115 years ago — 1907
A company has been recently organized to promote construction of a railroad to connect three roads which now cross the state: the Great Northern at Wenatchee, the Milwaukee at Beverly and the Northern Pacific at Kiona. President of the company is W.R. Rust, a Tacoma smelter owner. He has holdings under the Hanford Irrigation Project at Priest Rapids and will be actively involved with the project. Other incorporators are H.K. Owens, Manley B. Haynes and E.H. Guie.
Ida Case, former Wenatchee High School principal, has been touring Europe this summer. She will return to teaching this fall at Oregon State Normal School in Ashland.
The first new wheat was hauled into warehouses at Wilson Creek this week. Although taken from poorer sections of the field, it graded 61 pounds to the bushel and indications are that the average yield in this section and in the vicinity of Krupp will be about 25 bushels.
The Wenatchee Milling Co. this week is loading a shipment of Peach Blossom flour bound for the Sandwich Islands. The shipment will consist of 1,000 barrels. A shipment of 2,000 barrels has just been filled for Hong Kong.
C.F. Eggiman purchased 10 acres of the Welker Perrine ranch for $4,400. The deal was made through the U.F. Lake Real Estate Agency.
Wenatchee-area teachers are taking examinations this week at the courthouse. They include Florence Bergman, C.M. Denniston, Boyd F. Edgar, Chancey George, Violetta Guthrie, Fred Graves, Estella Garton, Fay Jennings, George D. Perry, Grace Paris, May Ryan, Caroline Roys, Mrs. H.N. Skiles, Amy Solomon, Lena E. Wadsworth and Idyl Bullock.
Columbia & Okanogan Steamboat Co.’s new boat, The Okanogan, will make its inaugural trip Sunday from Wenatchee to Orondo.
65 years ago — 1957
The Wenatchee Chiefs have two newcomers who joined the team after successful collegiate careers at Ohio University: outfielder Ray “Scotty” Griesheimer and catcher Bill Tewksbury. Tewksbury broke in with the Chiefs Sunday by singling his first time at bat and throwing out a base stealer.
The Appleatchee drill team is home from Spokane with a first-place trophy the team received at the Spokane County Senior Sheriff Posse Show. The team, led by Mrs. Frank Daniels Jr., includes Sharon Gensinger, Janet Rose, Frances Niles, Peggy Allen, Sandy Bailey, Sandra Crandell, Sharon Cloke, Becky Marler, Pauline Carmody, Gloria Stone, Marcia Walters, Sally Schmitz, Diana Figero, Mary Lou Lorraine, Patty Haug, Pat Sampson and Mary Madson.
Three young local roller skaters left Saturday for Oakland, California, where they will compete in the U.S. and Canadian skating championships this week. The trio representing the D and D Roller Bowl are Don Dauenhauer, Jeri Ann Sampson and Don Wilson.
Cecil C. Scofield is the new superintendent of schools at Entiat.
The Owl Drug Little League team, coached by Frenchy Green and Boyce Insell, captured the American League pennant this season with a 13-2 record. Team members are Ted Heyle, Frank Insell, Jim Bassett, Phil Russett, Leon Arms, Chris Efertz, Norm Gutzwiler, Phil Mirabell, Dennis Stauffer, John Marchant, Tom Baker and Eddie Marr.
Lawrence Leahy was named Chelan County Superior Court judge this morning by Gov. Albert Rosellini.
Sen. Henry Jackson today announced approval of the Greater Wenatchee Project by the irrigation subcommittee of the Senate interior and insular affairs committee.
Wenatchee’s American Legion Junior All-Stars, champions of the North Central District, will meet the Spokane champions in playoff action this weekend at Recreation Park. Team members are Denny Grant, Blaine Brownlow, Duane Hammil, Don Kelley, Tom Burke, Chuck Tudor, Bob Wilson, Gene Baker, Gene Williams, Cal Chandler, Joe Ryan, Ron Bertram and Jim Arnsberg.
40 years ago — 1982
Congressman Sid Morrison, R-Zillah, this week announced he will seek re-election to his 4th District seat. The Yakima Valley orchardist is finishing his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Stearns Eason, current president of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, won the perpetual trophy which goes to the low net shooter in the club’s past president’s tournament. Eason won a putt-off for the award after finishing 18 holes tied with Em Snitily, C.K. Miller and Ike Munson. Bob Graham took the low gross award and Jim Barry tied with Harvey Davis for second place.
Dr. Maryann Johnson has been promoted to assistant superintendent in the Eastmont School District. Johnson started work with the district 11 years ago as a first grade teacher. Before her promotion, she was administrative assistant in charge of elementary schools.
Dr. Edward Conzatti is taking over the dental practice of Dr. Gerald Baker in Cashmere. Conzatti is a recent graduate of the University of Washington Dental School. Baker, a dentist for 47 years, is retiring. He has spent the last 18 years in Cashmere and prior to that practiced in Okanogan.
With speakers noting longstanding friendship between Canadians and Americans, a new friendship arch was dedicated Saturday at the Canadian border near Oroville. More than 150 American and Royal Canadian Legion members from throughout North Central Washington and British Columbia gathered for the ceremony. The Legions sold commemorative pins to raise $6,500 necessary to help finance the project.