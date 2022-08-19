220820-newslocal-baseball 01.jpg
Champions of the city league pose for a photograph seen in The Wenatchee Daily World on Aug. 20, 1922. Their business affiliation isn't mentioned in the cutline other than they are from a hardware store. Their undefeated season was challenged by the newspaper's own team although The World team was soundly scored upon in a playoff.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

R.P. Lawery, representing Lindsay & Co. fruit and produce dealers in Great Falls, Helena and Billings, Mont., is in Wenatchee to buy fruit for his firm.