold a convention and exhibit here Dec. 12, with prizes offered for best displays of fruit. Those planning the event are J.F. Littooy, J.A. Gellatly, C.B. Reed, Harry Shotwell and S.W. Phillips.
The Great Northern Railway has built a station in Peshastin. Growers there expect to ship at least 20 cars of fruit next year.
W.S. Gehr received a telegram from the sporting editor of the New York Times asking his advice on the best route to take from New York to Vancouver, B.C. The Times is planning an automobile race between New York and Paris via Alaska and the Bering Straits.
The government telephone line between Chelan and Stehekin has been completed.
J.F. Littooy is advising orchardists to apply their lime and sulphur spray in late fall as it not only prevents scale but discourages rabbits from girdling trees.
John A. Gellatly was yesterday elected Wenatchee mayor over O.B. Fuller by a vote of 346-128. William Grimshaw was elected city attorney and Sam Sumner won the race for clerk. Councilmen elected were C.E. Buttles, M.G. Russi and H.R. Parshall.
65 years ago — 1957
Nick Travis is president of the newly organized Pioneer Junior High School Parent-Teacher-Student Association.
Marlene Agnes Blessin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter A. Blessin of Chelan, has been selected to appear in "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges."
Senior quarterback Dennis Plew and sophomore lineman Bud Willis were honored at the annual Pateros High School all-sports banquet Monday. Plew was given the Billygoat's honorary football captain award while Willis was honored as the team's most improved player.
An overwhelming majority of merchants in the Greater Wenatchee area will support the Sunday observance movement by closing their businesses that day beginning next week.
Blaine W. Hodgen, government horticultural supervisor in the Pateros area, was elected president of the Pateros Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Fred Evertsbusch.
Okanogan funeral director William Barnes has announced plans to build a funeral home at Brewster. The chapel and parking area will be located in the block across from the Community Log Church.
Dr. William Baldwin and his wife, Dr. Alpha Baldwin, have joined the staff of the Eye and Ear Hospital here.
A full 18-hole golf course at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club in East Wenatchee is expected to be ready for play in the spring of 1959. Final plans for completion of the new nine will be presented to club members Monday.
The Appleatchee All-Girls Drill Team was awarded the state championship trophy for the third year. Their leader is Mrs. Frank Daniels.
R.F. Jones, Walter M. Stelter, Frank V. Taylor Jr. and Harold Bidwell have been appointed to the executive committee of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Cast members of the freshmen class play at Sunnyslope Junior High School are Christie Aasen, Judy Batlinr, Fred Bryant, Ron Crist, Ben Counch, Wanda Fox, Loleta Gaston, Gayle Gibson, Roger Miller, Vicki Sampson, Carroll Standerford, Linda Stephens, Roger Stephens, Jim Stroud, Karen Trull and Roger Wortz.
Participating in the annual cherry pie baking contest at Wenatchee High School are Kara Jordan of Waterville; Dave Laughlin and Doris Adams, both of Quincy; Sharon Dietsch of Leavenworth; Marilynn Grubb of Wenatchee Heights; Corrine Gaspers of Okanogan; and Janet Lee Williams of Brewster.
40 years ago — 1982
Siri Woods was elected the first chairperson of Friends of the College at its meeting Wednesday night. The organization was formed last spring to raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
A team of students from Wenatchee High School defeated White Swan in question and answer competition on the Apple Bowl television show in Yakima.
Wenatchee's Julie Miller, currently appearing at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, received the Entertainer of the Year award.
After more than a year wait, Bridgeport residents should be able to hook up to cable television in January, according to City Clerk Pat Gordon.
A new Fabricland store is under construction on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.
Chuck Johnson, owner of Wenatchee Office Supply, announced the opening of an office furnishings and design department within his business at 115 Orondo Ave.
Cindy Eggers of Wenatchee is the new president of the North Central District of the Professional Photographers of Washington.
Connie Duke has been nominated as Chelan High School's girl of the month.
Betty Shreve was elected chairwoman of the Chelan County Democratic Central Committee.
Dale Gibson is the new president of the State Horticultural Association. He is a Quincy grower and production manager for Forney Fruit.
Cashmere Bulldog football players Russ Elliott and Doug Milner were named honorary co-captains at the fall sports banquet.
By a vote of 4-1, the Peshastin-Dryden School Board is moving toward consolidation with the Leavenworth School District. The board's decision means the consolidation issue could be up for a vote of the people in both districts in the coming months, according to Ernie Forge, superintendent of the local Educational Service District.
— World staff