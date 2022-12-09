115 years ago—1907
A group of Badger Mountain ranchers — W.B. Estes, John Doneen, F.W. Bromiley, Charles Kuhlman and A.H. Witte — are calling on grain grain growers of the area to subscribe funds for a cooperative elevator in Wenatchee.
Seattle businessmen are conducting a third survey in the Methow Valley with plans for irrigating 30,000 acres of land for farming. A ditch will have its headgate in the Methow River and plans are also being made for an electric plant.
Health officials have authorized local schools to reopen following a smallpox scare.
Wenatchee apples are reported to be selling for $1.20 a dozen in Chicago.
S.A. Pearl, a well-known settler of the Big Bend, has returned to his home in Seattle after spending the last few months looking after his two threshing rigs, which earned $19,000 in fees.
John Miller and John Lanham are back in Wenatchee after spending 18 months prospecting for gold in Alaska.
Wenatchee banks have more cash on hand than at anytime in the town's history, according to statements filed with the comptroller of currency. Deposits have increased $112,617 since the last statement Aug. 22.
Lena Kerr has closed her school at Peshastin and next week will begin teaching up Stemilt Creek.
Former Wenatchee resident T.A. Walton, now living in Seattle, is making plans to move back to this valley next summer. Walton last year sold his home north of town to Wilbur Little for $12,000.
The Seattle Grain Co. has resumed buying wheat, paying 62 cents for bluestem at Orondo. Last week they paid out $5,000 for oats and barley and distributed $21,500 among farmers on contract wheat.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club has granted Jack Curley permission to give boxing lessons to members.
Residents of Suburban Home, Second Suburban Home and Garden Home Additions north of Wenatchee are being approached on the proposition of annexation into the city.
65 years ago — 1957
The last major obstacle to financing the construction of Chelan County PUD's Rocky Reach Dam was removed today with the signing of contracts for the sale of the entire output of the 775,00-kilowatt development. Signing documents with the PUD were Alcoa, Puget Sound Power & Light Co., Washington Water Power Co., Portland General Electric Co., and Pacific Power and Light
Ruby's Millinery and Yarn Shoppe, 29 S. Mission St., has been sold to Lillian Makovicka, a longtime Wenatchee resident. Ruby Wesslen opened the shop two years ago. Makovicka's daughter, Regina Stough-ton of Wenatchee, will be associated with her in the shop.
Mayor E. Simenson is shown signing a proclamation commemorating the 16th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol while two charter members look on. They are Capt. Claude S. Olsen and Capt. Art Troppman, unit commander.
This year's North Central League all-star football team, selected by The Daily World, includes Clint Mowery, Ted Peterson, Glen Humphrey and Kay Lybbert, all of Moses Lake; Jack Toevs, Alden "Skip" Jones, Gary Pierson and Jim Wickwire, all of Ephrata; Gene Ward of Quincy; and Jerry Hendricks of Eastmont High School.
Receiving their Eagle Scout rank Monday will be Tom Ernest, Lewy Dean and Brad Moser.
Building permits were issued to Ray Tomlinson for a $12,000 house on Rosewood Avenue and to E.J. Tatum for a $10,000 house and store on Stevens Pass Highway, six miles west of Coles Corner.
Eastmont High School's drill team with 40 members has chosen new uniforms. The outfit includes red skirts and vests, white blouses and majorette boots.
The Mid-Columbia Regional Library in Omak will open this week.
Leon Petit is the new editor of Chelan High School's student newspaper. Other staff members are Penny Hallock, Ronny Stafford, Ron Camp, Jim Theubet, Karen Fellers, Sharon Cox, Delbert Voss, Lewis Berry, John Krause, Darlene Rowland, Charlene Spurgeon, Dennis Gullett and Mike Forney.
The Stevens Pass Highway Association has voted to seek a $44 million bond issue to improve Highway 2.
Corrine Gaspers, a student at Eastmont High School, won the annual district cherry pie baking contest Saturday.
Larry Handy, general secretary of the Wenatchee YMCA, is the new president of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of YMCA Secretaries.
Judy Kelly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kelly, will present her senior piano recital this week. She is a student of Stella Knoebel.
40 years ago — 1982
Linda Olson was elected chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.
Cathy Kuntz was named most valuable player for the Wenatchee High School girls' volleyball team.
Several North Central Washington students have been selected to sing with the Central Washington University Chorale. They include Cheryl Gunkel and Bonnie Eaton, of Wenatchee; Julie Hawkins of Waterville; and Tim Harlan and Scott Whitbeck, of Omak.
The push to raise $100,000 to send Wenatchee High School's Golden Apple Band, Apple-Ettes Drill Team, flag team and cheerleaders to Washington, D.C., next year received a $5,000 donation from Wenatchee Rotary Foundation.
Wenatchee World People Editor Barbara Hutmacher MacLean will sign copies of her book, "In Black and White," during a gathering Tuesday.
Executive Flight Inc. has started an air charter service using a Learjet and other aircraft at Pangborn Field.
The Wenatchee Elementary Chamber Orchestra, comprised of about 50 local youth, will perform its first concert Dec. 17.
Dave Goetsch and Phil Brown are the new owners of Cashmere Valley Sheet Metal and Heating.
Ed Johnson, a wheat and barley grower from Wilbur, is the new director of the Washington Wheat Commission.
Members of Cashmere Rainbow Assembly No. 29 and Wenatchee Rainbow Assembly No. 4 held a joint meeting this week. Board members honored included Victor and Dorothy Richardson, Gordon Irle, Marge Dent, Dan Helpler, Marie Graham, Nita Plughoff and Joyce Erickson.
Jim Rowland of Omak was appointed to the Okanogan County PUD Commission. He replaces Bill Barnes.
Peshastin-Dryden School District officials have submitted a petition to the Educational Service District requesting that the district merge with Leavenworth schools. The petition follows a 4-1 board vote Dec. 9 for consolidation.
Charles Dronen was sworn in as a new member of the Cashmere City Council.