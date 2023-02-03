230204-newslocal-oldnewssnowplow 01.jpg

Getting snow off of roads took machine ingenuity 100 years ago. In the Jan. 29, 1923 The Wenatchee Daily World newspaper, the plow that worked on roads in the Leavenworth area was featured in a photograph.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

Rua Kaple and Jesse Jones, both of Wenatchee, were married Monday at the home of the bride's sister, Mrs. E.J. Delaney.