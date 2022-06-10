Old News | Wenatchee High School seniors receive their diplomas; Columbia Lanes has annual awards banquet; Newly elected Grant County judge

115 Years ago — 1907
William Edmund of Orondo is in town today and reports that cherries have begun to ripen and the first harvest from that area will be on the market next week.
Members of Modern Woodmen and the Royal Neighbors of Wenatchee entertained their friends at a banquet last night. The event was held at Bower's Hall.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club is busy securing summer fruit and preparing it for exhibition at various fairs this fall. The exhibit is scheduled to be shown in Everett, Seattle, Yakima and Spokane.
M.O. Merrill is in Cashmere today to paint the new Ellis-Forde building.
Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Crum were down yesterday from their mining property on the Entiat River.
The 14-member senior class of Wenatchee High School received their diplomas last night. They are Earl Barnhill, Blanche Beard, Helen Collier, Ira Collier, A.W. Camp, Sara Chapman, Estella Garton, John Duff, Bernard Knowles, Norman Lake, Berton Lake, Myrtle Motteler, Mabel Simmons and Harry Scheble.
Harry Usher hosted a party for his friends at his home in Malaga.
A. Van Holderbeke is in Chelan Falls overseeing the planting of the first 20 acres of a proposed 2,000 acre peach orchard there.
The steamer Enterprise, which has been running on the Okanogan River between Brewster and Riverside since the recent rise in the river level, will extend its run to Oroville if the high level continues.
Francis Little has returned to his home in Lakeside after visiting his brother here.
65 Years ago — 1957
Local bowlers gathered at the Cascadian Hotel Tuesday evening for the Columbia Lanes annual awards banquet. Accepting trophies for their respective teams were Pete Hoffman of Dillon Electric, Forrest Conyers of Great Northern, John Moats of Elks Gold, Larry Wentz of Hoffman's Market, Edna Lucas of Golden Delicious, and Frank Neher of Kenaston Agency. Art Redick was named men's outstanding bowler and Ethel Jacobsen took the top honor for women.
The East Wenatchee Kiwanis Club will hold its third annual salmon barbecue this weekend. Members organizing the event include C.C. Simpson, Rod Sprague, Gordon Kelley, L.J. Sellars, Ed Gensinger, Bert Goodfellow, Darrell McNeill and Mort Milne.
Excavation is underway for the new addition to Chelan High School.
The Omak First Presbyterian Church celebrates its 50th anniversary next month.
Gerry C. Crossland of Wenatchee was elected first vice president of the Oregon-Washington-California Pear Bureau at its recent convention in Portland.
A new asphalt auto racing rack will be inaugurated at the Soap Lake Speedway tonight.
Mrs. Sam Smith is the newly elected president of Stevens Preschool. Other officers are Mrs. James Ballard, vice president; Mrs. Curt Thresher, secretary; and Mrs. Rowland Hughes, treasurer.
Mrs. Vernon Neel was re-elected president of the Deaconess Hospital Women's Auxiliary at its annual meeting May 24. Also re-elected were Mrs. C.R. Berg, vice president; Mrs. Cletus Gault, secretary; and Mrs. Stanley Ernest, treasurer.
Don Isenhart has been named to head the Apollo Club for the coming year. Other officers are Roy Chittick, vice president; Dale Brooks, secretary; and Cal Blackburn, treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey F. Davis were hosts at a buffet supper for members of the Zetetic Club and their husbands.
40 Years ago — 1982
Marty Bezzio was installed president of Wenatchee Business and Professional Women. She will be assisted by Eleanor France, first vice president; Sally Craber, second vice president; Ina Ruble, recording secretary; and Bev McGrath, treasurer.
Jane Chmelir was elected president of Alpha Theta Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha. Doris Carlton is vice president.
Mrs. Allen Steele of Chelan is the new president of the Gavel Club.
Wenatchee High School student body officers are this week attending the Mount Adams leadership conference at Cispus Environmental Center. They are Rich Black, Andy Doyle, Terry Lane, Dan Meyers, Darcel Recchia, Becky Shae and Don Whipple.
James Brown was officially sworn in as the new Grant County District Court judge. He replaces Judge James Wickwire who retired last month.
Mr. and Mrs. Max Gaston hosted a picnic supper for members of the Monitor Homemakers Club.
This weekend's Okanogan Daze celebration will mark the 75th anniversary of the city.
Diana Dearmin is Tonasket's new Junior Miss.
Sterling Middle School Principal Gene Anderson retires June 30 after 30 years in the Eastmont School District.
Ed Paine won the Three Lakes Amateur Golf Tournament.
Sterling Munro has been included in the recent edition of "Who's Who in America." Munro, former Bonneville Power administrator, now represents the John Nuveen Co. in Seattle but still maintains his home in Wenatchee.
Suzie Parton has been chosen Leavenworth's Junior Miss.
Greg Whitmore and Cindy Zucker are the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of the graduating class at Entiat High School.