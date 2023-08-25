115 years ago—1908
A political forum will be held at the Wenatchee Theater where local voters will be given an opportunity to see and hear the different candidates for public office. Candidates include F.A. Warren, A.F. Estes and Fred Kemp.
Leavenworth and Peshastin-Dryden school boards passed a resolution this week officially naming the new Cascade School District.
Gerry Jessup, Sharon Thomas and Stuart McDougall are opening Triad Marketing, a new independent fruit and produce marketing firm in Wenatchee.
Huck & Fitch Jewelers is sponsoring a contest for the best exhibit of five plates of any variety of fruit. The winner will receive a silver medal.
N.J. Potter of Trinidad reports that 20,000 fruit trees are being set out at Crescent Bar and that 400 acres of fruit land will be improved there within the next year.
The Wenatchee Canal Co. will soon begin work of boring a 3,700-foot tunnel through Shot- well's Point near Monitor. It will be the longest irrigation tunnel in the Northwest and is to replace over a mile of troublesome and expensive flume.
A refrigerator sells for $27.50 at the Wenatchee Furniture Co.
The Wilt & Adams dressmaking business has relocated just east of the Cottage Hotel.
A.G. Holler is selling his Squilchuck ranch and implements for $4,000.
Wenatchee's Chewawa Grill is reported to be "the best grill in the state between Spokane an Seattle." A "first-class meal" goes for 25 to 40 cents.
Dr. Eva C. Ditman has located her medical practice in the Columbia Valley Bank building.
The Women's Christian Temperance Union will meet Friday at the home of Mrs. John Bullock.
65 years ago—1958
The Aluminum Workers Union Yankees, champions of the Eastmont Little League, are shown in today's paper. Team members are Craig Tomlinson, John Rolfs, Steve Jacks, Tom-my Munch, Orville Gault, Russ Carveth, Dale Gardner, Tom McCarl, Larry Nelson, Dan Feil, Bob Baldridge, Bob Gaston, Mike Romey and Craig Milne.
Gov. Albert D. Rosellini and his family joined members of the Daily World's annual mountain trip — a 30-mile hike from Stevens Pass to Lake Creek, 14 miles above Lake Wenatchee. Packers were Slim Hollingsworth and Wilfred Davy.
Bob Kercheval, a well-known cattleman from North Central Washington, will dispose of his Chelan ranch and registered cattle herd at auction Oct. 6. He will continue to operate his Malott ranch.
Wenatchee attorney Edson Dow today announced he will not seek reappointment to the Washington State Game Commission.
North Central Washington men who will participate in the annual All-Star East-West football game Saturday in Seattle are Gary Dasso and Douglas Black, both of Wenatchee; coach Lou Boni and Jerry Hendricks, both of Eastmont; Jim Wickwire of Ephrata; and Glenn Humphrey of Moses Lake.
Bill Talbott of Wenatchee was appointed to a four-year term on the Columbia Waterfowl Advisory Committee.
Judy Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Adams, took second place in a national sewing contest sponsored by the Grange.
The Wenatchee River has been diverted at Dryden as construction continues on twin bridges that will span the stream along the Cashmere-Dryden section of the state highway.
Construction of a $475,000 satellite telephone exchange in East Wenatchee was announced today by R.J. Whitekettle, of General Telephone Co.
40 years ago—1983
Group W Cable TV named Dan Sutton as its new manager.
Gabe Marcellay captured the championship of this year's Omak Stampede Suicide Race.
Police protection in Omak is one of the concerns as the City Council considers closing its jail. Mayor Ray Treiber has promised that the council will make a decision by this fall.
Don Auvil of Entiat and George St. Peter of Wenatchee hope to set up a cable TV business to serve the Malaga area. Chelan County commissioners have asked the men to prepare a franchise agreement for them to consider.
Cashmere Middle School has been named by the U.S. Department of Education as one of the nation's outstanding schools. A representative from the school district is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., this fall to accept the commendation.
Roger Thorn of East Wenatchee shot an even-par 72 in a qualifying tournament in Bothell to earn a spot in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.
Corey Van Lith of East Wenatchee received the inspirational award for the 12-and-under age group during the Washington State University Cougar Cage Camp last week.
Wenatchee city commissioners this week raised water rates Oct. 1. Monthly base rates for residential customers will increase from $3.80 to $4.75.
Bob Stanley, owner of Stan's Merry Mart, and Chuck Franklin have expressed interest in buying the Mission Park property, according to city Commissioner Chet Murray.
The cost of living for Wenatchee Valley is some 7 percent below the national average, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce Researchers Association.
Neighbors learned details this week about a proposed 74-unit, $2.2 million apartment complex to be built on vacant property at the end of Central Avenue. Bellevue developer Paul Sunich said the development would consist of nine two-story buildings.