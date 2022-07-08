115 years ago — 1907
A surprise party was held for Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Scheble in honor of their 56th wedding anniversary. Family and friends present included Mrs. and Mrs. R.A. Scheble, Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Scheble, Mr. and Mrs. F.M. Scheble, Mr. and Mrs. Percy Scheble, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Scheble, Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Clayton, Ida Johnson, Dora Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Case, Elouise Scheble, Mollie Morrison, Harry Jones and Harry Miller.
The Great Northern Railway this week breaks ground for its Tumwater Canyon power project. A new railroad between Leavenworth and Red Mountain is also being planned.
Red Apple Real Estate sold six and a half acres of East Wenatchee land to Earl McKee of Medford, Oklahoma. McKee will plant the whole tract in fruit trees next spring.
Early peaches are now coming into market with prices ranging from $1.50 to $1.75 a crate.
Wenatchee is growing with more residences now under construction than ever before. New homes include: John A. Gellatly, corner of Okanogan and Kittitas streets, $16,000; Walter M. Olive, junction of Okanogan and Orondo avenues, $4,000; H.L. Tedford, Washington Street, $4,000; Burt Williams, corner of Kittitas Street and Okanogan Avenue, $2,000; Dan Peters, South Wenatchee Avenue, $2,000; and C.A. Battles, Chelan Avenue, $2,500.
65 years ago — 1957
Sale of all Centennial Mills' grain elevators in Douglas and Okanogan counties to the Waterville Union Grain Co. was announced. Involved in the sale are elevators at Waterville, Douglas, Mansfield, Withrow and Brewster.
Dr. Kenneth Olson, a plant physiologist, has been named to the staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture fruit research lab here.
Representing Wenatchee's D and D Roller Rink at regional skating championships in Portland were Dickie Lambson, Jeri Ann Sampson, Don Dauenhauer, Betty Jean Sutton, Dottie Reeves, Gary Wilson, Don Wil-son, Bonnie Sinclair, Rae Bartram, Vicki Sue Sampson, Frank Jorgensen, Bill Bender and Judy Siegwarth. The local skaters brought home two state titles and one regional championship.
Mrs. Edwin Miller is president of the newly organized Mansfield Homemakers Club.
Grant Scofield was named general manager and treasurer of Entiat Warehouse Co. at the group's annual banquet. Other officers are Oren Swimme, president; Homer Stanley, vice president; and William Parcher, secretary. Bud Hoaglund, Bob Todd and Dewey Dissmore are on the board of directors.
Betty Marie Cain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Andrew Cain of Chelan, has enlisted in the Waves and is undergoing recruit training in Bainbridge, Md.
Ideas for promoting the Okanogan-Cariboo Trail and Highway 97 were discussed during a meeting held Wednesday in Oroville. Those attending included Carmen Weddle, Doyle Ruark and Art Callison, all of Tonasket; Perry Vermillion, H.R. Wilson and C.W. "Skeets" Wilder, all of Oroville; George Gray or Omak; and Chester Kimm of Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee Chiefs took over first place in the Northwest League Wednesday night, whipping the Yakima Bears, 6-5, in the second of a four-game set.
Will E. Risk’s grocery store in Entiat is celebrating its 24th year in business. Risk is one of the early pioneers of North Central Washington, coming to Moses Lake in 1911. He later settled in Palisades, where he helped install the first irrigation wells there. He then moved to Entiat in 1933 and opened his store. When Entiat was incorporated in 1944, he became the first mayor of the town.
40 years ago — 1982
Rich Kyle, owner and general manager of the Chieftain Motel and Restaurant, has been appointed district governor for the Wenatchee area for the Washington State Lodging Association.
Wenatchee attorney Milburn D. "Bud" Kight has returned from Boston University where he received his master's of law in taxation. He spent the past year studying estate planning, pensions and profit sharing plans and partnerships.
Jerald Tumblin, a 13-year veteran in the Eastmont School District, will be the new vice principal at Sterling Middle School. Tumblin has worked the last three years as principal at Rock Island School.
Former Wenatchee resident William Ensley has received the Clint Dunagan Memorial Award for his efforts as regional director of an Alaska-based Jaycee group. Ensley, a 1968 graduate of Wenatchee High School, had worked in a local automotive parts store before moving to Juneau in 1975.
Marjorie Spencer is the new president of Soroptimist International of Wenatchee. A member since 1972, Spencer has served the organization as corresponding secretary, assistant treasurer, regional delegate and a two year board member. Assisting her will be Linda Lassila, president-elect; Bonnie Jackson, vice president; Betty Jeane Gibson, recording secretary; Bernie Evans, corresponding secretary; and Dorothy Wells, treasurer.
Fred Stanfield has been elected president of the Wenatchee Apollo Club for the coming year.
Paul Scea of East Wenatchee, an advisory board member of the North Central Washington Council, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremonies for the new Boy Scout Service Center here.
Faye Jones was elected president of the Genealogical Society of North Central Washington.
David R. Schott has been elected to the board of directors of the Washington State University Architectural Alumni Association. Schott is a partner in DOH Associates, Wenatchee architects and planners in the Doneen building.