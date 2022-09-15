115 years ago — 1907
A.A. Piper, agent of the Great Northern Railway, has advised local coal dealers that freight rates on coal from St. Paul, Minneapolis and Duluth will be reduced $2 per ton. Pre-sent coal prices at these terminals run $3.65 to $6.25 a ton.
Total deposits in Wenatchees three banks amount to $571,550, according to statements filed by Columbia Valley Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and First National Bank. Loans and discounts reported were $620,780 and combined capital stock is $180,000.
Wenatchee has been selected as the site for next year's conference of the Methodist church.
Quincy Telephone Co. has been placing poles for their new line along the town's streets and expects to have the system working within a few weeks.
Capt. A.S. Burbank, who attended the recent Irrigation Congress in Sacramento, Calif., reports the Wenatchee Valley fruit exhibit there was well received and awarded grand sweepstakes.
There are 692 students enrolled in Wenatchee schools this fall with the total expected to rise when Lewis and Clark School opens next week.
The new ferry at Dick's Landing on the Columbia River has begun operation by the Barron & Spencer Lumber Co. of Bear Creek. The boat is being operated by Fred Barron, who with his father, operated the first ferry at Chelan Falls and before that operated the steam ferry in Wenatchee.
Rev. L.R. Kufus will preach his last sermon at the Methodist church Sunday before moving to his new parish at The Dalles, Oregon. Rev. H.L. Bightol will be the new pastor.
E.C. Bowersox and his family have moved into Wenatchee. Bowersox is the new county superintendent of schools.
William Swanton has been honored by Great Northern Railway for his 15 years of service as section foreman at Chiwaukum.
65 years ago — 1957
Ernest R. Whitmore, former Adams County prosecutor and Ritzville city attorney, has moved to Wenatchee and will set up practice in the Doneen building.
The Ralph Malone family of Riverside has been named Okanogan County Dairy Family of the Year.
Otto Jahns turned the first shovel of earth this morning in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Central Regional Library on Douglas Street.
Don Lundberg, ex-manager of the Wenatchee Chiefs and all-star catcher, was voted most popular player by local fans. He was honored at Recreation Park ceremonies Monday night.
Legislation signed Tuesday by President Eisenhower allows family farm holdings of up to 320 acres to obtain Columbia Basin Project water.
Three-piece bedroom sets are priced from $122 at Allen Furniture, 223 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Thirteen seniors are among the 41 prospects for this fall's Eastmont High School football team. They are Jerry Recchia, Norman Ellis, Wendell Hobson, Jerry Bainard, Gerry Jessup, Rennie Keasal, Fred Casebeer, Lester Smith, Kenny Meloy, Jim Gaston, Ken Fife, Jerry Hendricks and Gary Smith.
The long neglected 54-year-old Sunnyslope Cemetery has been beautified and returned to use with about 800 burial plots still available. Officers of Chelan County Cemetery District No. 3 this week announced that more improvements are planned for the area next spring. The cemetery property was originally donated to Sunnyslope in 1903 by Arthur Gunn.
Larry Vail, a sixth-grader at Columbia School, was the winner of a pony given away by local merchants as part of a back-to-school promotion.
The largest turnout in the 11-year history of Wenatchee Valley College football greeted coaches Tom Parry and Bill Penhallegon last Thursday afternoon at Triangle Park. The opening day workout was attended by 47 candidates representing five states, two Canadian provinces and Hawaii.
40 years ago — 1982
The Dance Works dance studio will open this week in the Morris building. Instructor Ruth Wine DeLong will offer classes for children and adults.
Construction on a new Gordon's Foods supermarket will begin this fall, Gordon Martin reports. Martin said high interest rates have delayed plans to build a mall on the former location of Tinys of Cashmere, a well-known fruit stand dismantled last year.
Irene Ferguson is the newly installed president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 10. Other officers include Heather Dunoskovic, first vice president; Norma Smith, second vice president; Barbara Rutherford, secretary; and Loretta Bush, treasurer.
Peter Fraley of Wenatchee and Tommy Welsh of East Wenatchee have been awarded Honors at Entrance to Whitman College in Walla Walla.
Space shuttle astronaut John M. Fabian will be the featured speaker this weekend as Wenatchee hosts the state convention of the Washington Pilots Association. Fabian is scheduled to command the seventh flight of the U.S. space shuttle Columbia next March.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Foster are the new co-presidents of the Central Washington Knife & Fork Club. Assisting them will be Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Smith, co-vice presidents.
Dusty's In-n-Out, at 1427 N. Wenatchee Ave., is constructing a new building. The new drive-in will have 1,600 square feet of space with inside seating.
Mike Ogan s the new chancellor and Vic Duncan is the new vice chancellor of the Wenatchee Applarians, the booster group for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Ed Paine and Dellas Herring won the Three Lakes couples Chapman golf tournament Sunday.
The team of Scott McDougall and Dean Ames of Wenatchee won the second annual Lake Chelan Apple Classic golf tournament last weekend.