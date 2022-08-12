Purchase Access

220813-newslocal-bakery 01.jpg
A loaf of Peter Pan Bread would be giving to first-day visitors of the new Peter Pan Company commercial bakery in Wenatchee, as advertised in the August 16, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World. No address was given in the advertisement but it was most likely associated with The Peter Pan, a cafe located at 10 N. Wenatchee Ave. Both businesses advertised using the same logo.

115 years ago — 1907



