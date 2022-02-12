MANSON — Building houses on former orchard land contaminated by decades of pesticide use can be done safely — with planning, testing and a source of clean dirt.
That’s one of the takeaways from a recently completed pilot program conducted on the 20-lot Cameo housing development near Manson. The program was funded by a $225,000 Toxics Cleanup Program grant from state Department of Ecology and implemented by Chelan County.
Through the 1940s, lead-arsenate pesticides were used to treat Eastern Washington orchards and was used extensively around Wenatchee and Yakima. The lead and arsenic left in the soil doesn’t pose an immediate danger or risk to the water supply, but since they don’t break down over time, they can be inhaled or ingested if disturbed. With developers now looking to build on former orchard land, the Department of Ecology has been working to raise awareness of the risk and find mitigation options.
“When they take out all of these orchards and want to redevelop them into housing developments, that becomes a concern,” said Joyce Redfield-Wilder, an Ecology spokesperson. “Children are the most vulnerable.”
Typically, Ecology informs counties or cities of the potential pesticide risk when a development is proposed on old orchard land. While developers understand regulations and permit rules, they may not understand the rules designed to protect people from harmful chemicals, Redfield-Wilder said.
The pilot project, put together with the help of homebuilders, real estate agents, county commissioners and local developers, was designed to show what it requires, logistically and financially.
“It is a demonstration project to help developers just understand what the issue is, what kinds of things they can do,” Redfield-Wilder said. “And to give them a little bit of a formula.”
The grant paid for finding and purchasing enough clean soil to cover the residential lots, and for technical assistance and guidance to make sure the results met the standards.
The bottom line, for Talos Construction’s Cameo project, is clean up required about 2,650 cubic yards of uncontaminated soil for the 5-acre subdivision at a cost about $5,000 for each of the 20 single-family lots.
The Department of Ecology is now studying the creation of a clean soil bank — since finding uncontaminated soil can be a challenge — and is working to help jurisdictions and developers understand the clean up requirements and the model remedies available to them.
While this type of project is new to Eastern Washington, similar programs have occurred in the state’s former industrial areas. Areas near ports, railroad tracks or other industries are typically contaminated. Point Ruston in Tacoma, a former industrial site, now boasts a park, restaurants, apartments and other development after the cleanup of legacy pesticides.
“That is an example of an area that has been cleaned up and completely redeveloped,” Redfield-Wilder said. “Similar redevelopment has occurred on the west side. It’s just now that it’s being taken up on the east side.”
Beyond the benefit of remedying potentially harmful chemicals, developers and homeowners also have a financial incentive to .
“Your property is going to be a whole lot more valuable if it’s not contaminated,” Redfield-Wilder said. “It will have a long-term economic benefit.”
Ecology also has funded the clean up of land at 12 schools in both the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.
“These schools may have been around for a long time, but many of them were being remodeled,” Redfield-Wilder said. “That provided an opportunity to get to the bottom and make sure that the schoolyards are clean.”