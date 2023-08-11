230812-newslocal-oldnewsphotoswimtwomiles.jpg

A youthful group of swimmers posed for a photograph at the Wenatchee Natatorium that ran in The Wenatchee Daily World on Aug. 11, 1923. They had each swam two miles in the first public pool built for Wenatchee citizens. It was located at Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue, currently the Chelan County PUD offices. The pool was built in 1916 after A. A. Piper and his wife thought their son had drown at Morris Pond north of Wenatchee. Their son was found alive, just at a distance from where he had set his clothes to go skinny dipping. But the scare put the notion in the Pipers to build the pool.

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

A mechanical test of the irrigation plant recently installed at the John Lebeck ranch two miles south of town shows that the cost of lifting water 150 feet from the river, 16 hours a day, is $12 an acre, with gasoline at the current price of 20 cents a gallon. The plant, designed to irrigate 40 acres of alfalfa or 60 acres of orchard, cost about $30 a acre to install.



