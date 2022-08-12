115 years ago — 1907
Work on the Columbia River Bridge is scheduled to resume by Sept. 1 if the river level remains low. The approach on the Wenatchee side is almost complete and work on the main span will soon be underway.
A large crop of tomatoes has been raised this year in the Wenatchee Valley with prices going for about $8 a ton, according the F.W. Arnold, manager of the Wenatchee Canning Co.
S.B. Littleton and Fred Warren have formed a partnership for engineering work.
Jack McPherson, president of the Wilbur Bank, and Jack Turner, cashier of the Coulee City Bank, traveled through Wenatchee on their way home after spending several days at Lake Chelan.
The Wenatchee City Council has called a special election for Sept. 7 to vote on a $25,000 bond issue for the purpose of building a fire hall, jail and city hall on lots owned by the city on Mission Street.
D.M. Stall and Hattie S. Thrimens, both of Ephrata, were married this morning at the Wenatchee Christian Church, with Rev. A.J. Adams officiating.
Gov. Albert Mead has appointed James Chase of Cashmere, and Marvin Chase, W.T. Clark and Walter M. Olive, all of Wenatchee, as Chelan County representatives to the annual meeting of the National Irrigation Congress being held next month in Sacramento, Calif.
65 years ago — 1957
Willard Hess was named president of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. Other officers for the coming year are Arch Russell, first vice president, and Wally Friel, second vice president.
The city of Wenatchee is installing 35 Fine-o-meters around town. The little red boxes, receptacles for placing parking fine money, will be located on each street that has parking meters, according the Police Chief Cleo Allen.
The half-century job of the old Tumwater power plant is over. The outdated hydroelectric installation on the Wenatchee River above Leavenworth is to be torn down. The Chelan County PUD announced today it was accepting bids on salvage of the plant, placed in operation by the Great Northern Railway in 1908.
Peshastin-Dryden teacher Jerry Houser is social chairman of the Graduates Club at Central Washington College of Education in Ellensburg. The club’s members are all students working on their master’s degrees or who are enrolled for their fifth year of classes.
Rep. Walt Horan announced today he plans to introduce legislation aimed at helping orchardists facing a capital gains tax problem in the loss of fruit lands to new dams.
In a special election, Cashmere residents overwhelmingly turned down the proposed “Tift site” for a new high school, which had been recommended by the school board. It was the third formal election to be held to determine the location for the school. Voters had previously rejected the “ball park” site and an East Cashmere site.
40 years ago — 1982
Former residents of the old Holden mining community will mark the 25th anniversary of the mine’s closure with a commemoration voyage up Lake Chelan Saturday. The one-day visit to the Holden area will be held in addition to the annual Holden picnic Sunday at Chelan city park. The trip is being organized by Nigel Adams of Enumclaw, author of the recent book, “The Holden Mine: Discovery to Production 1896-1938.”
Forty-two lots along the Wenatchee River in the Brea Burn plat near Lake Wenatchee will go on the auction block in September as surplus property, according to the Chelan County PUD. The board agreed to sell the property, with a total appraised value of $124,600, to the highest bidder at a public auction. The sites originally were bought by the PUD in the 1960s when plans for a small hydro project at Beaver Creek were being studied. But the project was found not feasible in 1976 and the property was declared surplus in 1979.
James D. Woodworth, a school administrator who started teaching 20 years ago at Coulee City, has been hired as the new junior-senior high school principal at Chelan.
The East Wenatchee Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday dedicated the first of two signs that will welcome travelers to the Greater Wenatchee Area. The sign is on the East Wenatchee-Quincy highway, about a quarter mile from Grant Road, on property donated by chamber member Don Telford.
Mercury-vapor gives way to sodium-vapor as more than 800 Wenatchee street lights are now being fitted with the new lamps.
Joan Patterson is the new chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee.
The release this morning of a bouquet of balloons marked the official opening of Douglas County River Park, although gates have been “unofficially” open for several weeks. The dedication offered the chance for both Douglas County Parks and Recreation Board members and officials of the Chelan County PUD to praise the program that is opening more of the Columbia riverfront to the public.