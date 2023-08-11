115 years ago—1908
A mechanical test of the irrigation plant recently installed at the John Lebeck ranch two miles south of town shows that the cost of lifting water 150 feet from the river, 16 hours a day, is $12 an acre, with gasoline at the current price of 20 cents a gallon. The plant, designed to irrigate 40 acres of alfalfa or 60 acres of orchard, cost about $30 a acre to install.
The Wenatchee Milling Co. is completing a new warehouse near the bridge to be used for storing wheat from the Big Bend area. Completion of the bridge has increased the volume of wheat being hauled from throughout Douglas County.
The Daily World has been informed that work will begin in a few days on the Great Northern's branch line up Moses Coulee. Effort is also being made to find a suitable grade into Waterville with the main line instead of placing that town on a spur line.
Capt. Fred McDermott, a well-known river pilot, next week will take charge of the steamer Enterprise which will begin a run on the upper river between Kettle Falls and the mouth of the Spokane River.
Gena Peterson and Thomas E. Brown were married Thursday at the Methodist parsonage. They will make their home in Leavenworth, where Brown is a fireman on the Great Northern.
E.L. Porter arrived from Geneva, Ohio, to make Wenatchee his home. He reports 20 families from his former home expect to move here in September.
A marriage license was issued to W.H. Kirby of Cashmere and Grace Dickey of Baker City, Ore.
During the first half of the year, Chelan County Superior Court had 82 civil, 13 criminal, and 32 probate cases on its calendar.
65 years ago—1958
Judy Allen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Allen of Telma, swam nonstop from Cougar Inn at the head of Lake Wenatchee to the state park. A neighbor, Sally Jo Mattila, accompanied her by boat.
Johannes Klotzbuecher received a county permit for a $4,000 conversion of a structure to a residence at the end of Circle and Miller Streets.
Mr. and Mrs. Kris Gudmundson of Wenatchee Heights were honored Friday as the conservation farm family of the year for the Wenatchee-Entiat Soil Conservation District.
A 52-horse pack string carrying 35 boosters for the North Cross State Pass Highway left Diablo Dam Friday to ride over the proposed route.
Entiat is three times larger as of today. An annexation ordinance added 269 acres of new land. This will include much of the residential and business area into which much of the present town will move when Lake Entiat begins forming behind Rocky Reach Dam.
Mary Hart, an Oroville High School senior, is queen of next month’s Lake Osoyoos water festivities at Oroville. Princesses are Molly Haney and Diane Kelso.
T.J. Burke, owner of Arrow Transfer & Storage Co., announced he has leased the managership of the firm to James Goodwin of Spokane. Burke will devote his time to developing Modern Home Suppliers at 211 Orondo Ave.
Cashmere's float, "The Honey of the Valley," took the grand sweepstakes award for out of town floats at the Seafair Parade.
Work on a $100,000 shopping center, the first major development in the town of George, will begin within two weeks, according to Charles Brown, founder of the town.
40 years ago—1983
Veteran city councilman Darrell McNeill became the fourth candidate to file for the position of East Wenatchee mayor this morning. Former city administrator Richard "Dick" McGraw, former mayor Arthur Johnson, and businessman Don Crain have also filed for the position.
Rone Zimmerman is planning to open a new grocery store and deli on Squilchuck Road by October. The new Z Meadows Market will be built next to the Beehive Grange Hall.
Beve Spears has been named to the board of directors of Cashmere Valley Bank.
The First Baptist Church, 1301 Maple St., will hold a mortgage burning ceremony this weekend. The congregation was first organized in 1894.
Slidewaters, Chelan's new water slide park, is scheduled to open next week. The park will be operated by the Jerry Doornenbal family.
Dr. Peter Valaas has returned to Wenatchee, where he grew up, to practice anesthesiology with Wenatchee Anesthesia Associates.
Jim Barry made a hole-in-one at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club Saturday. He was with Ray Bontemps, Paul Scea and Greg Andrews.
A dedication ceremony for Cashmere's new Cottage Avenue bridge will be Aug. 27.
Cashmere took the championship of the Wenatchee Valley Swim League at Eastmont County Park.
Dr. Jim Brown of Wenatchee took third place in the Masters Division of the Seafair Gold Cup Open racquetball tournament over the weekend.
North Central Washington Museum directors unveiled a plan to recognize leading citizens of the region with a Hall of Honor in the proposed skybridge that will stretch between the existing museum and the old Wenatchee post office annex.
Roger Thorn of East Wenatchee shot a 76 and was four strokes off the lead going into the second round of the Washington State Amateur Golf Tournament.
Wenatchee High School varsity cheerleaders participated in the United Spirit Association Camp July 19-22 in Moscow, Idaho. They were Darcel Recchia, Christy Duncan, Kim Dorsey, Julie Middle-ton, Hope Spragg, Chanin Skinner, Tracy Trotter and Sally McKeta.