World photo/Don Seabrook In the December 15, 1922 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, the front page photograph announced the opening of the new Vradenburg Apartment building. With 125 rooms, and “Up-To-The-Minute in every detail,” the newspaper continued, “it is the evolution of an idea, the consummation of an ideal, the realization of an ambition. It marks a milestone in the progress of Wenatchee from the pioneer village stage into the small city metropolitan class.” George Vradenburg had been visiting Wenatchee for 12 years in connection with ownership in Palisades orchard land. He thought there was a need for higher-end apartments in the Wenatchee area.

115 years ago—1907 

A group of Badger Mountain ranchers — W.B. Estes, John Doneen, F.W. Bromiley, Charles Kuhlman and A.H. Witte — are calling on grain grain growers of the area to subscribe funds for a cooperative elevator in Wenatchee.