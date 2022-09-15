220917-newslocal-slayercaught 01.jpg
A photograph of Paul Staren, left, and Grant County Sheriff Mack Deycous was published in the Sept. 22 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. Staren had just been captured and was pictured in front of the Ephrata jail. Eventually it was discovered and Staren admitted to the killing of August Bon Giorni. He was convicted in court a week later. On Oct. 14, a month before he was to be executed in Walla Walla prison, he committed suicide in his cell.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

A.A. Piper, agent of the Great Northern Railway, has advised local coal dealers that freight rates on coal from St. Paul, Minneapolis and Duluth will be reduced $2 per ton. Pre-sent coal prices at these terminals run $3.65 to $6.25 a ton.



