Lake Chelan, "The Switzerland of the Americas," was proclaimed in an advertisement for the vacation area in the Aug. 12, 1922 Wenatchee Daily World. A quick Google search reveals Ouray, Colorado, currently claims that distinction.

115 years ago — 1907

A company has been recently organized to promote construction of a railroad to connect three roads which now cross the state: the Great Northern at Wenatchee, the Milwaukee at Beverly and the Northern Pacific at Kiona. President of the company is W.R. Rust, a Tacoma smelter owner. He has holdings under the Hanford Irrigation Project at Priest Rapids and will be actively involved with the project. Other incorporators are H.K. Owens, Manley B. Haynes and E.H. Guie.



