115 years ago—1908
Rua Kaple and Jesse Jones, both of Wenatchee, were married Monday at the home of the bride's sister, Mrs. E.J. Delaney.
Grant Paton is the new president of the Cashmere Commercial Club.
The Grandview Addition tract of homesites, located between the recently purchased city park and Wenatchee High School, is being offered on the market by Ed S. Russell of the Wenatchee Realty Co. The addition was platted by the Wenatchee Development Co., trees were planted and streets graded but the property was withheld from the market as a residential district when the town developed. Two years ago the entire tract was sold to Darius Miller of Burlington Railroad but it later passed to Russell and his associates.
The steamer Enterprise is attempting a trip to Kettle Falls on the Columbia River. Reports are the boat is making good time. The steamer is expected to arrive at Spokane Rapids on Monday.
A.N. Thompson has taken over the Waterville flouring mill following the dissolution of Waterville Milling Co. Mills at Chelan Falls and Bridgeport, which had also been owned and operated by the company, have been taken over by G.D. Brown and S.J. Brown respectively.
Rev. T.A. Hilton, rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, has accepted a call to St. Clement's Church in Seattle beginning March 1.
D. Gensinger has sold seven acres of East Wenatchee land to J.S. Usher of Malaga and his cousin, Robert Usher of Madison Wis., for $3,631.
Marion Smith struck water at a depth of 275 feet at his Columbia Valley ranch.
S.W. Phillips today sold his Wenatchee ranch to D.W. Jones of Seattle for $11,000.
Malaga residents have asked county commissioners to reduce Columbia, Wenatchee and Colockum precincts and form a Malaga precinct. F.E. Kingsbury and W.G. Perry, who are leading the move, say voters of their area seldom vote because of the inconvenience of being part of Columbia precinct across the river.
Wenatchee's new poll tax ordinance is enforceable by civil suit says the Supreme Court and Police Chief Ferguson will soon begin collecting the tax.
65 years ago — 1958
The Wenatchee Panthers put together their best performance of the season to topple the Moses Lake Chiefs from the ranks of the unbeaten, by a 55-44 margin, before a crowd of 2,500 Friday night at Pioneer Junior High gym.
New Leavenworth Cham-ber of Commerce officers for the coming year are Charles Bergeman, president; Clyde Ferguson, first vice president; Russell Lee, second vice president; and Robert Plummer, treasurer.
Edmonds' team carried off its second championship in two weeks by capturing first place in the Wenatchee High School Invitational four-way ski meet Sunday at Squilchuck Ski Bowl. Wenatchee was runner up and Bellevue took third. On the Panthers team were Bill Batjer, Richard Day, Mike Sampson, Dick Honeysett, Rich Congdon, Don Frostad, John Batjer, Eric Benson and Dalton Thomas.
Alcoa announced today that additional production facilities will be shut down at its Wenatchee Works plant Feb. 1. The cutback will affect about 100 employees. More than 600 people are still on the payroll.
Federal funds totalling $700,000 have been made available through the Bureau of Public Roads to complete the location of the rest of the old Blewett Pass Highway this year.
Preliminary steps were taken Thursday to form a Girl Scout Council for Central Washington. Those serving on the development committee from Wenatchee are Donald Kirby, Frank Taylor Jr., Lawrence Roberts, Hugh Kirkpatrick, Mr. and Mrs. Byron Croyle, Judge Lawrence Leahy, Walt Hodgen and Mrs. R.J. Bunker.
Capping ceremonies were recently held for practical nursing students of Wenatchee Valley College. They included Dorothy Snyder, Helen Engley, Ora Stewart, Rita Monesmith, Joan Bryson, Louise Bolyard, Beatrice Darlington, Hazel Tupper, Esther Farley and Lucille Nesset.
40 years ago — 1983
A $1.4 million addition and remodeling project of the old Whitman School building was announced by Central Washing-ton Bank officials at the bank's annual meeting this week. The school property is being traded by First Federal Savings and Loan of Walla Walla for the existing Central Washington Bank building at the corner of Mission and Fifth streets.
Frank McNeal of East Wenatchee and Marguerite Pierce of Wenatchee have been elected to the board of directors of Eastern Washington Savings & Loan. The association held its annual stockholders meeting Wednesday and expanded its board to nine members.
Ed Kearney, a retired Seattle policeman, is starting Big 1 Fishing Charters in Chelan.
Wenalum Federal Credit Union is now known as Wenatchee Valley Federal Credit Union.
Glen Ludeman was elected to the board of the South Douglas Conservation District and Wade Troutman was elected to the board of the Foster Creek Conservation District.
The Chelan County PUD Commission approved a scaled down $1.3 million remodeling project for the PUD headquarters on Wenatchee Avenue.
The price of regular gasoline dipped to 96.9 cents a gallon at a Moses Lake service station this week and slid to 99.9 cents a gallon at several Wenatchee stations. Most dealers are predicting that the downward slide, caused by a drop in oil prices and competition, will continue for the next few months.
Drilling started last weekend on an Atlantic Richfield-Shell Oil Co. natural gas well southwest of Royal City.