115 years ago—1908
The premium list for the third annual Okanogan County Fair has been issued. The event will be held Sept. 28-30 in Riverside.
The Southside Threshing Co.'s steam threshing operations began Friday in the Dry Flat district with John Witte in charge. Wheat so far on the summer fallow land is yielding 30 bushels or more an acre.
The Columbia River Conference of the Methodist Episcopal church will meet here Sept. 9. Local pastors participating include Rev. E.O. Jessup, Rev. A.J. Adams, Rev. F.W. Cooper, and Bishop E.H. Hughes. Mayor John Gellatly will address the group.
The Bank of Quincy, which has been in operation for four years, and the First National Bank, in business there for a year and a half, consolidated this week. H.H.S. Van Velsor, president of the Bank of Quincy, is new president of the consolidated operation. G.E. Sanderson is cashier and R.C. Wightman is assistant cashier.
Over 100 cases of school shoes have been received at Parshall's store and are selling at bargain prices.
Rev. F.B. Utter, pastor of the Waterville Methodist Episcopal Church, will give his farewell sermon Sunday. He and his wife will move to Walla Walla.
Ralph Carpenter, son of C.A. Carpenter of Waterville, was in town today en route to Kentucky, where he will attend school for the coming year.
"The Missouri Girl," a musical comedy, opens tonight at the Wenatchee Theatre. Ticket prices are 35, 50 and 75 cents.
Sam Sumner arrived in Leavenworth after spending several days with friends in the Chiwaukum and Lake Wen-atchee areas. He is a candidate for county prosecuting attorney.
Bankers' Reserve Life Co. of Omaha has opened a permanent office on the second floor of the Columbia Valley Bank building. George O. Brewster is the manager.
65 years ago—1958
Fort Okanogan Historical Museum will be built near the intersection of the new Monse road and the Bridgeport access highway, according to John Vanderzicht, director of state parks.
Twenty-five years ago a stake was driven into the sagebrush by the Columbia River near the mouth of the Grand Coulee to mark the start of construction of Grand Coulee Dam.
R.L. Picken of Tonasket was elected president of the Okanogan Pioneers' Association at the group's Labor Day picnic at Conconully. Leonard Therriault of Pateros is vice president; and Joe Allen of Twisp is secretary-treasurer.
Eastmont's school system enrolled a record number of opening day students, according to Superintendent Robert Dintelman. The total is 2,244, up 220 students from last year.
The 27-mile long body of water hemmed in by towering walls of the upper Grand Coulee was dedicated yesterday in honor of Frank A. Banks, the engineer who built Grand Coulee Dam. It will be known as Banks Lake.
Sandy Hamilton of Malott exhibited the grand champion steer as the Okanogan County Fair opened Friday. The Malott Lucky Clover 4-H Club and the Molson Grange also each won top awards for their booth displays.
Ruth Pallas, daughter of Rollie Day, chairman of the city's airport board, turned the first shovel of earth to start construction of the new $98,777 administration building at Pangborn Field.
Highway boosters at the annual Okanogan Cariboo Trail Association convention at Kelowna, B.C., finalized plans for the biggest highway caravan — 1,000 cars in all — to converge on Dawson Creek, B.C., in September 1960. The association also made plans to make Highway 97 the Pan American Highway from South America to Alaska.
40 years ago—1983
Vic Duncan is the new chancellor of the Applarians.
Connie Van Well and Valerie Doneen have been named royalty chaperones for the 1984 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Geoff Waterbury fired a 642 series to lead Eastmont Classic scratch bowling action Thursday evening.
Bob Stanley, owner of Stan's Merry Mart, announced he will build a $2 million mini-mall near the Thunderbird Motor Inn.
Quality Carpets is open on North Wenatchee Avenue. Be-sides carpeting, it features vinyls, ceramic tile, woven wood blinds and other decorator items.
Bob Curtis, of Curtis-C Travel in East Wenatchee and Omak, has been elected vice president of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of the American Society of Travel Agents.
Frank DeLong of Wenatchee is the new executive vice president of the Washington State Horticultural Association. He replaces Harold Copple, who is retiring after 10 years.
Jerry Martin's new controlled atmosphere storage building on South Ward Street in East Wenatchee has a 300,000-box capacity.
Marcia Rodstol is the new president of the Chelan-Douglas County Republican Women's Club.
Voters in areas of upper Douglas County, including the towns of Waterville and Mansfield, will decide on a special railroad district in the Nov. 8 general election. County commissioners have chosen to let the voters decide the fate of the Mansfield Line, which runs 65 miles from Columbia Siding southeast of Wenatchee through Moses Coulee to Mansfield.
Stan Opp is the new head wrestling coach at Wenatchee High School. He was formerly head wrestling coach at Eastern Washington University.
Annette Whitaker has been named an assistant coach in women's basketball at the University of Montana. She graduated from Wenatchee Valley College in 1979.