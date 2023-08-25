230826-newslocal-oldnewsphotocashmerepool.jpg

The Cashmere Community Natatorium's opening day pictured in the Aug. 27, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World was a success the caption states, keeping "the young people especially out of the Wenatchee River where several lives have been lost." A carnival of water sports was announced to raise money to pat the balance due on the pool.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

A political forum will be held at the Wenatchee Theater where local voters will be given an opportunity to see and hear the different candidates for public office. Candidates include F.A. Warren, A.F. Estes and Fred Kemp.