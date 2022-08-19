115 years ago — 1907
R.P. Lawery, representing Lindsay & Co. fruit and produce dealers in Great Falls, Helena and Billings, Mont., is in Wenatchee to buy fruit for his firm.
The city of Wenatchee was without water for about three hours today after the headgate became plugged with trash, sticks and other debris. The obstruction was removed soon after the situation was made known to the water commissioner.
John Godfrey and R.P. Webb are in the Basin country looking to invest in land.
Members of the Waterville Commercial Club have elected officers for the coming year. They are A.L. Rogers, president; Gus Grants, vice president; John W. Hanna, secretary; and George P. Wiley, treasurer. J.M. Friel, M.B. Howe and J.C. Tuttle are trustees. During their meeting, a resolution to amend the by-laws making membership fees $2 and dues 50 cents a month was introduced.
J.A. Prentis is the new manager of Cashmere Fruit Growers' Union.
The Cashmere Commercial Club and other businessmen of Cashmere will cooperate with the Wenatchee Commercial Club in preparing a Chelan County exhibit for various fairs throughout the state this fall. Growers in the county are being asked to preserve their best fruit and produce to be included in the exhibit.
Ethel Nickells of Cashmere has been appointed deputy clerk of Chelan County Superior Court.
Columbia Valley Bank has installed the only safe deposit boxes in Wenatchee with rental starting at $4 a year.
Dr. Culp has purchased the W. Johnson ranch for $3,300.
Dr. Cameron has moved his dental practice from the Ellis-Forde building to the office vacated by Dr. Culp in the Rosenburg block.
Distilled water sells for 5 cents a gallon at the Wenatchee Canning Co.
Douglas County now has a railway of its own. Articles of incorporation were filed this week with the county auditor for the Northern & Southern Railway. Officials of the new venture are A.L. Rogers, M.B. Howe, A.E. Case and I.W. Matthews.
65 years ago — 1957
Official appointments of the Chelan County Superior Court were made Thursday as Judge Lawrence Leahy opened his first day in session. Reappointed were Elizabeth J. Walters, court reporter; J.A. McCartney, bailiff; Mrs. Marion Ayres, bailiff; and Mrs. Orice Lucas, alternate bailiff. Leonard Breckenridge was also re-appointed as the county juvenile officer.
Consolidated Television Cable Corporation today announced it would spend $50,000 in the next few months to improve its local system. Under consideration is a microwave relay installation that would carry the TV signal from the pick-up antenna about 11 miles to the rim of Badger Mountain from where the signal is carried to home sets. The microwave device would be similar to that used for cross-country network relaying and it would provide a clearer picture, local manager Lee Hallett explained.
The Molson-Chesaw area will soon have phone service.
Charles F. Eminson, manager of Wenatchee Sears store, has been named United Good Neighbors fund drive chairman, succeeding Gordon T. Reed. Rollie Day, of Cedergreen Frozen Foods, will serve as assistant drive chairman.
Construction is now over one-third complete on the Bureau of Reclamation's 2,500-acre Brewster Flat irrigation project.
Three Wenatchee students will complete their college educations under scholarship awards announced today by the advisory committee of the Lanham Foundation. They are John Lagos, Charlotte Mae Smoots and Beverly Jean Shadbolt.
B.L. "Bud" Childress has sold his interest in Pohlman Motors here and has purchased the Oldsmobile-Cadillac agency in Pendleton, Ore.
40 years ago — 1982
The new Cashmere Cafe is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The cafe, formerly the Iron Horse, was closed for seven months while new owners Doug and Terri Strecker of East Wenatchee remodeled. The restaurant was called Cashmere Cafe when it first opened in the 1920s, Strecker said.
Several longtime employees of Dolco Packaging were honored this week. Receiving 15-year awards were Al Smith, Jan Scott, Paul Roth, Ed Brewer, Paula Walter, Jack Wilson, Lucille Nelson, Bill Dye, Doris Willis and Fred Schott. Ten-year awards went to Bob Casey, Fred Waunch, Neil Fulwiler, Della Bonnicksen, Del McAnally, Don Phillips, Bob Mack, Clyde Simmons, Ron Wright, Susan Wilson, Don James, George Foreman, Irene Morton, Bert Daggett and Alberta Palmer.
Donna Allen broke her own record at the Rock Island Golf Course Saturday while competing in a ladies division event. Allen shot an 80, two strokes better than her previous best of 82.
Eight women have already signed up as contestants in the search for a new Miss Greater Wenatchee. They are Kerry Mathews and Karen Keating, both of Cashmere; Denise Grashuis, Pamela Evenson and Tina Sturtz, all of Wenatchee; Julie Manskey of East Wenatchee; and Mary Arakelian and Jessie Waters, both of Leavenworth. The reigning Miss Greater Wenatchee Sue Warner of Rock Island will crown her successor Oct. 11.
The Stirling Packers women's fast-pitch softball team, winners of the state Class A tournament, advance to the Pacific Northwest Regionals this weekend in Yakima. Team members are Ilene Park, Wendy Bernier, Patti Plunkett, Lila Hansen, Dawnie Bull, Lori Benson, Kim Hersel, Eva Lauve, Linda Gere, Michelle Smith, Cheri Fugitt and Ruth DeChand.