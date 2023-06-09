115 years ago—1908
The Big Red Apple scholarship committee, — John A. Gellatly, Principal Frank C. Lemon and Fred Kemp — will choose a Wenatchee senior to receive the first scholarship to the University of Washington.
The third annual horse show for northern Douglas County was held at Bridgeport. A three-day baseball tournament in conjunction with the show resulted in Bridgeport winning two games out of three from Coulee City.
H.N. Swartwood of Orondo is in town today and says he will begin picking cherries upon his return home. Swartwood has for the past two seasons sent the first cherries to market.
Wenatchee High School juniors entertained the senior class last night at a banquet and dance at the Eagles hall. The room was decorated in the school colors of purple and gold and the program consisted of music and speeches by faculty and students.
A post office has been established at Columbia Siding.
A charter for the organization of Spanish-American War Veterans has been received and it is estimated that 50 members from around Wenatchee will soon be signed up.
John Gellatly, Arthur Gunn, H.L. Wiester, Charles Harlin, A.A. Bousquet, R.F. Holm, Howard Thomas, H.H. Parshal, Rufus Woods and Fred Kemp are among those contributing to the Wenatchee Red Apple scholarship fund.
Wenatchee's mail delivery service began June 1 with Max Lebeck and Will Leonardy as the first carriers. They deliver twice a day in the residential area and three times daily to the business district.
A new pump weighing two tons has arrived and will be installed at the J.H. Lebeck ranch to furnish water for irrigation at a lift of 150 feet.
65 years ago—1958
The spillway of Grand Coulee Dam was bathed in colored lights Thursday during a press preview of the new $200,000 lighting system. The facilities, which will officially be turned on May 30 during the Colorama festival, provides what is said to be one of America's most impressive outdoor lighting displays.
Dr. and Mrs. I.G. Hubbard, longtime Manson residents, moved Sunday to their new home, recently purchased from A.K. Platt in Chelan. Hubbard plans to maintain his office in Manson until fall when Dr. Lee Griffin will take over his practice.
Seventy-six Eastmont High School seniors will receive diplomas Tuesday in the first commencement exercise for the school. Norbert Baugh will give the commencement address.
Goodfellow Brothers was the apparent low bidder Monday for relocating the initial three miles of highway and six miles of railroad to be affected by Rocky Reach Dam. The firm's bid was about $1.89 million.
Robert Derry, chief of the Douglas County Fire District, was sworn in last night as mayor of East Wenatchee. Also installed was the new town council made up of Stan Walker, Bertha Ramaker, Lora Pap, Fred Dooley and Joe Parkins. W. Gordon Kelley was reappointed town attorney and C.E. Walker, town clerk.
Cashmere pilot Dick Odabashian took fifth place in an air race held in Tucson.
Columbia River conditions forced a halt to construction at Rocky Reach Dam when flood waters, hurtling down between the concrete piers of a partially completed spillway, tore out a 280-foot section of a 700-foot long steel construction bridge. An estimated 700-800 men were laid off.
Gary Dasso was awarded Wenatchee High School's Panther Best award.
40 years ago—1983
Cathy Kuntz was honored as the most valuable player on the Wenatchee High School girls softball team.
Wenatchee officials are prepared to negotiate the long-proposed sale of Mission Park, says Mayor Jim Lynch. A call for bids for the old southend park brought no offers, he said, leaving the city free to enter into a negotiated sale. The city will hold to the $239,500 set as the park's appraised value.
Peshastin-Dryden High School will hold its final graduation ceremony this weekend. Randy Thies is valedictorian. P-D will consolidate with Leavenworth next year.
A project to expand the North Central Washington Museum into the old post office annex building next door was approved by the museum board at its quarterly meeting last night. The $140,000 project includes creation of a new fruit industry exhibit and an art gallery on the second floor of the annex.
Mark Waterhouse, former Eastmont High School tennis standout, has been competing on the Florida professional tennis circuit.
The First Presbyterian Church of Marlin will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sunday.
Doug Koenig and And-rew Pershall are co-valedictorians of the graduating class of seniors at Chelan High School.
Pastor Bill Jackson of the East Wenatchee Church of Christ was re-elected president of the Wenatchee Valley Evangelical Pastors Fellowship.
Arlene Jensen is the valedictorian of the graduating class at Waterville High School.
Ken Lindley is the new owner of Bud's Barbershop at 1252 N. Wenatchee Ave. Lindley purchased the business from Bud Overton and has changed the name to On The Avenue.
Matt Gutzwiler has opened Apple Valley Pest Control, an extermination business.
Wenatchee's Davenport Inc. Realtors has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates Inc. Davenport has a staff of 25. It was founded in 1960.
Cindy Gamble is the new present of the Lewis & Clark Parent-Teacher Association.
Tammy Dunagan is valedictorian of the graduating class of seniors at Eastmont High School.