A log jam developed in the Wenatchee River in the spring and on June 7, 1923, The Wenatchee Daily World published a photograph showing lumberjacks attempting to break it up with the river's spring flows. The caption describes the location as the river "just above Wenatchee park."

 Original photo by J. W. H. Farver

115 years ago—1908

The Big Red Apple scholarship committee, — John A. Gellatly, Principal Frank C. Lemon and Fred Kemp — will choose a Wenatchee senior to receive the first scholarship to the University of Washington.