115 years ago — 1907
All employees of the Wenatchee and Cashmere Ellis-Forde Co. stores will meet Sunday for a picnic at the Shotwell ranch.
A contract has been awarded to E.J. Delaney for construction of the new Lewis and Clark School.
Will Blagg of Cashmere is in town. He will open a bakery in Leavenworth next week.
Elsie Neher held a dinner party for family and friends. Among those present were Grace Paris, Carrie Lyons, Beulah Taylor, Nellie Webb, Madge Clay, Carrie Stewart, Alta Sheely, Lulu Sheely, Pearl Sheely, Lizzie Dotson, Iva Sharp, Mamie McMiller, Bonnie Wheeler, Catherine Wheeler, Rolland Burkey, Charley Ells, Burns Sperline, Ralph L. Jones, Orvil Leedy, Merrel Wilkenson, Ralph Reed, Daniel Neher, Jess Neher, Clarence Frantz, Ernest Neher and Mr. and Mrs. D.P. Wheeler.
C.I. Williams and Lizzie Houck, both of Leavenworth, were married this week.
Chelan attorney William Emerson is in town today. He is returning from a trip to his old home in Bedford, Iowa.
C.T. Balch, secretary of the Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers' Association, drove up the valley Tuesday to look over the prospects for this year's fruit crop.
W.J. Taylor left this week for Seattle where he will engage in contracting work this summer.
George W. Coburn will begin building his new home on Washington Street within the next few weeks.
Chelan resident John Walsh has purchased property here and will relocate soon.
65 years ago — 1957
Tony Keller retired from 31 years of service as custodian for Quincy schools.
Peter Rabbit Food Store in Chelan has been sold to Safeway Stores Inc., according to former owner Vern Kuske.
A class demonstration of the use of nuclear energy in modern medicine highlighted the year's activity in the science class of Jay Eller at Wenatchee Valley College. Among those participating in the event were students Jim Shultz, Don Davenport and Loren Brunton, WVC President Dr. James Starr and Dr. George Krakowka.
Harold E. Babcock, a teacher at Wenatchee High School, is among 200 teachers from all over the U.S. attending a two-month summer institute for teachers of science at the University of California at Berkeley.
Wenatchee High School's Carlton Olson is among 36 athletes from throughout the state who have been selected to play in the Seattle-State All-Star baseball game.
Ida Pflugrath has been named district president of Indoor Sports Clubs, representing 500 members clubs in Washington, Oregon and Montana.
City engineer Chet Murray has been elected president of the Washington State Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
Eleven students at Peshastin-Dryden High School received certificates of scholas-tic excellence presented by The Daily World. They are Maudie Taylor, Bernice Umbarger, Kay Wilcox, Charlene Heinrich, Sara Dodge, Bonnie Schauerman, Patricia Dodge, Priscilla Nelson, Richard Goehner, Bud Boswell and Fred Pflugrath.
Mrs. Ray Click was recently installed president of the Altrusa Club.
Gary Baines of Omak is among 51 senior athletes in Paci-fic Coast Conference schools who have been honored for superior scholarship. He attended Washington State College and was a member of the Cougar swim team.
40 years ago — 1982
The draft environmental impact statement on a proposed ski hill at Early Winters has been reviewed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and has been returned to the Okanogan National Forest for final preparations and printing.
Wenatchee actor Kelly Hankins is in the cast of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," at Issaquah's Village Theatre.
Three generations of Smiths will perform for the Heritage Society of the Mid-Columbia at its next meeting. Performing a duet will be Pat Phillips of Glens Falls, N.Y., and her grandfather, Harold Smith of Wenatchee. Her father, Chuck Smith of McCleary, will accompany the pair on the piano. Harold Smith is a charter member of the Wenatchee Apollo Club.
Real estate sales remain sluggish in most of North Central Washington and new home construction is at a standstill but there's one high point for consumers: prices are apparently stabilizing. Wenatchee Multiple Listing Service reports the average price of a home now stands at about $55,000, a 10 percent increase from this time last year.
Sharon Smith, Mike Dempsey and Pam (Halverson) Toll, members of Wenatchee High School's Class of 1972, are shown by the school's marquee which indicates the class will hold its 10 year reunion July 31. The three are organizers of the event.
James E. Deal, son of Dr. and Mrs. E. Fred Deal of Wenatchee, has been named a National Presbyterian College Scholar by the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A.
Gen DeVleming has been promoted to executive assistant to the president by the Washington State University board of regents. DeVleming, daughter of Betty Watson of East Wenatchee, came to WSU in 1944 as a student and has been secretary to President Glenn Terrell since 1967.
Brothers Bob and Ron Reeves of Orondo were named Apple Growers of the Year at the annual Stemilt Growers barbecue.