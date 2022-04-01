Old News | 14 barrels of paint arrive for Columbia River Bridge; Holden Mine to shut down; Fire strikes Miller's Department Store

115 years ago — 1907
Fourteen barrels of paint for the new Columbia River Bridge arrived here Saturday. R.J. English, constructing engineer, reports that work on the project is progressing well.
Chelan County School Superintendent E. Riste has received a petition from three school districts in the Peshastin area requesting consolidation.
Columbia Valley Bank will be open for business at its new location on Monday.
Considerable real estate activity has been reported in the Peshastin area with $32,000 worth of property changing hands in one day. Among the land transfers are J.A. Siddall to J.L. Armbagast, 40 acres of fruit land for $10,500; and Charles Gibbs to C.P. Beecher, 80 acres for $10,000.
George W. Watts, LaRue E. Tise and C.H. Graves will be initiated into the Modern Woodmen Lodge tonight.
65 years ago — 1957
Three men from the Wenatchee area attended the third annual Cooperative Managers and Directors Conference last month at Washington State College. They are Ed Hoffman of Wenatchee, manager of Grange Supply; Bob Gibbs of Wenatchee, manager of Northwest Wholesale; and Jack Bassett of Cashmere, manager of Cashmere Cooperative.
The Civil Aeronautics Administration has made $7,761 available for intensity lights and fencing at Pangborn Field, Congressman Walt Horan announced today.
Holden Mine, near the head of Lake Chelan, will discontinue its operations June 29. Announcement of the shutdown of copper mining in the isolated area above Lucerne was made during a recent Chelan County PUD commissioners meeting.
The North Central Washington Veterinary Medical Association has been formed. Officers are Dr. Jay Miller of Othello, president; Dr. Robert K. Brabrook of Wenatchee, vice president; and Dr. Hugh C. Maycumber of Tonasket, secretary-treasurer.
Wilmer Hampton of Squilchuck has been appointed to the Chelan County Planning Commission. He fills the vacancy left by the resignation of his father, Tony Hampton.
Firemen last night battled a blaze in the Griggs and Scaman buildings on Wenatchee Avenue. Losses to the buildings that housed Miller's Department Store and the Sassy Shop are about $500,000.
Dick Jones, director general of this year's Apple Blossom Festival, has announced the appointment of Mrs. C. Robert Hartley as director of the Appleland Follies — the Saturday night festival program of variety entertainment and fireworks.
Kindergarten will be re-established in Wenatchee schools next year, it was decided by the school board Monday night. The kindergarten program was discontinued here in 1953 when state support was cut. This year's Legislature restored state funding for the program.
Cascade Twirlers will observe the eighth anniversary of the club April 13. Past presidents have included Mike Bolinger, Forrest Lannoye, Loren Parker, Jess Graybill, Lawrence Wilcox, Dale Walker and Don Racus. Bob Patrick is the current president.
40 years ago — 1982
Frances Mullan, a senior at Eastmont High School, has been voted Girl of the Month for February.
Weinstein Beverage Co. will celebrate the completion of its new warehouse at 917 N. Chelan Ave. with an open house Saturday. The public is invited to tour the new warehouse as well as the production facility at 920 N. Wenatchee Ave., said Chuck Hedlund, new general manager. Hedlund replaces John Pashinski, who has retired.
Dr. Nigel Adams, author of "The Holden Mine: Discovery to Production (1896-1938)," will speak at the North Central Washington Museum Monday. Adams, who grew up at Holden, is now an instructor at Green River Community College in Auburn. He will talk about Holden Village, show slides and sign copies of his book.
Wenatchee Realtors Jay and Sue Bean have opened their own office in the Professional Centre, 37 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Three separate businesses are opening at the Fifth Street Mall. The stores are Raff's Shoes, The Clothes Factory and Trails West. They are located in the space formerly occupied by Toy and Leisure World. Trails West, stocking traditional Western wear, is owned by Bob and Connie Cutler. The Clothes Factory is a women's clothing store owned by the Cutlers and Wally and Lucille Fowler. Raff's Shoes moved from Valley North Mall.
Apple Valley One-Hour Photo will open Wednesday at the Apple Valley Glass and Paint store at 343 Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to Burt Chestnut, owner of the paint and glass business. Chestnut's son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Lisa Chestnut, will operate the photo service.
The old Mark-It Foods became the new Top Foods last week. The supermarket, at 555 Grant Road in East Wenatchee, changed its name to be consistent with its pricing and checking system, said co-owner Rick Haggen.
Crews for Kinney's Shoes will begin work Monday preparing to open a new store in the Valley North Shopping Center. The national chain store will locate in part of what was formerly Robinson's clothing store.
Joe Brown has opened All Valley Appliance in Cashmere.
Dr. Don Smith has opened the Northway Spay and Neuter Clinic in the Northway Home Center, 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave. He established Appleland Pet Clinic in 1969 and sold the practice to Dr. Bill Woodley in March 1979.