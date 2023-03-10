115 years ago—1908
An "after inventory sale" is being held at the Wenatchee Furniture Co. Items include iron beds from $2.25 to $18.75; rocking chairs from $1.50 to $45; lace curtains from $1.35 to $8; heaters from $2 to $16; and dressers from $8 to $18.
E.W. Burdick has purchased two lots in the First addition for $475 and will soon be constructing a home.
Rev. and Mrs. E.O. Jessup of the First Baptist Church hosted members of the Sunday school class at their Chelan Avenue home Friday night. Ethel Garret is president of the class and Audra Harris is secretary.
The Wenatchee Fire Department is preparing to hold its first annual ball next Friday.
Carrie Stewart and Orville Leedy were married Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bellfield and family have arrived in Malaga where they will make their home. They had previously lived in Illinois.
J.H. Richardson delivered cattle to the Harlin Meat Co. on Monday.
A.F. Estes of Cashmere has placed 400 acres of fruit land on the market.
J.E. Mills and F.W. Whalen of Wenatchee have purchased the barber shop located below the post office.
Walter M. Olive and Fred Simpich are joining a statewide delegation to support the candidacy of William Taft for president.
65 years ago — 1958
Carol Lynn Van Doren of Wenatchee will reign as queen of the engineers' ball at Washington State College. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Van Doren.
Ralph McLean of Mold bought the grand champion bull at the North Pacific Hereford Breeders show in Ellensburg. The animal was sold for $1,100.
Negotiations have begun for lease of about 40,000 acres of land on Badger Mountain to be the site of exploratory oil-seeking operations. The lands involved are chiefly higher elevation areas of Badger Mountain in western Douglas County.
Sharon Weist was chosen as Princess Cashmere.
Mattawa, one of Grant County's earliest settlements, is seeking to become incorporated. A petition is asking for a vote on the proposition.
A sugar beet association has been formed in Quincy. Seeking incorporation of the organization are E.W. Henrich, Earl Gregory, J.A. Weber, Albert Colby, S.E. Flanagan, Edward Ker and Warren Huston.
George Henningsgard will be back in the lineup tonight when coach Jerry Carlton sends his Wenatchee Panthers to meet Moses Lake. The Panthers are shooting for a tie for the North Central League championship.
Sixty campsites are being constructed at Alta Lake State Park. Shown looking over the project are Blaine Hodgen, Art Nordang, Fred Evertsbusch, John Kanz and Leonard Therriault.
Wenatchee Valley students edited today's Daily World un- der the direction of their adviser Mrs. Larry Handy. Participa-ting were Jody Sherling, Donna Dungan, Minnette Luebber, Francis Jensen, Don Morigeau, Ken Hilson, Keith Martin, Ron Mills, Walter Montgomery, Walt Roys, Wes Holman, Glen Tiedt and Fred Esch.
More than 1,000 Cubs, Scouts and Explorers will take part in a Scout-O-Rama March 14 at Pioneer Junior High School. District chairman Jack Crowl, working with Preston Simmons of the camping and activity committee, has selected Al Libke as event chairman.
Rocky Reach employment will reach 1,325 this fall and will peak at 1,620 in the fall of next year, according to the Chelan County PUD.
40 years ago — 1983
The John Kendrick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Good Citizen awards to five high school students at a reception Feb. 17. Recipients were Lisa Peterson of Waterville, Nina Hagy of Brewster, Kristine Baker of Cashmere, Candy Skalisky of Wenatchee and Douglas Koenig of Chelan.
Orchard Junior High School has named student body officers. They are Wayne Evers, president; Katrina Curtis, vice president; Angie Wilson, secretary; and Gregg Fletcher, treasurer.
Eastmont students showed the school board their new band uniforms, which were purchased after a fundraising campaign by band director Leon McKinney and his students.
Jim Barker, director of the Douglas County Parks Department, has been hired as the part-time manager of the NCW District Fair in Waterville.
Wenatchee's "Goodbye M-A-S-H Bash" drew about 100 people to an appropriately decorated National Guard Armory Monday night to view the final episode of the long-running CBS television show.
Jim Gamble has been elected second semester student body president at Pioneer Junior High School. Other officers are Mark Miller, vice president; David Adams, secretary; and Dianne Petersen, treasurer.
The Peshastin-Dryden Cougars, in their final year of existence, captured the North Central District Class B boys' basketball championship and will advance to the State B tournament in Spokane.
Rev. Bruce Alan Stevens is the new associate pastor at Central Christian Church.
The January unemployment rate for Chelan and Douglas counties was 22.3 percent.
The Waterville Shockers defeated Bridgeport in the championship game at the North Central District Class A girls' basketball tournament.
A new motel currently under construction in Soap Lake is giving the town's Western theme an additional boost. The motel, constructed entirely from logs, will have 12 rooms based on different Western themes. It is the project of Soap Lake businesswoman Marina Romary.
Joe S. Herron, Dale F. England and Steven G. Thompson have joined the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at deputies.