A photograph of Wenatchee High School was featured in The Wenatchee Daily World on Sept. 6, 1923. It was the start of school the next Monday and over 700 students would be showing up to class at the building. Located at the corner of Idaho and King Streets, the 1910 building was enlarged the year before.

115 years ago—1908

The premium list for the third annual Okanogan County Fair has been issued. The event will be held Sept. 28-30 in Riverside.



