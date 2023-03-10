230311-newslocal-oldnewscourthouse 01.jpg

A photograph of the start of the Chelan County Courthouse building project was featured in the March 15, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. It was proclaimed to be the largest and most expensive structure to be built in North Central Washington. It said the architects "were instructed to design a court house which would last 100 years if necessary."

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

An "after inventory sale" is being held at the Wenatchee Furniture Co. Items include iron beds from $2.25 to $18.75; rocking chairs from $1.50 to $45; lace curtains from $1.35 to $8; heaters from $2 to $16; and dressers from $8 to $18.



